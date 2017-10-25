Freddy Krueger is coming to Dead By Daylight tomorrow

Halloween is so close you can almost taste the pumpkins and ghosts. Ghosts taste like ash and regret, in case you didn’t know, but they’re pleasant enough when spread on toast with a good helping of jam. Pumpkins are best devoured as the base of a spiced soup.
As the spookiest day approaches, it is perhaps natural that murderer simulator Dead By Daylight has revealed the trick up its stripey sleeve. One, two, Freddy’s coming for you.
Turns out I missed a fairly major clue about this a few days ago.
The final scene of A Nightmare On Elm Street still scares me quite a lot. Maybe it’s because I always suspected Mr Tickle was a secret strangler, but long-armed Freddy is an image that I do not enjoy having in my head, but it’s the obvious prop figure being dragged through the tiny pane of glass in the last shot that really gets to me. It’s the scene in the film most like a dream, or at least most like the kind of dreams I have, and it makes me shudder.
He went on to become a wisecracking goof, more mascot than villain, but there was a time when old needle-fingers was a very horrid thing indeed. Here’s hoping Dead By Daylight gives him some powers worthy of a dream-invading monstrosity. We’ll find out tomorrow, when he enters the fray.
I fell in love with Dead By Daylight earlier this year, though I have not found time to play it in recent weeks. This’ll pull me back in. Just like Freddy pulled that poor lady through the door :(
25/10/2017 at 20:03 Solar Mechanic says:
It’s sort of confusing that you write this article as if it’s about the original, fun-loving Freddy, and then the video is clearly the super-serious remake Freddy.
25/10/2017 at 20:15 Crusoe says:
Adam. When you say “that poor woman”, I think you mean that unconvincing blow up doll”
Seriously, only weak point of the movie. And right at the end, too. Such a shame.
25/10/2017 at 22:09 tristanmike says:
And that’s not even supposed to be the ending. It was forced by the studio. Just goes to show, studio executives know way better than the guy who only wrote and directed it, what would he know ?
25/10/2017 at 22:39 Crusoe says:
I totally forgot it was forced through by the studio. Makes it extra sad.
25/10/2017 at 22:32 Kefren says:
Maybe I missed it – but is it a permanent free addition, a DLC, or a one-off event (like some games do) where you can only play this version for a limited time then they take it away? Thanks!
25/10/2017 at 23:09 Everlast says:
It’s a new chapter, so most likely a paid for DLC.