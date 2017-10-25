Destiny 2 PC bans aren’t due to third-party applications, says Bungie

Destiny 2 finally launched on PC last night — it’s quite good — and the ban hammer has already come down on a multitude of Guardians. By their droves, players have been complaining of unexpected bans, and many of them cite third party applications as the reason for why they can no longer play the game. Bungie denies this.

Capture programmes like OBS, or applications that add an overlay, are blocked by Destiny 2 out of fears that they could interfere with the game’s code. That’s why you’re probably frustrated about not being able to take screenshots. But apps being blocked is very different from users being banned, and Bungie has confirmed that it doesn’t ban people for using them. “That’s internet BS,” said the PC project lead.

We do block programs from pushing their code into our game. Most overlays work like that. We don't ban for that tho. That's internet BS. — Shawctober (@ShockAndShaw) October 25, 2017

This doesn’t explain what’s actually causing the bans, however, and players have been left baffled. Worse, these are not temporary bans, which Bungie calls “account or device restriction”. They’re permanent. “If a player receives a message that references an account or device ban,” the Destiny 2 help article reads, “They have permanently lost access to the activities indicated in the ban message.”

A few people complaining about unwarranted bans is par for the course, and should be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems like too many people have been affected for this to be a typical punishment for breaking the game’s terms of service.

We’ve reached out to Bungie and Activision for more information, and if you’ve been hit with a ban, let us know in the comments.