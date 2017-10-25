Destiny 2 PC bans aren’t due to third-party applications, says Bungie

Destiny 2 finally launched on PC last night — it’s quite good — and the ban hammer has already come down on a multitude of Guardians. By their droves, players have been complaining of unexpected bans, and many of them cite third party applications as the reason for why they can no longer play the game. Bungie denies this.
Capture programmes like OBS, or applications that add an overlay, are blocked by Destiny 2 out of fears that they could interfere with the game’s code. That’s why you’re probably frustrated about not being able to take screenshots. But apps being blocked is very different from users being banned, and Bungie has confirmed that it doesn’t ban people for using them. “That’s internet BS,” said the PC project lead.
We do block programs from pushing their code into our game. Most overlays work like that. We don't ban for that tho. That's internet BS.
This doesn’t explain what’s actually causing the bans, however, and players have been left baffled. Worse, these are not temporary bans, which Bungie calls “account or device restriction”. They’re permanent. “If a player receives a message that references an account or device ban,” the Destiny 2 help article reads, “They have permanently lost access to the activities indicated in the ban message.”
A few people complaining about unwarranted bans is par for the course, and should be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems like too many people have been affected for this to be a typical punishment for breaking the game’s terms of service.
Maybe they’re hoping to get in on that ban-resale thing that CSGO folks do. Marketing!
Ban-resale? is this some kind of scheme that lets you rebuy the game or something?
Banned players buy the game again on a new account. That’s a popular theory why Counterstrike is still in the Steam Sales top ten after so many years.
Honestly, I’m really reluctant to do the whole ‘Destiny Vs Warframe’ spiel here, but this is one of those moments where it’s pertinent to point out that Bungie could stand to learn a lot from DE in terms of engaging with its playerbase.
This kind of ‘hands off and keep it vague’ approach that Bungie do is infuriating from an outsider perspective.
Current anecdotal reports of banning include people running AMD / Nvidia GPU software (both have overlay features), mumble / Discord (regardless of overlay in use), Windows 10 DVR (default windows software), FRAPS / MSI Afterburner (common on PC for performance monitoring) and game capture programs like OBS / XSplit (presumably also affects ReLive / ShadowPlay / DXTory and others).
It’s always wise to take anecdotes with a pinch of salt, but when you have a significant volume all pointing towards the same sorts of probable causes, you can conclude that there is more to this story than ”internet BS”. For now it’s safest to assume that D2’s anti cheat is so strict that you would be throwing your money away by running it along side any program that has code injection or overlay capabilities, regardless of intent.
That’s such a broad range of applications that it’s probably just confirmation bias, especially when Bungie say they don’t ban for this. Meaning, you have millions of people who run these things and didn’t get banned (also confirmed in that Reddit post), and people are just looking for some false pattern behind the bans.
That Bungie won’t just come out and say what people did get banned for is just terrible PR, though.
A broad range of applications that all do one of two things, create an overlay or have the ability to inject custom code, both functions commonly associated with 3rd party cheat software (which I explained initially -.-). That’s not looking for pattern bias, that’s a logical conclusion for an overzealous automated anti-cheat system. Bungie simply making a statement that they aren’t banning for running harmless software is not proof that they aren’t banning for running harmless software.
Ok. How do you explain the millions who run that stuff and didn’t get into trouble?
I mean I’m pretty sure it’s an overzealous anti-cheating mechanism which is showing up false positives and banning hundreds of legitimate players, combined with their silly auto-permaban system. Sprinkle a fun dash of terrible communication and bad PR and bam!
Destiny 2 hasn’t sold anywhere near ”millions” on PC. Activision haven’t released the sales figures, likely becasue they are far lower than D1, but concurrent maximum player totals from launch week for console and PC (1.2M) would put the number in the hundreds of thousands. Not a great start to an argument when you have to make up numbers. As for players running 3rd party software with overlay or code injection capabilities not being banned, windows 7 and 8 don’t seem to be a problem (no default windows DVR), and the game does allow window capture instead of direct game capture for streaming. I have seen no reports of people running software like FRAPS or MSI Afterburner safely. There are numerous reports of significant time delays for bans, some coming in after several hours, others almost instant. It’s quite possible that people who are currently able to play without issue using a 3rd party program may be banned in due course.
I think you’re the only one who wants to have an “argument” here. What’s with the condescension in all your posts?
We don’t, because there’s no reason to believe “millions” of people have bought the PC version, for starters.
The likely explanation is that there’s some sort of hardware/software combination that causes the issue, but it could still be a software issue. One data point of note is that some people had reformatted their PC in anticipation of Destiny 2 (hey I’ve done it before a game came out before, don’t judge!), so just had Windows 10 and no third-party apps, and got banned. That pushes suspicion towards the only app you can’t avoid having there – the Windows 10 DVR (though you can turn it off). A program which has caused problems before – to the point where Steam tries to get you to turn it off if you’re playing DotA2.
But people have been comparing notes, and no specific hardware/software combination seems to be coming up in it.
It’s also not really “bias” to presume it’s one of these things. It’s trying to make sense of what’s happened. If Bungie has a big list of incompatible software, and you get banned literally the second you get into the game (which is happening to a lot of people), and you have that software running, it’s fairly rational to presume that there might be a connection.
Bungie have denied it, but if we all had a pound for every game company that’s denied that a problem they were causing was caused by them, well, we’d be able to buy a couple of AAA games each, wouldn’t we? Blizzard themselves endlessly denied their bans of some users who were on WINE and the like were because of WINE, for weeks and weeks, claiming they’d examine the circumstances and they were legit bans, until suddenly backing down and going “Oh yeah, ooops…”. So believing a company’s immediate “not that!” response isn’t really reasonable.