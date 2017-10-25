Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free today

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the story of a robo-boy who never loses his sunglasses, is free on Steam at the moment. You can play without spending a dime until tomorrow evening. If you decide that you can’t part with it after taking it home and introducing it to your family, then you can also buy it at a discount of 75% from the usual price.
Mankind Divided is absolutely the type of game I recommend trying before buying. Like its predecessor, Human Revolution, it’s an endlessly inventive game that’s full of stealthy exploration, but it’s shackled to a sophomoric story and a perpetually unlikeable protagonist. I never finished it because I just stopped having fun, but your mileage could very well be different.
Graham liked it a lot more than I did, so here’s what he thought in his Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review:
Mankind Divided is a new version of one of my favourite games of all time and free from the execution problems that hampered that last iteration. The levels are bigger and prettier. There are no dumb boss fights. It gives you slightly more agency over its story. The new abilities are nice, even if they don’t dramatically alter the flow of the game. There still aren’t that many games like Deus Ex around and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an excellent game like Deus Ex.
Mankind Divided is free until Thursday, and £9.99/$14.99/€12.49 until October 27 on Steam.
25/10/2017 at 13:09 JustAchaP says:
Oh so its like a free weekend but not during the weekend.
25/10/2017 at 13:52 Vacuity729 says:
I presume that means I’m not the only one who misunderstood that line and thought, to my great surprise, that the game was actually free right now. I don’t think that was very clearly described.
The DoW3 free weekend was described thusly: “there’s also a free weekend running from now until 9pm on Sunday, along with a 50% discount if you want the game for keepsies.” Obviously, it’s a different writer, but this is much clearer to me that the game itself is not free, just available to play for a few days without charge.
Alec described Rainbow 6 Siege’s free weekend with delightfully unnecessary complications and verbiage, but was still very clear that the game was not actually free to keep: “Ubisoft’s predominantly multiplayer team shooter is available to play for the grand price of $0.00, or £454,439.99 at the current exchange rate, until the end of February 5. After that, you’ll need to pay – although permanent access is discounted to half price until Feb 6.”
I’m betting there will be other mildly disappointed punters along shortly.
Thanks for letting us know all the same! :)
25/10/2017 at 16:46 MrUnimport says:
“You can play without spending a dime until tomorrow evening. If you decide that you can’t part with it after taking it home and introducing it to your family, then you can also buy it at a discount of 75% from the usual price.”
25/10/2017 at 13:30 Kefren says:
It may not affect most people, but just note that DE:MD includes Denuvo (whereas DE:HR doesn’t).
link to en.wikipedia.org
25/10/2017 at 13:45 Drib says:
Oh, I read this as “the game is free forever if you get it today” not “it’s a free weekend”.
Well, still though. Could be fun.
25/10/2017 at 13:46 hjarg says:
What? I liked Adam Jensen! Definitely not perpetually unlikable!
25/10/2017 at 13:50 PoulWrist says:
And here I sent this to my friends thinking it was free to keep :( just free-weekend in the middle of the week. That’ll teach me to read articles…
25/10/2017 at 14:17 Ninja Dodo says:
This game is really underrated. It’s a solid immersive sim and Prague is spectacular. The themes and narrative also work much better than people give it credit for. If you liked Human Revolution, you’ll like this.
25/10/2017 at 14:38 Vilda says:
I realize, I am a minority, but for me, as a native Czech speaker, the Prague design and the attempts at using Czech language were pure torture. Some of it fits, but most is either out of place, wrongly used or just plain wrong.
25/10/2017 at 14:54 Ninja Dodo says:
I guess some wrong turns are inevitable when a team isn’t local to the setting they’re depicting, though I guess there can be some extra leeway since it’s the fuuuuuture… also some things always have to be changed for gameplay reasons (fairly sure Vampire Bloodlines’ Santa Monica is not quite right either, or DX1’s Parisian catacombs, Honk Kong, etc). I can’t speak to its accuracy but I found it an excellent city hub both as a playable space and aesthetically.
25/10/2017 at 14:26 gruia says:
i finished HR and rate it as a 5, MD is a 3. not on par with predecessor
25/10/2017 at 14:36 mukuste says:
Well, I’d take it for free. Free for one day? Not a good enough deal since I expect it’s more of the rather humdrum HR.
25/10/2017 at 15:40 tomimt says:
Personally, I thought Mankind Divided is a solid game overall, but the ending, or lack thereof, ruins it a bit, especially because the main baddie is a dude barely seen in the game. It definitely could have used a bit more story on the end side of things.
But other than that, especially if you go to stealthy approach, it’s a fun game. Not particularly challenging even on the most difficult setting, but fun none the less.
25/10/2017 at 15:41 woodsey says:
A very good game ambushed by its own publisher at every opportunity.
Still, as long as you’re prepared for the fact that it just kind of ends (albeit after a solid 20-25 hours of play) then there’s little to disappoint. Prague is amazing, to boot.
25/10/2017 at 17:05 ResonanceCascade says:
Yeah, it’s good. And there’s a big ol’ bank mission. I love bank missions.
25/10/2017 at 16:27 Chaoslord AJ says:
It had nice parts but feels very short (Prague seems narrow and small), has a throwaway ending and bad performance for some other players.
I’d also thought Jensen’s story was told by the end of HR and they’d go next-gen next time (see their cyberspace ideas) but they’d just milk the cow again.