Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free today

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the story of a robo-boy who never loses his sunglasses, is free on Steam at the moment. You can play without spending a dime until tomorrow evening. If you decide that you can’t part with it after taking it home and introducing it to your family, then you can also buy it at a discount of 75% from the usual price.

Mankind Divided is absolutely the type of game I recommend trying before buying. Like its predecessor, Human Revolution, it’s an endlessly inventive game that’s full of stealthy exploration, but it’s shackled to a sophomoric story and a perpetually unlikeable protagonist. I never finished it because I just stopped having fun, but your mileage could very well be different.

Graham liked it a lot more than I did, so here’s what he thought in his Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review:

Mankind Divided is a new version of one of my favourite games of all time and free from the execution problems that hampered that last iteration. The levels are bigger and prettier. There are no dumb boss fights. It gives you slightly more agency over its story. The new abilities are nice, even if they don’t dramatically alter the flow of the game. There still aren’t that many games like Deus Ex around and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an excellent game like Deus Ex.

Mankind Divided is free until Thursday, and £9.99/$14.99/€12.49 until October 27 on Steam.