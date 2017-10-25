Have You Played… Quake: Arcane Dimensions?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I wrote about this stonkingly beautiful and enormous mega-mod for the original Quake last year, recommending that y’all should play it, but it didn’t quite turn out as planned when fans and creators alike (politely) argued that the screenshots I’d used did not suitably sell the game. So, here are some screenshots of Arcane Dimension which hopefully will convince you to give it a try. You really should, because it’s the next best (or maybe even better?) thing to getting a whole new Quake.
25/10/2017 at 15:41 Drib says:
Wait, people really complained that RPS’s free publicity for their mod wasn’t good enough?
Geez.
Now I don’t want to bother with it!
25/10/2017 at 16:27 Javier says:
Indeed. Passing on this. Still, kudos Alec for going the extra mile with these people.
25/10/2017 at 21:02 Stingy McDuck says:
I guess your comment was made before the article update, but still, you should act so offended. If you like Quake, you really must take a look at this mod, it’s really good.
25/10/2017 at 18:35 Ghostwise says:
Yours is one startlingly petty interpretation of the words “politely argued”.
25/10/2017 at 19:04 itsbenderingtime says:
I don’t remember “politely” being there last time I read this post. I think it was added after the comment was originally made.
25/10/2017 at 19:45 Drib says:
The initial wording was:
“it all turned a tiny bit sour when fans and creators alike felt that the screenshots I’d used did not suitably sell the game”
Editing articles after comments have been made and not leaving a note that the text was heavily changed is a bit shit, I have to say.
25/10/2017 at 19:03 Michael Fogg says:
If I were Alec I’d just post screens with nose buried in wall texture this time aroud.
25/10/2017 at 15:58 Arnvidr says:
I only see one screenshot, is there something silly I need to unblock to make the slideshows work?
25/10/2017 at 16:19 Merry says:
No, nothing “silly”. You need to click Read the rest of this entry » at the end of the introduction. All RPS articles are the same.
25/10/2017 at 16:26 mukuste says:
When the article was first posted, there was only one picture.
25/10/2017 at 16:38 Arnvidr says:
You mean to get to where you can comment on the article and such? ;)
25/10/2017 at 16:22 Merry says:
“it all turned a tiny bit sour when fans and creators alike felt that the screenshots I’d used did not suitably sell the game”
I see no such comments on your previous article Alec. It sounds rather direspectful and I’d like to read them for myself. Were they made privately toyou?
25/10/2017 at 16:27 TychoCelchuuu says:
Masked men bundled him into an unmarked van and screamed these accusations at him while driving around the streets at top speed. They then drugged him and dumped him on the side of the road. To this day he is not sure whether it actually ever happened.
25/10/2017 at 18:32 Ghostwise says:
This is complete bullshit.
It was a station wagon, not a van.
25/10/2017 at 16:45 phlebas says:
That’s the original Quake engine? Blimey.
25/10/2017 at 17:54 Drib says:
I honestly thought it was Q3 at first glance. Damned impressive.
25/10/2017 at 18:00 fuggles says:
I can maybe see their point, the two articles look nothing like each other!
Now I’m suspicious and full of mistrust – which one is representative of the game?!
25/10/2017 at 20:23 gabrielonuris says:
I’m pretty sure Arcane Dimensions doesn’t come with those beautiful skyboxes… What mods are being used in those screenshots, besides AD?
26/10/2017 at 02:31 Spacewalk says:
No, those are definitely AD skyboxes, I just loaded the mod up to confirm.
27/10/2017 at 00:31 gabrielonuris says:
Indeed, you’re right! Couldn’t check at the time because of work, but now I checked too!
25/10/2017 at 21:00 Stingy McDuck says:
This looks amazing. I tried this mod/map pack last year. It’s not only new maps, it also adds new enemies (most of them are taken from Hexen II, but they fit really well). It’s really amazing what they could do with the modified Quake engine.
26/10/2017 at 09:49 JeriX says:
Cool screenshots! Definitely should check this out.
There was a post on this site about one huge map for Quake in last month or two. I forgot the name of the mod and can’t find it through tags or site search. Any suggestions?
26/10/2017 at 12:42 Spacewalk says:
Probably the last official AD map that had to be released on its own because it was too big to meet the deadline, Forgotten Sepulchre.
26/10/2017 at 12:55 JeriX says:
Nope, that’s not it, there was RPS post about it.
But thanks anyway!
26/10/2017 at 14:58 Johnny Law says:
That’s definitely it. You may be thinking of the article at link to pcgamer.com
26/10/2017 at 16:32 JeriX says:
Oh yes, that’s it! I recognize this article. I-do-no why I thought it was RPS.
Big Thanks!
30/10/2017 at 09:52 MattMattMatt says:
Thanks for recommending this, RPS. I’m a big fan of Quake1’s single player – replayed it recently and the gameplay holds up well.
I’ve only played one level of AD so far, but it’s fantastic. Subtle engine improvements add great atmosphere without straying too much from the original art style. The level took me about 45 mins to play though – a massive, sprawling and elaborate map.
If you like Quake, check out AD for sure! Can’t wait to play more