Have You Played… Quake: Arcane Dimensions?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

I wrote about this stonkingly beautiful and enormous mega-mod for the original Quake last year, recommending that y’all should play it, but it didn’t quite turn out as planned when fans and creators alike (politely) argued that the screenshots I’d used did not suitably sell the game. So, here are some screenshots of Arcane Dimension which hopefully will convince you to give it a try. You really should, because it’s the next best (or maybe even better?) thing to getting a whole new Quake.