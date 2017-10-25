Humble’s Day of the Devs 2017 is live now with some point & click classics

Day of the Devs, for those not in the know, is an event in San Francisco that lets fans meet and talk shop with a bunch of game developers in what usually becomes one big celebration of various nerdoms. This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, 11th November and Humble is celebrating the occasion with a big ol’ Day of the Devs 2017 themed bundle which offers up to $131 worth of games for $9.

In this bundle, you’ll find a handful of point and click classics in their remastered forms, along with some absolute gems of newer indie titles. If you happen to spend $9 (around £6.83) or more, you’ll even get a VIP ticket to the Day of the Devs event itself, if you can make it there. As an added bonus, Humble Monthly subscribers will also get $2 thrown into their Humble wallet to spend at a later date.

Here’s the full range of what’s available:

Pay what you want

TumbleSeed

Grim Fandango Remastered

Loot Rascals

Pay more than the average

ABZU

Flinthook

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Pay $9 (£6.83) or more

Full Throttle Remastered

Everything

Day of the Devs VIP Ticket

$2 Humble Wallet credit (Humble Monthly subscribers only)

Arguably the most exciting thing of all, at least in my view, is the fact that you can pay any amount you want and get a digital copy of the entire Grim Fandango Remastered soundtrack. Absolute banger, that one is.