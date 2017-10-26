The best gaming CPU for 2017 and beyond

Yes. I know. There has indeed been an awful lot of CPU coverage lately. What with AMD’s Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper chips, plus the sudden launch of Intel CPUs with up to 18 cores, not to mention Intel finally upping its mainstream ante from four to six cores, 2017 has surely been the year of the CPU. Which begs an obvious question. What is now the best gaming CPU? Judging that on the hoof as the launches come thick and fast isn’t always easy. But now the dust has settled. Now we know how all these new CPUs stack up. It’s time to pick a winner.
Having said that, I’m going to cop out and pick multiple winners. After all, not everybody has the same budget.
The money-no-object category ought to be a doddle. Intel’s CPU cores remain the most powerful on a per-core and per-clock cycle basis. Meanwhile, few games really benefit from really big double-digit core counts, especially if they come at the cost of clockspeed.
I could therefore make the argument for the new Core i7-8700K as the new chip of choice for gamers who don’t give a damn about value. It has six cores and very high clockspeeds. It’s almost certainly about as quick as it gets for today’s games, and it has a decent core and thread count in hand for any future games that may scale a bit better across multiple software threads.
But then 8700K is somewhat spoiled by Intel’s moderately crappy mainstream LGA1151 platform. That puts various limitations on future upgrade paths, sports a measly 16 PCI Express lanes directly into the CPU itself. And, well, all that stuff. So a CPU that slots into the full-on LGA2011 socket, like the 10-core Core i7-9700X, and offers even more cores, great Turbo clockspeeds and better connectivity could be a better bet if the money aspect doesn’t matter.
You know what’s coming…
But, in all honesty, I’m not that bothered about the money-no-object choice. Instead, it’s low-budget gaming and the meat of the mid-range that interests me. You know, the sort of chips most of us will be buying.
The budget end of the spectrum is problematic as I write these words. That’s because Intel’s new 8000-series Coffee Lake desktop CPUs require the equally new 300 Series chipset. Right now, the only 300 Series chipset is the pricey Z370.
The cheapest Z370 board is in the £110/$120 region. Not completely exorbitant, but a bit much when the target is to avoid blowing much more than £100/$100 on the CPU. It all adds up, especially when you consider that you will very likely need to spend around £75/$80 on 8GB of DDR4 memory. With a Ryzen 3 1200 for £100, you could snag a tolerable motherboard for a little over £50 and have the pair, plus a decent slug of DDR4 memory, and keep the total price under £250.
If you insisted on buying today, that’s what I’d recommend you do. But I wouldn’t be totally happy if you did. Instead, I’d prefer you wait until the new year when the cheap Intel 300 Series chipsets are due to appear and shack a cheap motherboard up with the new Core i3-8100. It’s a quad-core chip for £110/$120. It’s clocked at 3.6GHz and it’s completely locked, so overclocking is off the menu, but I’m convinced it will give a more consistent and reliable long-term gaming experience than the AMD alternative.
Yes, on occasion the Ryzen chip will be quicker, especially if you’re overclocking and your particular chip happens to have lots of headroom. But there will be troughs to go along with those peaks thanks to Ryzen’s architectural quirks.
Good for gaming. But not quite great for gaming…
Put another way, you’ll be unlikely to have access to those performance peaks unless you have a mega-money video board and a high-refresh panel. But you’ll feel the troughs no matter what other hardware you’re running.
As for the choice in the meat of the mid-range, it’s another Intel processor. I just cannot see past the new six-core Core i5-8400. As I type it’s priced at £180 for pre-order on Scan.co.uk. I’m struggling to get a read on US pricing as availability hasn’t quite come on stream, but it should be just under $200.
There are numbers all over the web if you want some performance metrics but the crux of it is that the Intel chip is often as much as 30 per cent quicker or more than AMD’s Ryzen 1600 and 1600X processors in games that scale well with CPU performance. Those are the two closest Ryzen chips in terms of price. But even up against the much more expensive Ryzen 1700, the Intel chip looks like a champ.
Yes, the 8400 is locked and can’t be overclocked. And yes, that does piss me off. But for most of us, most of the time, that’s irrelevant. In reality, the absence of overclocking support is only an issue in the very long term. In extremis, it helps you to eek out a little more time before the next upgrade is required.
Six quick Intel cores should guarantee years of slick gaming performance
What’s more, to get that unlocked multiplier in the Core i5-8600K, it looks like it will cost you at least another £70 / $70, which is just too much for too little in my view.
I have a feeling my Intel-across-the-board recommendation will rankle a few, especially given the current availability issues regarding both affordable Intel boards and the CPUs themselves. Here I am recommending Intel options that you can’t actually buy at this very moment. So be it. I’ll be amazed if the availability niggles don’t resolve fairly quickly. In the meantime, it would be bonkers to go and buy something suboptimal today instead of waiting a few weeks or even a few months for the right kit to become available.
If it turns out that Intel really can’t deliver the chips at the anticipated prices within a reasonable time frame, fair enough. Pop back and punish me. Otherwise, the reality is that Intel’s new Coffee Lake chips are simply better for gaming. I don’t mind admitting that I wish that wasn’t true. I’d love to recommend AMD’s Ryzen in at least one category. It’s a good chip and it’s forced Intel to up its game, but it’s not the best choice for gamers now that Coffee Lake is upon is. And I can’t pretend otherwise.
TL;DR
On a really tight budget? Go Core i3-8100. Otherwise, stretch to the Core i5-8400. It’ll be a fantastic long-term gaming CPU. But note it may take a month or three for full availability of the best value CPU and motherboard combos.
26/10/2017 at 21:54 Aerothorn says:
Random PC building question: has the artificial uptick in GPU prices subsided, or is that still a thing? I’m wondering how long someone looking to build a new PC needs to “hold out” for a return to sane prices.
26/10/2017 at 22:19 hungrycookpot says:
They seem to be stabilizing a bit right now.
27/10/2017 at 02:04 SquarePeg says:
They’ve come down some but are still way over MSRP unless you want low end Nvidia or AMD. Combine that with the price of ram and ssd’s being through the roof and you’ll be paying a lot more than you should. I payed $55 for 16GB of Crucial dual channel DDR4 2400 in June 2016. It’s over $150 now.
26/10/2017 at 21:56 Aerothorn says:
Alternate article title: “In The Year of our Laird 2017: CPU Pronouncements from On High”
26/10/2017 at 22:13 protorp says:
Came very close to a mobo / cpu splurge last week, but it seems I’m sticking with my 8 year old i7 950 (@ 3.8ghz)
Ryzen 1700 for oc and probable decent upgrade path down the line tempted me lots, instant gratification of an 8700k even more, but in the end I blew my several years of upgrade savings wad on moving from a 970 to a 1080ti instead.
So far main test has been Witcher 3 with all the shineys except hairworks, consistently running at 80ish fps on a 3440×1440 monitor. So looks like the old Bloomfield will end up living through at least a couple more cpu release cycles.
26/10/2017 at 23:08 SirDeimos says:
I’m not ashamed to admit that I searched for some benchmarks at that resolution to see if the Bloomfield was stifling your powerful 1080ti. Your 80fps checks out against much newer i7’s. My compliments for trusting in that pairing and for pushing the demand so far to the graphics card that the Bloomfield can still hang. All the love goes to Sandy Bridge, but I think overclocked ‘first gens’ are still impressive, too (under the right conditions). Cheers.
26/10/2017 at 22:16 Baines says:
This article seems a bit of a weird choice to run. It ultimately just repeats the same judgment of the “Intel’s Core i5-8400: the new go-to gaming CPU” from only two weeks ago. It isn’t like much has changed in the last two weeks. The new article doesn’t even address any of the various points of criticism levied against the judgment of the previous article.
26/10/2017 at 23:52 duns4t says:
ditto. i clicked here thinking there might be a broader perspective with a different outcome than the last article, but oddly, no.
26/10/2017 at 22:46 Bostec says:
Does this guy do any other computer related stuff besides cpus and graphics cards? I mean who realistically upgrades their cpus everytime he posts one of these? There are other components to a PC. Motherboards, headphones, the mouse, towers, cooling. It would be nice to get a broader range on stuff like this instead of the same old.
26/10/2017 at 23:07 GuyNice says:
I didn’t catch the last article so this was a great read for me. That said, I would also be interested in articles about other PC components.
26/10/2017 at 23:18 skyturnedred says:
I, for one, buy a new CPU every time Mr. Laird writes one of these. It can get a bit expensive going from AMD to Intel every few months, but his word is the law.
27/10/2017 at 01:58 Raoul Duke says:
Another week, another RPS article which can be summarised as “even though Ryzen is just as good or better at certain price points, you should still inexplicably buy Intel products”.
27/10/2017 at 02:09 SquarePeg says:
+1
The hardware editorializing here on RPS leaves much to be desired.
27/10/2017 at 02:39 Ejia says:
Can you even buy any of these? I thought availability was basically non-existent at the moment.