Destiny 2 feels most at home on PC

As I’ve already confessed, Destiny 2’s PC debut hasn’t been my first run through the game. I’ve already sunk a considerable amount of time into the game on my PS4, which I’ll now make up for by telling you why I prefer the PC version.
It’s prettier of course, but you already know that. I’m running it on a reasonably beefy rig with a GTX 1070, though by all accounts those with less powerful computers should be able to soak in the scenery too. I’ll defer to the more extensive testing Alec did in the beta, in which he called it ‘an extremely well-optimised game’. Being able to increase the field of view all the way up to 105 means that you can absorb even more of that enhanced prettiness at once, though I tend to stick with 90 because that’s what I’m used to.
In regards to the swap from controller to mouse and keyboard, it’s worth me echoing some of the comments Rich made in his review. While it’s true that each click doesn’t have quite the same heft behind it as a trigger pull, the mouse does have the benefit of not leaving me with an aching finger after several hours of play. Popping heads (and the chests of Vex) remains gratifying, with visual and audio feedback that makes every shot feel impactful.
Despite the number of hours I’ve played, I hadn’t realised just how generous the auto-aim assist is for controllers. There’s still skill to it of course, but it’s a far cry from the precision that aiming with a mouse calls for. I’m finding that I’m more inclined to engage enemies at a longer range – not because it’s easier, but because it’s more rewarding.
That’s only half true though, because where the mouse really shines is in swapping between short-range and long-range options. Turning the sensitivity up on an analogue stick means that it can’t handle the subtle movements needed for sniping, but leaving it on a low setting makes close quarters combat a struggle. With a mouse, I feel like I have more options in every fight: not only are individual headshots more satisfying, but so is the broader flow of battle.
Those changes make the most dramatic difference in the PVP crucible. I treated it as a mildly interesting diversion on the PS4, and one that I grew tired of quite quickly. With PC, I think I’m likely to keep coming back to it for a long time – especially if I can get my friends invested in the more competitive Trials of the Nine mode that we’ll get access to from next Friday.
Part of the reason I’m enjoying myself so much more is because I’m no longer outclassed by people who are used to doing most of their shooting with a controller, though there’s a bit more to it than that. One of my biggest gripes with it was how many 1v1 encounters would end up with the two of us dying at the same time. That still happens occasionally on PC, but the fact that it’s far less common suggests that it’s better at rewarding the more skilled player with an outright win. That’s most likely due to the lack of auto-aim ensuring everyone hits everyone else most of the time.
For the moment at least, I’ve also found that straying from the ‘always group up as a four’ strat doesn’t spell instant defeat. I’ve managed to peel off from the group and successfully ambush the enemy team from behind a few times – with a mouse, I’ve been able to take down one or two of them before the rest notice me.
I haven’t even mentioned the main advantage PC has yet, which is (of course) that you get to play with RPS. There’s already a clan set up, which you can join here. All things considered, I’m happy to leave my PS4 character behind. It shouldn’t have been a surprise to me, but Destiny’s true home is right here.
26/10/2017 at 19:22 Drib says:
“[Any given FPS] is most at home on PC”.
Yes, I agree. Mouseaim is literally always going to be better than slowly oscillating with a controller stick.
Anyone who disagrees with me is already wrong, obviously.
27/10/2017 at 00:43 damnsalvation says:
I wish I could play an FPS with a controller, I really do. I would be so much more comfortable without having to work around a keyboard and mouse.
26/10/2017 at 19:41 welverin says:
“All things considered, I’m happy to leave my PS4 character behind.”
I would have happily done that myself, except I got the PS4 version so I could continue to play with my brother and nephew, stupid relatives.
26/10/2017 at 19:45 Nauallis says:
Yep, same boat, though xbox. Admittedly a lot of it was impatience to play D2. Still pondering the PC version.
26/10/2017 at 21:40 welverin says:
Impatience wasn’t an issue for me, I’d have been fine waiting the extra few weeks.
I definitely won’t be picking up the PC version. I may never even get around to playing a Titan or Hunter.
26/10/2017 at 22:44 mascarpwn says:
Get a xim, problem solved. Though I do consider that cheating myself. Developers don’t though…
26/10/2017 at 20:03 Unclepauly says:
Funny, I don’t like any of the versions. Why am I here then? I’m a miserable scumbag who doesn’t like others happiness.
26/10/2017 at 21:01 int says:
But I like you even if you don’t like those things!
27/10/2017 at 00:23 Viral Frog says:
[Insert belligerent rant directed at Unclepauly for daring to not like something that I like here]
Am I doing this right?
27/10/2017 at 01:13 9of9 says:
Yay! I feel self-conscious about it, but I kind of want to pile on a little bit.
I really really wanted to like Destiny 2 because it kind of looks a bit pretty and maybe fun. But I played the open beta for all of the first mission and was bored to tears. There didn’t seem to be anything to do other than just running through corridors and shooting at things and it kind of surprised me that it’s got such a strong following.
Uninstalled it straight after. But the articles about it keep making me want to maybe play it! It seems like a Big Thing that People Enjoy. But then I watch YouTube videos of it actually being played and fall asleep.
Plus is it me or does the story not make any effort to get new players on board? Not having played Destiny 1 (since, y’know, it wasn’t out on PC) I felt like I had no idea what was going on and couldn’t care less about any of the characters or the stakes in that opening mission. Maybe that’s part of why it didn’t strike any chords with me?
Bah, humbug. Anyway, I’ll go crawl under my rock now.
27/10/2017 at 02:22 drewski says:
Don’t worry, it’s ok to not like things other people are enjoying. Don’t let your FoMO win!
And no, even as someone who enjoys it, it isn’t anything more than really strong alien shooting. If the alien shooting doesn’t grab you, you’re not missing anything.
I can catch you up on the story in one sentence – magic space ball makes humans super, aliens are stealing it, stop them. Everything else is just space opera nonsense.
27/10/2017 at 12:09 TillEulenspiegel says:
I played most of Destiny, including The Taken King, and I honestly have no memory of a magic space ball. I could tell you a few vague things about the setting, but I’ve never encountered a less coherently expressed story in any medium. Like, I remember much more about what happens in Eraserhead, which I haven’t seen in 15 years.
27/10/2017 at 13:11 drewski says:
You never noticed The Traveller? Literally the centre piece of the entire game? Ok.
26/10/2017 at 22:11 KDR_11k says:
A disc in the box might be useful, downloading those 38GB from their slooooooooooooow servers is going to take a lot of time.
27/10/2017 at 16:10 teethslapper says:
It’s actually a very fast download since it’s through Battle.net.
26/10/2017 at 23:31 caff says:
Not sure I can be bothered to play this. I just don’t have time to grind stuff or dedicate to forming a coherent team. I’m sure it’s pretty and fun on occasion, having tried the open beta, but I’m equally sure I’d find it a vacuous, lonely experience.
26/10/2017 at 23:35 OmNomNom says:
How did you manage to find enough stuff to do in this game for more than 8 hours on a single platform? Let alone two?!
27/10/2017 at 09:22 Lobotomist says:
Really, my thoughts too… Seems that Mat is a real fanboy of the game. I rarely have seen game so praised here with multiple articles
27/10/2017 at 10:18 barelyhomosapien says:
You can’t have been reading the site for long then.
Or maybe you’re suffering from confirmation bias, either or.
26/10/2017 at 23:37 OmNomNom says:
Whats fun too is if you copy and paste the article text and replace the words Destiny 2 with literally any other FPS game ever, it still works :D
26/10/2017 at 23:54 Ericusson says:
Oh god,
I m curious of the editorial packages per article published costs these days.
27/10/2017 at 10:29 Ghostwise says:
You seem very concerned about ethics in games journalism.
27/10/2017 at 17:07 Inu says:
FPS better on PC. I’ve never heard of this before.
Seriously though i do appreciate the efforts of the author to explain some of the reasons why.
These reasons can be posted on essentially any FPS on console comparison. But hey who am i to keep people from having their mouth-breather entertainment.
I mean fun. ^_^
27/10/2017 at 18:38 ErraticGamer says:
Gah! Your clan is full. More RPS clans!