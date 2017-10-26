Steam introduces digital gift cards and a lot of hassle

Can’t think of a decent birthday present for that sort-of-but-not-really friend or distant family member? Don’t worry: Steam has your back. Instead of just giving them some cash that they’ll probably spend on a game anyway, why not show that you care — but not too much — by picking up a digital gift card from Steam? They’re available now, if you’re willing to jump through some hoops.
Essentially, this is just a way to top up a pal’s Steam wallet. You can purchase a digital gift card through Steam, select an amount and the friend you want to send it to, and Steam will deliver it with a personalised message. Accepting the gift will add the funds to their Steam wallet.
There are some restrictions, however. Restrictions that John and I unfortunately had to wrestle with when we tried to test the system.
I asked John to send me a fiver (you can send between £5 and £100) because freelancers need to make their money whatever way they can. Unfortunately, we weren’t already friends, which meant we had to go through the whole rigmarole of finding each other, which didn’t work because both of our profiles were private. Apparently you can’t have privacy and new friendships. Eventually, after jumping through too many hoops, we were pals, but we weren’t done.
It turns out that all this effort was worthless because I wasn’t eligible for the gift in the first place. Steam didn’t offer an immediate explanation of why I wasn’t eligible, and we had to find it elsewhere by searching through Steam’s support page. Great. It turns out that digital gift cards can’t even be sent to friends unless they’ve been your friend for three days. This is obviously to stop fraud, but it’s not remotely clear and, ultimately, means that we couldn’t test the feature properly.
Given that gift cards are pretty lazy gifts, and you’d expect digital versions to require even less effort, this is all incredibly silly. I would never consider putting up with this nonsense when there are still physical Steam gift cards available.
So there you have it: lots of faff. You might as well get someone a thoughtful gift instead.
26/10/2017 at 16:31 mcjamieuk says:
Or just buy them something from their Wishlist – barely any thought required!
26/10/2017 at 16:52 subdog says:
That said, buying games from friends’ wishlists should be so much easier.
The wishlist is buried on your friend’s community page under the innocuous “Games” link, then on a separate Wishlist tab. Then you have to go back to the store (or click Visit Store Page) and buy it like a regular game, except you have to buy it as a gift. And the cart for that transaction can’t include any non-gift purchases, for reasons.
Then you have to choose which friend to send it to, out of all of your friends. At this step you either remember who the gift was for, or you’re out of luck, because there’s no indication of who wanted the thing in the first place.
And of course it’s send one game per person, because batch gifting multiple games to a friend or a four-pack to friends all in one go would just be too convenient.
This could all be solved by just making the friends’ Wishlists easy to get to (also, let’s have wishlists look more like curator lists, so people can say why they want a thing!), including an “Add Gift to Cart” button directly on the Wishlist instead sending you back to the store, and including a Send Gift button for Wishlisted games you already own copies for.
26/10/2017 at 17:34 Drib says:
” there’s no indication of who wanted the thing in the first place. ”
Doesn’t the gifting through steam dropdown say something like “Wants Bad Rats” on it when it’s wishlisted for that person?
26/10/2017 at 19:04 subdog says:
You might be right but the real answer to your question is that nobody wants bad rats so it will remain a mystery.
26/10/2017 at 16:31 mitrovarr says:
I can’t really blame them for the security. They just don’t want to be, or be seen as, the redeeming hub for all the world’s stolen credit cards.
26/10/2017 at 16:35 hlm2 says:
There’s not actually any faff here though is there? Isn’t the point of a private profile to not be found? And the fraud thing makes total sense. This seems like a non article. The hoops are 1: be friends for a while, 2: that’s it. Am I wrong?
26/10/2017 at 16:47 Fraser Brown says:
Yes, you are wrong. Obviously I want to be found by people I want to be Steam friends with, and changing my profile every single time I want to do that is a pain. And I’m not disputing that protecting against fraud makes sense. The issue was that it just said I wasn’t eligible, it didn’t explain why. We had to find that out ourselves. Faff. Faff. Faff.
26/10/2017 at 16:52 Jalan says:
If Steam’s trade system can have explanations and warnings as to why trades won’t go through for days on end, then this junk deserves similar.
26/10/2017 at 16:36 kalirion says:
The dumbest of all – looks like it’s impossible to buy a Steam Wallet Gift Card using your own Steam Wallet.
26/10/2017 at 16:44 daver4470 says:
There are actually complex and boring accounting reasons for that prohibition. Long story short, it creates an enormous accounting burden for the company, because you’re acquiring “scrip” (= money that’s not physical money) in exchange for other “scrip”. Which gets weird due to how scrip (gift cards, gift certificates, etc.) is accounted for.
26/10/2017 at 16:49 Jalan says:
Boring indeed, but far from dumb.
26/10/2017 at 16:56 LTK says:
If you want to transfer steam wallet funds from one account to another you can just set up a market transaction, though I suspect you can’t get around having to give Valve a cut that way.
26/10/2017 at 16:43 Rane2k says:
I think this makes a lot of sense. You have to make sure that the system can not be abused as a money laundering machine. There are probably laws in place in several countries that regulate this sort of thing.
26/10/2017 at 17:02 daver4470 says:
There are — but the more relevant thing is that there are laws in most developed economies that say if you do certain things relating to holding and dispensing money (which specific things trigger this varies by jurisdiction), you will be legally treated as a bank. And banks are subject to a LOT of regulation, most of which a company more or less can’t meet the standards of unless they’re actually a bank.
26/10/2017 at 16:52 Robbobin says:
While I don’t think I’d ever rush to buy gift vouchers for someone as a first choice and agree with the sentiment it’s a kinda lazy gift, and while actual money is objectively better than vouchers, I actually kinda like receiving vouchers for gifts. I hate buying shit like clothes or games because of that nagging feeling that I should be saving it for something “more important” like bills or a car or something. Vouchers are way more fun to spend than real money, fuck the haters.
26/10/2017 at 17:54 gi_ty says:
This is very useful for me! I can finally buy steam wallet funds for my sons account without having to log in to his account buy the things and the re-log into my own account. It is very convenient for that scenario.