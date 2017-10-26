The Mummy Demastered crawls out of its sarcophagus

I passed on watching the recent attempt to reboot The Mummy, although friends tell me I didn’t miss much. While sad that it’ll probably be flying under the radar thanks to the film’s less than sterling reputation, Wayforward’s official game of the movie looks to be a far better product than its cinema counterpart.

While some have compared The Mummy Demastered [steam page] to Contra as much as Metroid, the closest point of reference (for me, at least) lies with Wayforward’s little-known Aliens: Infestation for the Nintendo DS. Come see what I mean in the launch trailer.

Aliens: Infestation was a short but sweet tribute to the films with some gorgeous art and great ideas (death put you in the shoes of the next living marine in your squad, new dialogue and all), so it’s no surprise to me that The Mummy Demastered looks lovely in motion. After all, the same studio also recently brought us Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. Even with some of their best and brightest splintering off to form Yacht Club and develop Shovel Knight, Wayforward still seem to be going strong.

If there’s anything holding this game back from the spotlight, it might be difficulty. After taking a quick peek at the Steam user reviews for the game, it sounds like it might be a couple notches harder than your average Metroid type thing, with health and ammo both being precious resources, easily wasted during boss fights and harder to re-stock than some are comfortable with.

While personally enticing, I can see why that might be a turn-off for some. Have any of you grubby lot braved any ancient Egyptian curses to try this game? I’ll probably be trying it at some point, but with Destiny 2 just out and Wolfenstein 2 due tomorrow? Probably not this week.

The Mummy Demastered is on Steam for $15.49/$20 now.