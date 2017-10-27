Have You Played… Daley Thompson’s Decathlon?

Contrary to conventional wisdom, games learned to run before they could walk. Predating all of the walking simulators by many many years, Daley Thompson’s Decathlon simulated the act of running rather fast perfectly, and it only needed two buttons. One for each leg.
Eat your heart out, QWOP.
27/10/2017 at 15:34 wombat191 says:
I remember playing this on a friends C64.. You played by waggling the jotstick.. it was renowned for destroying joysticks haha
I’m just glad the joysticks back then were easy to repair.. cut out part of a coke can for parts and you are ready to go :D
27/10/2017 at 16:05 Addie says:
Learning how to solder a broken kempston back together with bits of a coke can after a few games of Olympic Challenge is what started me off on a career in engineering, I’m sure.
27/10/2017 at 16:07 Kefren says:
I always kept broken joysticks for parts. My faves were the Quickshot 2 Turbo for flight and spaceship games, or games requiring a spacebar (Green Beret, 1942 etc), but it was too fragile for wagglers. I got a soft spot for the Konix Speedking, but that took both hands.
When I play Sepctrum, C64 and Amiga games on my emulators, I use a joystick that is basically a microswitched Kempston but plugs into the PC as a USB controller. The joystick gets me in the mood even before the games load.
Oh, I preferred Hypersports to DTD.
27/10/2017 at 15:59 rustybroomhandle says:
Amagad they made him whiiiiite! :p
27/10/2017 at 16:11 Faldrath says:
I did not play that one, but I did play the old Decathlon for the Atari 2600, a lot. That game must have earned Atari a lot due to new controllers… having to quickly swing the stick left and right to run was madness.
27/10/2017 at 16:15 Kefren says:
And those joysticks were never comfortable, whether held in the hand or pressed down on a table. I got blisters once (can’t remember the game – Berzerk maybe, or Yar’s Revenge). The orange fire button was also a bit tricksy.
27/10/2017 at 16:24 Martijn says:
The 1500m on this on the C64 has to be the most physically challenging computer game I have ever played. In the also otherwise superior Summer Games, they mercifully only used the waggling method for the sprint events. The longer distances were more about pacing yourself, with some waggling sprints thrown in.