Darkest Dungeon gets a new hero: the Shieldbreaker

Darkest Dungeon, the sanity-testing RPG, has just welcomed a new unfortunate soul into its roster of adventurers. The Shieldbreaker is a new class of hero, adept in – you guessed it – battering armoured monsters. She’s got low health, however, so you’d better be cautious when you send her delving into forgotten tombs and toxic swamps.
Here’s what Red Hook Studios has to say about the newest member of the dungeon crew:
The Shieldbreaker is a highly-tactical hero with solid damage dealing capability, she excels in countering monsters with high protection and those who guard their allies. Her movement, speed, and targeted abilities make her a valuable ally for dismantling intractable monster groups. Though relatively low health, the Shieldbreaker is yet highly survivable in short bursts thanks to her Aegis shield.
If you let her join your miserable adventuring troupe, you’ll also be able to hunt down some Shieldbreaker-specific trinkets, which should come in handy when you’re trying not to be devoured by the three new monsters from the hero’s past who are now making their way to the estate for lunch.
The Shieldbreaker DLC will set you back £2.89/$3.99/€3.99 on Steam, but it’s also accompanied by a free update, introducing enemy stealth mechanics and a curio tracker which will make it easier to manage your curios and know which ones confer negative or positive effects.
27/10/2017 at 13:08 Seafoam says:
Bagh, I got exited about this but then I saw that you have to buy the hero.
I’m sure a lot of people will love her, but 4 euros just for an another worthless goon that will let me down is not enough to get me back to the game personally.
27/10/2017 at 13:36 mgardner says:
Love hearing about the curio tracker! I use the wiki because there are too many to remember and I’m not going to write them all down. But wiki feels like cheating and it will be great to have the effects of experimentation tracked in-game instead.
27/10/2017 at 14:38 Shar_ds says:
This is a curious one as most of the Workshop content is new hero classes. They should definitely be able to add new content like this, but have they set the bar of what people will pay for higher because of the workshop support?