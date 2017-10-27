Darkest Dungeon gets a new hero: the Shieldbreaker

Darkest Dungeon, the sanity-testing RPG, has just welcomed a new unfortunate soul into its roster of adventurers. The Shieldbreaker is a new class of hero, adept in – you guessed it – battering armoured monsters. She’s got low health, however, so you’d better be cautious when you send her delving into forgotten tombs and toxic swamps.

Here’s what Red Hook Studios has to say about the newest member of the dungeon crew:

The Shieldbreaker is a highly-tactical hero with solid damage dealing capability, she excels in countering monsters with high protection and those who guard their allies. Her movement, speed, and targeted abilities make her a valuable ally for dismantling intractable monster groups. Though relatively low health, the Shieldbreaker is yet highly survivable in short bursts thanks to her Aegis shield.

If you let her join your miserable adventuring troupe, you’ll also be able to hunt down some Shieldbreaker-specific trinkets, which should come in handy when you’re trying not to be devoured by the three new monsters from the hero’s past who are now making their way to the estate for lunch.

The Shieldbreaker DLC will set you back £2.89/$3.99/€3.99 on Steam, but it’s also accompanied by a free update, introducing enemy stealth mechanics and a curio tracker which will make it easier to manage your curios and know which ones confer negative or positive effects.