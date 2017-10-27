Destiny 2 players will get ‘better rewards’ from Strikes and PvP, says Bungie

Destiny 2’s PC launch means that the developers at Bungie will be focusing on maintenance, and to kick things off game director Christopher Barrett has confirmed some of the improvements and tweaks that were announced at TwitchCon. There’s a mix of end-game features, more “incentives” and rewards for playing Strikes and firefighting in the Crucible’s PvP, as well as some additional ways to spend in-game currency.
Here’s the full list of upcoming changes, according to Bungie:
- New systems and rewards to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits.
- Better incentives for players who complete challenging Prestige activities.
- Better rewards and replay value for strikes, adventures, and Lost Sectors.
- Private matches for the competitive community (we are targeting early 2018).
- Crucible tuning like adjusted Supremacy scoring and better spawning rules.
- Better incentives for completing Crucible matches (and penalties for quitting competitive games).
- Continued improvements to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies, including uniqueness of rewards.
- Changes to make the mod economy more interesting and impactful.
- Ongoing improvements to Exotics, including adjustments to reduce instances of duplication.
- New ways to spend surplus currency and materials (looking at you Legendary Shards).
- An emote interface that allows players to equip Salty, Spicy Ramen, Six Shooter, and Flip Out all at the same time.
I’m not far enough into the game for any of these to really make a difference to Present Fraser, but Future Fraser is sure to be a happy boy.
If you’re not sure if Bungie’s latest shooter is for you, take a look at Rich’s Destiny 2 review. If you want to know whether the story is super sci-fi or shoddy schmi-fi, Matt and Brendan argued about that too.
27/10/2017 at 17:07 stringerdell says:
I got Destiny 2 on PS4 to play with pals and was considering picking it up for PC too but the way nightfall strikes work now has completely killed it for me.
Every week there is a strict time limit which is your main enemy. I dont really like being rushed or find it fun so I guess Ill drop it until I hear things have changed
27/10/2017 at 18:08 welverin says:
That was a baffling change, why didn’t they keep the challenge system they added to the first game? Turn the challenges into requirements was nonsensical, but then it’s not the only change that was a step back.
27/10/2017 at 18:43 fray_bentos says:
The only reward I seek when gaming is a bit of story line, variety in the experience, and a bit of escapism. I really don’t understand this repetitive grind = random (worthless, to me) loot model that seems to hook some people. Am I too old (37)?
27/10/2017 at 19:15 Nauallis says:
It’s okay, your understanding is not required for other people to have fun.
27/10/2017 at 19:32 Chromatose says:
Destiny has all these things in addition to an already pretty satisfying loot economy. There’s a certain compulsive loop to attaining cool new gear, but it’s by far not the only thing Destiny has going for it.
27/10/2017 at 20:33 renner says:
I’m not a fan of grind either, but I don’t think you need to grind to enjoy Destiny. If you don’t really care about maxing out your level, you can ignore the grind-y activities and just enjoy a pretty solid (and great looking) shooter campaign with light RPG elements. The PvP is a lot of fun too, I plan on putting a lot more time into that than the PvE grind.