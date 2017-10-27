Nvidia’s GTX 1070Ti is arriving next week for £420 / $449

We all knew it was coming, but Nvidia have finally confirmed the GTX 1070Ti. Sitting roughly between the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 in terms of specs and performance, the card will start shipping from November 2nd, with pre-orders open right now should you feel so inclined. It will set you back a fair chunk of change, costing upwards of £420 / $449 depending on which manufacturer design you go for, but with Nvidia’s next-gen Volta cards still seemingly a long way off and many regular GTX 1070 cards still priced in a similar kind of ball park, the GTX 1070Ti might be the card for you if you want something to rival AMD’s brand-new Vega cards.
Based on Nvidia’s current Pascal architecture, the GTX 1070Ti has considerably more cores than its non-Ti counterpart – 2432 of them, to be precise, compared to the GTX 1070’s 1920 cores – and a higher base clock speed of 1607Mhz. Its memory specs and boost clock speed of 1683Mhz are still the same as the regular version, but it should be a better performer and more proficient multi-tasker straight off the bat.
The GTX 1070Ti is a little more power hungry than the regular GTX 1070, drawing 180W rather than 150W, but judging by Nvidia’s testing comparisons on games like The Witcher 3 and Tomb Raider, it looks to be a worthwhile pay-off. We’re not talking huge boosts in performance over the GTX 1070, but those looking to upgrade from a GTX 970 should definitely keep an eye on it considering the current price of each card isn’t that far apart right now.
How the GTX 1070Ti compares to the GTX 1080, however, is still a bit of a mystery, as Nvidia neglected to provide any direct comparisons in its initial announcement materials, so we’ll have to wait until we get one in for testing to see how it fares in practice. Until then, though, watch this space.
27/10/2017 at 16:15 StAUG says:
Eh, I’ll stick with my 1080ti :)
27/10/2017 at 16:24 Bostec says:
Thank-you for this insightful and informative comment. May I ask how big your 1080ti is and does it impress the ladies?
27/10/2017 at 16:26 StAUG says:
Snark!
27/10/2017 at 16:26 Bostec says:
On a more serious note my 970 is looking a little long in the tooth and as I have a 1440p monitor now, its chugging on some games so this looks good. I’ll wait for the 1070ti/1080 comparison I think.
27/10/2017 at 17:39 Vandelay says:
Just so you know, I have a 1070 and also a 1440p monitor. I’ve not had issues with running anything. I don’t normally use AA, but I don’t miss it too much at that res.
27/10/2017 at 17:24 TechnicalBen says:
Thank you for your post… honestly. Why? Because I am also asking… “who is this for”? I mean, who is going to go, I don’t have enough for a 1080ti, and a 1080/1070/1060(ti?) is not enough! I mean, do we really need price and performance brackets down to the quantum scale?
27/10/2017 at 18:13 Zenicetus says:
Well, the article did mention one “who it’s for,” and that would be the current 970 owners who haven’t upgraded yet. That would be me, and I’ll probably buy this card in the near future.
The card I *want* is a 1080ti, but there always seem to be other priorities every month that don’t allow spending that much. The 1070ti is an attractive option, and (supposedly?) has something like twice the performance of my 970. Spending for twice the performance is usually the sweet spot for a video card upgrade, unless you just have money to burn.
27/10/2017 at 18:22 fray_bentos says:
Agreed. You can pick up a 1080 for £15-20 more than the RRP of the 1070 Ti if you shop around. It does seem to be a strange super fine-toothed pricing / marketing strategy. Perhaps they had a stockpile of spare chips that were not quite 1080-worthy sat around that they wanted to convert into cash?
27/10/2017 at 17:49 Nokturnal says:
*raises hand* Hi, lazy gamer here. I like video games but don’t care for learning about what the mumbo jumbo translates to.
When a game says I need Xgb of VRAM I listen and know what to aim for, but this article doesn’t give any indication what X is for this card. I’m sure it’s not necessary to the vast majority, but could we get this number in future articles?
27/10/2017 at 17:57 Ghostwise says:
The lazy answer is “it depends how much VRAM is on a given card 1070Ti card”.