Old Battlefield games re-killed after EA’s legal warning

All good things must end, and all that we love will turn to ash some day. The fan-run Revive Network, a community project to support and restore online play to several defunct EA games (including Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, and most recently Battlefield Heroes) is closing its doors after receiving a warning letter from the monolithic publisher.
They had a good run of 3 years in total, with nearly a million total sign-ups to their alternative master server service, but nothing can last forever. You can see Revive’s final message to their fans, as well as the text of the shutdown request on their Heroes revival site here.
“Electronic Arts Inc.’ legal team has contacted us and nicely asked us to stop distributing and using their intellectual property,” says the final message. “As diehard fans of the franchise, we will respect these stipulations.”
While not an official cease-and-desist order – the tone of the letter requesting the shutdown was couched in gaming-themed language. [Perhaps they’ve learned from the chummy-but-not-really letter Netflix sent to the Stranger Things pop-up cafe – Ed]. EA’s demands were clear: Remove all official trademarks, logos and artwork (something that can theoretically be worked around), but also to remove all client downloads for the games – even the defunct free-to-play Battlefield Heroes.
EA’s argument for the shutdown is that people may feel misled by the site, and might erroneously think that it’s an official EA endeavour. Given that the Revive network were providing support for games that had been shut down, I’d imagine that anyone confused enough to not realise that Revive is an unofficial effort would have a higher opinion of EA than they might otherwise, but that’s just my conjecture.
I’m just hoping this doesn’t hurt community plans to restore CCG/RTS hybrid Battleforge to life. I liked that game, especially in co-op, and must admit some frustration to this day that EA shut it down. On top of all that, I can’t help but feel a new pang of regret at not just missing out on Battlefield 2142 the first time round, but also overlooking it the second. Here’s hoping it gets a third wind some day, eh?
27/10/2017 at 14:23 Mungrul says:
Gunning for that “most hated company” award again I see.
Best thing these guys could do would be to release their master server code to the wild; let the community create and run their own servers if EA aren’t going to.
I really miss the days of game servers ran by the community.
27/10/2017 at 17:26 waltC says:
The great thing about single-play, non-DRM games is that you can never be told to stop playing them…;) EA is simply scared of losing current business to past business from which it no longer profits–typical bean-counter nonsense. No thought is given as to how all of the free advertising helps their current sales, and elevates the profile of their company, nor how much goodwill for EA it generates. So scared of losing a penny are these scrooges that they don’t notice the dollars flying right out of their windows…;) Same old, same old.
27/10/2017 at 14:23 Seafoam says:
Sad thing, I didn’t play these games but it gets me fearful about the future of games that I loved.
You can always emulate your old classics or buy them from GOG or something, but what about online games when their communities dry up? Will there be enough fans keeping the system going so you can revisit your old good times, or will they be shutdown by their publishers predecessors because they still own the license?
Just thinking about being 60, wanting to play some Overwatch or something and it being a legal and literal impossibility.
I know everything is impermanent, but knowing that digital information deteriorates without upkeep and thinking about the possibility of never ever being able to play a game again is kinda sad.
27/10/2017 at 14:33 GrumpyCatFace says:
I wish I’d known about this project. Battlefield 2 was probably the last EA game that I really loved.
27/10/2017 at 14:35 FurryLippedSquid says:
Bad Company 2 shouldn’t be ignored and has many full servers.
27/10/2017 at 15:22 shaydeeadi says:
Yes! Bad Company 2 is still excellent, has plenty of players and a pretty good community. Was literally playing last night and do very regularly.
27/10/2017 at 18:27 GrumpyCatFace says:
Played it for a good long time, but it was ‘cartoon Battlefield’. Never quite scratched the itch from BF2…
27/10/2017 at 14:37 dennis20014 says:
This is so low and disheartening.. These guys have been running this for years. It was great to hop on every couple of months and play.
I seriously doubt EA is planning to bring back servers for the online mode like they did for battlefront II so I don’t understand the point of this.
I see people are still playing on the servers.. I imagine people are probably mirroring the launcher if you dig hard enough.
27/10/2017 at 14:57 Rince says:
EA being EA.
They don’t eat and don’t let others eat.
27/10/2017 at 15:41 Neurotic says:
I miss BF 1942 most of all. Playing that endlessly, seguing into DC Mod, and that becoming BF 2 — that was a golden age of online shooting in my own history book.
27/10/2017 at 16:34 stringerdell says:
Overzealous assholes. That smarmy letter is pretty insulting.
27/10/2017 at 16:36 zulnam says:
Battlefield 2 and 2142 were the best in the series and the project was great stuff that cost them nothing.
Unless EA plans to revive them on their own, they are cordially invited to dine on a container of penises.
27/10/2017 at 17:05 SaintAn says:
Boycott.
27/10/2017 at 17:11 hocevar says:
I’m not really understanding this one, I get and agree with all the heat EA gets, they certainly deserve it, but from what I read on the letter EA is not actually asking them to shut-down their service, but to stop offering game files on their website.
I mean I get it’s silly to try and deny people access to game files that EA doesn’t even offer anymore, but that by itself shouldn’t make it impossible for them to keep their project working is it ?
Am I missing something here ?
27/10/2017 at 17:18 bigskot says:
Or how about Battlefield Vietnam? Loved the soundtrack and the ability of the engineer to destroy enemy vehicles with the blowtorch! Or that crazy ability for the VC engineers to build “tunnels” and drop random spawnpoints. Cranking up the Jimmy Hendrix while flying that chopper loaded with guys headed to capture a flag was E P I C.
27/10/2017 at 17:35 Stargazer86 says:
Battlefield: Vietnam was definitely an overlooked game in the franchise. Flying the choppers was difficult but was very satisfying when you finally got the hang of them. Being able to pick up tanks with the Chinook was a hoot too.
1942, BF2, Vietnam, and 2142 each had their own unique identities and fun moments. Bad Company 2 was fun as well although I didn’t quite like its narrower maps and smaller flight ceiling. Battlefield games nowadays feel rather homogenized and samey to me.
27/10/2017 at 18:34 GrumpyCatFace says:
Solid post, and I have to admit – BF Vietnam was absolutely brilliant.
27/10/2017 at 19:38 sosolidshoe says:
Vietnam remains my favourite Battlefield game. A bit more advanced tech-wise than WW2, but still before all the tiresome “stick 20 rails and 98 attachments to your psuedoscifi murdergun” stuff you get in “modern” setting shooters.
Also I was a dab hand at the transport Huey with my flightstick, I could come in full-tilt at a 45 degree angle music blasting away and use a quick spin maneuver to shed momentum and set down light as a feather, and I only crashed horribly into a tree or flagpole and killed all my passengers like, one-in-seven times :P
27/10/2017 at 20:10 bigskot says:
UGH… and those jungle maps where you went prone and guys passed right by you by what seemed like inches – goosebumps my friend, goosebumps.
27/10/2017 at 17:48 Ghostwise says:
That’s good snark, and I say this as a snark connoisseur.