The Amazing Eternals cancelled 2 months after its debut

I’m not sure if this is a record for a high-profile studio announcing, releasing and shutting down an online game, but it probably comes close. The Amazing Eternals – the pulp sci-fi themed hero shooter from Warframe studio Digital Extremes – is being put on hold just two months after launching its beta.
Considering the game was only announced on the 16th of August, with its first public beta starting two weeks later, this is rather quick. But Digital Extremes were surprisingly candid in their short forum-posted letter to the community. The game just wasn’t drawing the crowds needed, and the servers are scheduled to officially close on November 2nd.
“Unfortunately, the game wasn’t attracting players fast enough to support a viable matchmaking player base with the current game design direction, which is the lifeblood of this type of game,” said the statement. “So, with heavy hearts, we’re taking a step back to reevaluate the design and may revisit our intrepid heroes in the future.”
This decision comes in the wake of Warframe’s Plains of Eidolon expansion, which adds to the studio’s stable space-ninja shooter. While sad to see The Amazing Eternals and its pulp sci-fi setting abandoned so early, it’s understandable from a pragmatic perspective: Better to assign development resources to an existing, growing success than gamble on a risky genre after a weak early showing.
Digital Extremes are offering full refunds to anyone who bought the game via their Founders Program, although people should probably move fast on that, as it’s only available for a 72 hour period – less a day, at the time of writing. They do hope to return to the pulp heroes at some point, says the studio, but at the moment there are no plans and nothing to announce. Until further notice, The Amazing Eternals is going back in its box.
27/10/2017 at 14:42 GrumpyCatFace says:
Tfw you “can’t afford” to run your servers, without a million subscribers.
27/10/2017 at 15:11 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s not so much that as that the beta was turning out non-viable, with there being so little interest in the game that players weren’t able to find a match.
If you can’t even rustle up 100 concurrent players while your other game is clocking in at 50,000 during off-peak hours, then it’s probably not a game worth investing time and money in.
27/10/2017 at 16:34 Jalan says:
Even though it certainly wasn’t the first game to exhibit the problem, I want to believe that this will eventually become commonly referred to as the “Battleborn Effect”.
27/10/2017 at 14:43 shinkshank says:
Always shame when a game gets shelved, although I can’t say I’m too surprised. The moment I saw footage and mechanics breakdowns, I was skeptical that it was gonna make it. It’s deckbuilding but also a twitch-speed arena shooter!
But I’m sure Gearbox is gonna do a much better job of such an out-there concept, what with their track record.
27/10/2017 at 14:49 Chromatose says:
That they’re offering refunds to everybody on the founders program is a pretty classy move given the circumstances.
27/10/2017 at 14:59 Simes says:
It wasn’t attracting players fast enough… during closed beta?
27/10/2017 at 15:00 Winstons says:
Oh hey look, a crowded marketplace. ME TOO!
27/10/2017 at 15:13 MrLoque says:
True but… Honest question: are there any profitable non-crowded marketplaces in 2017?
27/10/2017 at 16:20 shinkshank says:
A question best answered by someone taking even the mildest risk and trying to find out, rather than shoving into explored territory.
27/10/2017 at 15:01 crazyd says:
It was a competitive multiplayer shooter where you could grind / buy functional advantages. Good riddance. Maybe they’ll redesign it to have some sense of balance.
27/10/2017 at 15:09 tomimt says:
I get why studios want to go to MMO market as if you succeed, the business can be lucrative. But not all is meant to be MMO, some games even suffer from it, like the Secret World as an example, which is a decent singleplayer game trapped in a bad MMO frame.
27/10/2017 at 15:09 Freud says:
Hi there. Didn’t see you behind the Overwatch.
27/10/2017 at 15:20 BaronKreight says:
Bad news. Really liked the game, it was refreshing. On the bright side this is likely a sign of Warframe’s recent success.
27/10/2017 at 15:22 Shirsh says:
That’s first time I ever hearing about this game. Maybe they should’ve been put more efforts in telling people about it.
Video looks a bit too overwatchey though, maybe they should’ve been put more efforts in making it looks freshier. Theme and whatever deck mechanic sound cool.
27/10/2017 at 20:24 fray_bentos says:
Ditto. Never heard of this, but then I have zero interest in online-only games.
27/10/2017 at 15:24 Christo4 says:
Wasn’t it in closed beta or something? Didn’t even know it was launched. How about putting it on steam or in the warframe news that it’s open beta. I would have at least given it a shot since it seems interesting, but last time i searched for it some time ago it said that it will be launched soon and never heard about it since. They should really do a better job marketing and spreading awareness before closing it imo.
27/10/2017 at 15:38 Kyuurei says:
You know how do you attract more people to play your beta game? Invite them in for free like in the good old days instead of selling overpriced “founders packs”. I never like seeing a game not even making it out of beta but I hope this is going to happen more often if it means we can get rid of this stupid paid beta practice.
27/10/2017 at 15:38 LNO says:
Ive over 400 hours in warframe, first Ive ever heard of this game. If you cant even inform your loyal customers about it, it is doomed to fail. Seemed like something i would be interested in.
27/10/2017 at 16:48 Maxheadroom says:
I got in the beta for this then clean forgot all about it
Moot point now but Keystone was a much better name than the super generic title they changed it to (I literally just had to scroll up to the top of the article to remember what it was called)
Wouldnt be surprised if that had something to do with it disappearing into obscurity before it even launched
27/10/2017 at 16:57 cpt_freakout says:
I was looking forward to trying it when it came out (I’m no longer hyped or invested in betas, TBH), and from the response it does seem a little strange that they outright canceled it without even trying their hand at a little bit of promotion or marketing.
27/10/2017 at 18:41 chaos4u says:
The game had some strong character concepts and i really liked the idea of the retro scifi theme .
unfortunately for some reason that concept did not make it into the game play. it pretty much was a reskin of overwatch .
the deck building twist was not enough to differentiate its game play from all the other fps vying for your attention .
the maps while not bad did not reflect the retro scifi at all nor did the gameplay .
maybe if they do a rethink they will double down on the retro and watch some buck rogers, flash gordon, and some 50’s sci fi movies and incorporate that inspiration into the game.
make the maps reflect that genre, rework the deck building so it has stronger influence on the players game. and i think they might have something.
otherwise it was just to weak of an effort surmount the gluttony of similar games.