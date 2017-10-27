Ultra-violent Nazi shooter Wolfenstein II is out now

It’s Bash-the-Fash Friday in the corridors of RPS today. Some of us are celebrating by playing Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which is out now in case you didn’t notice. Our Adam liked the dystopian shooter , enough to say it was “a hair’s breadth away from being one of my favourite singleplayer action games of all time”. Crikey.
We’ve already told you about the system requirements, so there’s no need to look so lost and confused. If what you’re actually looking for is some multiplayer, well, you’re not getting any. It would ‘dilute’ the storytelling, say Machine Games. Do you like that I’m basically regurgitating all our recent coverage so I can flesh out this simple reminder-post? I hope so. Because here’s a chunk of Adam’s Wolfenstein 2 review:
“The whole game is spinning a lot of plates, though perhaps it’s more like juggling chainsaws. From the opening scenes, it’s brutal in both its language and its depiction of violence. Domestic abuse, virulent racism, innocents harmed and murdered. That it then spins off into grindhouse grit and slapstick comedy, before pinballing into melancholy, dread, romance and sentimentality is absurd. I found it to be brilliantly absurd, and laughed, cringed and cried (yes, I cried while playing a Wolfenstein game; 2017 is weird), but be prepared for some real horrors alongside all of the imagined ones.”
Bash-the-Fash Friday is an artificial day, of course, invented to make us workers more placid and accepting of our cog-like roles in society. Not at all like Meaningless Marketing Monday.
27/10/2017 at 12:04 Seafoam says:
I gotta buy this to shoot some nazis. Of course because it seems like a good game too but mostly nazis.
Also because we all know how Wolfenstein 2 comment sections go let’s get this out of the way:
Shooting literal nazis is not “too controversial” or “too political”, it should be common fucking sense.
27/10/2017 at 12:20 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
I take it you don’t like literal Nazis? C’mon.. They can’t all bad. What they get up to on the dark side of the moon in their own time is up to them imo.
27/10/2017 at 12:21 erasus says:
Nice idea, start from yourself.
” Shooting literal nazis is not “too controversial” or “too political” ”
Its all political for you and it was for nazis. You have lots of things in common.
27/10/2017 at 12:28 Risingson says:
This is the internet. Where you can be called to be a lot of things in common with the nazis for Wolfenstein. And you cannot call them to fuck off.
27/10/2017 at 12:42 Seafoam says:
Death camps and genocide aren’t “just political opinions”. If you defend nazis rights to express such evils I will take it as a human right to call you a tosser.
27/10/2017 at 13:07 Chromatose says:
“Its all political for you and it was for nazis. You have lots of things in common.”
What an astonishingly asinine and childish statement.
27/10/2017 at 13:15 Solidstate89 says:
Finding nazi apologists is as easy as spotting the vegan.
27/10/2017 at 12:18 guidom says:
of course, but since we live in a democracy, we should respect the nazi’s right to free speech and allow them to air their own opinion, and then shoot them.
27/10/2017 at 13:57 tomimt says:
It is just common courtesey to listen to people before shooting them. Nothing political about that if ask me, just good manners.
27/10/2017 at 13:09 Stumped says:
Gandhi would be appalled….
“After advising the British to lay down their arms and surrender to the Nazis, he advised the British people that if the Nazis “do not give you free passage out, you will allow yourself, man, woman and child, to be slaughtered, but you will refuse to owe allegiance to them.”
27/10/2017 at 13:33 Seafoam says:
Yeah Gandhi did say some bizarre things at times, he wrote to the British during WW2 that:
“This manslaughter must be stopped. You are losing; if you persist, it will only result in greater bloodshed. Hitler is not a bad man.”
But also even more bizarrely and perhaps hypocritically he said this about his son, about the time when he was assaulted in 1908:
“-had he been present when I was almost fatally assaulted in 1908, whether he should have run away and seen me killed or whether he should have used his physical force which he could and wanted to use, and defended me, I told him that it was his duty to defend me even by using violence.”
It seems like that even the most saintly of individuals are just people in the end, and people are stupid from time to time. This would not mean that one should then denounce everything Gandhi said, but that one should take their word with by its actual value or the lack of it. Which in the case of Wolfenstein is the matter of killing Nazis.
27/10/2017 at 13:54 Sui42 says:
I think there’s a danger in painting the Nazis as an ‘ultimate evil’ to which, if you say you’re opposed to it, you automatically become ‘super good’ just to make yourself feel nice.
In 1943, up to four million Bengalis starved to death when Winston Churchill diverted food to British soldiers.
Churchill said: “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion. The famine was their own fault for breeding like rabbits.”
Basically, never trust in a simplistic ‘greater good’. We all have the capacity for evil in us. The British empire was arguably just as bad as the Nazis (by some estimates, 20-30 million Indians died as the result of British policy). And we don’t really teach that in British schools.
Not saying any Nazi apologist bullshit. The Nazis were, and still are, completely despicable. But so are many things we do in the name of ‘capitalism’ and ‘the greater good’. The planet is dying because we don’t think about where our money goes. Millions starve every day, and people in the west, generally speaking, don’t really care, or we’d all give more money to charity.
There’s a danger in just thinking in simplistic terms. Everyhing bad about the world wears a swastika; if you don’t wear a swastika, you’re a good guy. It’s too simple.
That said, Wolfenstein itself does seem (strangely) to be treating the subject sensitively. I’m more referring to the whole ‘KILLING NAZIS IS COOL’ banter that seems to be popular now, when really, you just wanna shoot things in videogames and not really think about anything serious. By playing wolfenstein you are not making the world a better place. You’re just shooting digital men.
27/10/2017 at 14:04 Seafoam says:
Thinking in black and white is always bad, but I’m sure people are not thinking they “make a world a better place by shooting virtual men.”
The whole thing has been about asshats getting loudly pissy that a video game is about shooting Nazis, and people are against those asshats.
27/10/2017 at 14:11 Chromatose says:
I’m a pretty unapologetic anti-fascist. And while you are absolutely right to point out that playing a videogame has no inherent ethical value, for people like me who see a frightening amount of explicitly racist and fascist sentiment brewing in the political climate just now, having a game that at least offers some means of catharsis in that regard is incredibly welcome.
Does it make me a better person? Absolutely not, but it sure makes me feel a little better.
27/10/2017 at 14:36 LennyLeonardo says:
What’s wrong with John Fashanu?