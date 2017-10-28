What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice is on holiday and she’s taken all the games with her. Luckily some developers released new games after she’d left, so the rest of us still have something to play. Our choices are below, but we want to know from you: what are you playing in this weekend of plenty?
Adam:
I’m playing the Football Manager 2018 beta. I’ve spent a fair bit of time this week knee-deep in the gore of Wolfenstein and I’m enjoying being back where I really belong. In among the stats.
Alec:
On my hard drive I currently have Wolfenstein and Assassin’s Creed and Destiny, and on a small box near my PC I have something involving a baby-faced plumber. My plan is to sit in front of my various devices, absolutely paralysed by choice. And then maybe go back to Metroid on 3DS.
Alice:
Having cured all manner of strange and horrifying illnesses in ‘Papers, Please meets Tramua Center meets magical steampunk’ game Wunderdoktor
this week (ooh there’s some wonderfully nasty stuff under the sea), I fancy returning to polish off unlocks and poke around for secret hidden bits I might’ve missed. Speaking of unlocks, yes, I have used my holiday week to finally knock off those last two Isaac achievements. PRODUCTIVE RELAXATION.
Brendan:
I’m going to make more alchemical weaponry for my employer in Opus Magnum. Last night I made a machine that was brutally ugly, an asymmetrical contortion of metal arms and spinning wheels. But it was also wickedly fast, every single moving part had its role, endlessly pumping Quicksilver and Tin into all the correct spaces. It was the definition of a “well-oiled machine”. I’m loving this game and if you don’t play it then you have lost a fraction of my respect.
Graham:
Like Alec, my computer hard drive is riddled with new games. In all likelihood? I will try the Football Manager Touch 2018 beta and either bounce off it by the end of the weekend or lose months-possibly-years to it. I don’t know which I hope for more.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
28/10/2017 at 10:10 NathanH says:
Having mostly united Bretonnia after giving Mousillon a good beating, I’m going to have to decide what to do next. There are Skaven left over to the south from a previous war, or maybe I could go on a crusade to fight Greenskins or help against the Dark Elf invasion of Ulthuan.
28/10/2017 at 10:31 Thulsa Hex says:
A rare symbiosis this weekend! I’m putting all other considerations aside in favour of two new games: Super Mario Odyssey, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. I will basically play as much Odyssey as I can, and will switch (!) to Wolfenstein when my wife wants her turn as Mario.
I’ve put in a handful of hours with each, so far, and am immensely enjoying both for hugely different reasons. Mario is just pure joy; colourful, inventive, and exploratory. Wolfenstein, on the other hand, is visceral, cathartic, and single-minded. Both pick their themes and just run with it.
When I’m too tired for either, I’ll likely throw on Stranger Things 2. What a weekend!
28/10/2017 at 10:36 GernauMorat says:
Shooting Nazis in their stupid faces, in a game which is by turns touching, startling, funny, horrifying and batshit insane. GOTY material.
28/10/2017 at 15:58 AutonomyLost says:
Good to hear. I’m captivated by the new AC game; though it was a definite toss-up as to which game I’d want to really dive into first: Origins or The New Colossus. Can’t wait to shoot some Nazis later this year.
28/10/2017 at 10:38 Syrion says:
Not having played anything but PC games for the last decade or so, the Super Nintendo Classic has gotten me hooked! So, having played through Mega Man X and Super Castlevania IV, I’ll probably have a hard time putting down Super Metroid, finally playing what is supposed to be one of the best games ever for the first time!
28/10/2017 at 10:54 Grizzly says:
Whilst everybody is off playing Wolfenstein, I’ll be shooting my way trough the replica of F.E.A.R. and possibly it’s expansions. It was up for cheap and I’ve been enjoying it a lot.
Additionally, I’ve used the Halloween sale to top up my EU4 game to the latest expansions as part of the EU4 collection and I’m once again turning countries into ruin because I’m bad at games.
28/10/2017 at 11:15 Jalan says:
I’d say just skip playing Perseus Mandate entirely, but once is sufficient if you feel the absolute need to do so. While neither expansion matters in the overall F.E.A.R. story, Extraction Point is the only one that’s actually enjoyable to play.
28/10/2017 at 10:56 His Dudeness says:
Wolfenstoned again. Also, may be some free holiday Helldivers.
28/10/2017 at 10:58 Morte66 says:
Was thinking of getting Victoria 2 for cheap in the sale. Not sure whether the base game holds up well on its own, or does it need the not-so-cheap DLC?
28/10/2017 at 11:02 Phantasma says:
Mortal Empires for Warhammer 2.
Had a good Von Carstein Campaign going… until i met Orion and a stack purely consisting of various Archers. I was fielding high tier units exclusively, many of them armed and shielded, so i thought, hey an easy picking!
I was very very wrong.
I honestly didn’t know that poison worked on undead so my armies, not the fastest under normal circumstances anyway, just melted while trying to crawl to the enemy while the elves just kited everything i sent their way. Even my Blood Knights or Terrorgheists could reach the enemy before they were obliterated.
Did they buff Welves somehow? I can’t remember it being that bad.
But having a blast, don’t miss the superficial Vortex mechanic of the Wh2 main campaign a bit.
28/10/2017 at 11:07 Phantasma says:
My god RPS, editing a post on mobile is pure pain. As is your whole comment system.
Of course i meant NOT even my Blood Knights and Terrorgheists could reach the enemy.
28/10/2017 at 11:05 mcdreamer says:
I’ll be checking out Zeku in Street Fighter V, carrying on with Zelda: BotW and racing through more of Sonic Mania. I’ll also be avoiding adding Mario to my growing Switch pile of shame… probably…
28/10/2017 at 11:12 LennyLeonardUK says:
Destiny 2 on Pc and Mario Odyssey on Switch for me this weekend.
What a great time to be a gamer right now with the above mentioned plus Total Warhammer 2 and Wolfenstein 2.
Long may this run of great titles continue!!!.
28/10/2017 at 11:38 msterofthe says:
Replaying MGS V: TPP from start, with some self imposed challenge rules. Only lethal weapons, no suppressors (both of these apply to buddies as well), no crosshair, no markers to show where enemies are. Makes me play the game very differently, when all of my options for engaging enemy at range are loud, and I can’t recruit as much staff easily.
It’s reasonably good as a somewhat less sneaky action game too. Intense moments ensue, when you try to avoid detection for as long as possible, but eventually most scenarios turn into open firefights.
28/10/2017 at 11:47 zinzan says:
1. Getting PBeM turns of Combat Mission out as always – Damnit this game is good. (For wargaming geeks anyway :) )
2. Bloody Slither.io is taking up too much of my time still.
3. Shopping, housework, gardening etc.
4. Assisting with children’s homework, some socialisinbg thrown in for fun.
28/10/2017 at 11:52 Mister eX says:
F1 2016 – Japanese GP, Mad Max, The Witcher 3.
28/10/2017 at 11:52 Chaoslord AJ says:
Elex and also Rolemaster with friends. Fortunately there are even two holidays coming up next week, praise the church indeed.
28/10/2017 at 11:56 Blastaz says:
AC:Oranges. A lot of AC:Oranges. And when I surface from that some mortal empires, which looks absolutely amazing.
28/10/2017 at 12:05 Jaykera says:
I can’t find any fun playing Mario Odyssey, especially with the not 100% mandatory but still, eh you should use them, motion controls so I’m playing Wolfenstein II and I love it.
28/10/2017 at 12:17 Konservenknilch says:
GTA San Andreas. Somehow I never got around to it back then. Last week I mentioned that I started Lands of Lore 3, but I just couldn’t keep that up. I got as far as the white tower, but it was such a chore. Not worth my time.
28/10/2017 at 12:29 Banks says:
Wolfenstein: I don’t like the gameplay very much. It’s ok and all but nothing special.
The cutscenes are cool and I’ll keep playing just for that.
DOOM was much better.
28/10/2017 at 12:35 particlese says:
Finally got into the meat of Echo, and it’s really good, so there will be more grape eating and shouting into the halls and leading around zombie trains for me this weekend. I’m also going to try finishing Xenoblade (Wii) – not the easiest of tasks when you’re thoroughly burnt out on MMO gameplay and are no longer amused by JRPG plot twists or whatever this game’s getting at in its final areas.
And I’m afraid Lawbreakers is taking a back seat this weekend, after a good run. Getting a match has been notably harder this past week with the population regularly under 100 when I play (following a nice post-patch population bump), but I shall keep at it just a little longer, such is its entertainment value. I don’t know how they might prop it up at this point (besides the f2p option and all the awful junk that entails), but I do hope they find a way.
28/10/2017 at 12:56 FelipeCC says:
Playing My Birthday on Sunday. As for today, probably Rise of the Tomb Raider while waiting for Monster Hunter and Okami HD. But when night arrives and with it the cold wind and profound silence… Horror time! With Amnesia Collection and Until Dawn
28/10/2017 at 13:03 Vacuity729 says:
Well, I’m massively behind the times and am playing the original grand campaign of Total Warhammer. Having a go at uniting the Empire under Karl Franz and reminding myself (by experience) that there are an awful lot of mistakes to be made in each new Total War game. I’ve been playing these games since the original Shogun, and every time there’s always something new to mess up. Normally on the campaign map; the battles use largely the same set of knowledge and skills across all the titles, with variations based on the artillery available and the dominance of missile troops.
28/10/2017 at 13:05 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
I’ve definitely stopped playing Middle Earth shadow of Mordor, a really (terrible, frustrating/poorly designed-balanced/repetitive/bugged) game. Tolkien would be ashamed of this thing even if i really enjoyed the first opus.
Definitely going to shoot at some nazis instead this WE !
28/10/2017 at 13:23 LennyLeonardo says:
So I’m torn between buying Mario Odyssey, Wolf 2 or AC: Origins today. Anybody want to decide for me?
28/10/2017 at 13:39 Spuzzell says:
Mario won’t get any cheaper, the others will.
28/10/2017 at 13:42 LennyLeonardo says:
Very true…
28/10/2017 at 13:41 particlese says:
Hmm… Maybe choose on a whim, based on whatever input method sounds good in the moment:
Puck & buttonslab? Wolf 2.
Split wigglesticks? Mario.
Standard wigglesticks? Oranges.
(I’m making some assumptions on availability and/or fitness.)
28/10/2017 at 16:05 malkav11 says:
I can’t speak for you, but the only one I’m going to buy is Wolfenstein. The New Order was one of my favorite shooters ever and this ought to be at least as good. Meanwhile I haven’t got a Switch and have never once enjoyed a main series Mario game (the RPGs – Paper Mario etc – are pretty good though), and I’m sure Oranges is a good AC game and all but I can’t bring myself to skip ahead in the series and I’m still back on Black Flag, so.
28/10/2017 at 13:37 Spuzzell says:
Wolfenstein TNC!
It’s the first game I’ve bought on release since Sunless Sea, and I’m genuinely excited to dive back into the peerless mixture of soulful psychotic mindless thoughtful unrealistic real world mirroring reality that MachineGames have given us.
And probably Hearthstone.
28/10/2017 at 13:39 Synesthesia says:
Buying Wolf II has taught me that it’s time to retire my old 770, since it can’t handle even low settings without going into single digit frames and constant crashing. I’ve been eyeing a 1070, but I need to wait for next month’s credit card numbers to hit.
Meanwhile, I’ve luckily got mario odyssey. It is gorgeous.
28/10/2017 at 14:26 fish99 says:
You mean cause it’s dying, or a 770 can’t handle Wolf 2?
28/10/2017 at 13:40 JustAchaP says:
Keep playing Squad is what I’ll do.
28/10/2017 at 13:52 Ninja Dodo says:
Getting to the end of Mass Effect Andromeda.
28/10/2017 at 13:54 Spuzzell says:
Gosh there’s some pain in those few words.
28/10/2017 at 14:05 Jaykera says:
It’s ok to not finish a game. It’s not your fault. It’s not your fault. It’s not y……..
28/10/2017 at 16:46 Ninja Dodo says:
Ha. Actually, while the game drags a lot in the later stages – the good bits are definitely spread too thin – I mostly enjoyed it.
Finished it now. I liked the ending and epilogue… shades of things I would’ve liked to see more of in ME3’s ending (allies coming together to fight a common enemy, visibly, not just as numbers on a list, and a moment of post-battle reflection).
The game has problems for sure, but I’m glad I played it.
28/10/2017 at 14:30 Zorgulon says:
I’ll be nursing a post halloween-party hangover tomorrow finally getting round to Overwatch’s Hallowe’en PvE event (although I’m not sure much has changed from last year’s), and possibly starting a new Civ VI game with the Khmer (at last!) to test drive the latest patch.
28/10/2017 at 14:32 fish99 says:
I quite fancy having a look at AC Origins, but I’m not paying £36 for it so that will have to wait.
So it’ll probably be some Destiny 2 which is really nice on mouse/keyboard. My plan with the game is – do all the content, level an alt, and then leave the game for ~2 years until all the DLC is out and cheap and then play it again.
28/10/2017 at 15:47 malkav11 says:
It’s Activision. The DLC will never be cheap.
28/10/2017 at 16:14 fish99 says:
You can currently get the first Destiny with all the DLC for £16, so I dunno about that.
28/10/2017 at 16:42 malkav11 says:
I assume we’re talking a physical disc, since it’s a console game? Activision doesn’t control those prices so yeah, I can see that. I know I’ve gotten Call of Duty games for like $15 or $20 in a box, while the same game remains $60 on digital distribution. I don’t expect the digital version to ever be cheap though.
28/10/2017 at 17:06 fish99 says:
Doesn’t really matter though since the physical version has a code for the DLC. Activision will probably do the same thing they did with the first Destiny – release updated versions (like the Taken King or the Collection) with the same disc but a code for the DLCs.
Hope so anyway.
28/10/2017 at 14:35 Ben King says:
Bought Firewatch and Oxenfree on sale so maybe oxenfree to celebrate the holiday, but also a bit of Engare. I’m working on my next D&D Curse of Strahd session- my players are just flat out smarter at combat than I am so i’m resorting to throwing the giant vampire tree at them a level early and hoping I’m smart enough to avoid a TPK if it’s overkill. Hopefully Horizon Zero Dawn for a bit as well. And pumpkin pie baking! Got a 14 lb pumpkin squash to cook and store in the freezer sometime today. Freezer is going to be 1/3 squash.
28/10/2017 at 14:52 Eightball says:
Shooting Republicans in Wolf 2. It even kills Ronald Reagan! It’s Game of the Century material!
28/10/2017 at 15:47 JimFalkayn says:
Just finished Dragon Age 2 as rogue and started through again as mage. Don’t know if I’ll finish 2nd play through. I just thought I’d see what playing mage is like. Usually play warrior in DA. Probably will start Dragon Age Inquisition soon.
28/10/2017 at 15:51 malkav11 says:
The usual melange of MMOs, all of which are having Halloween events, as well as Destiny 2 in bursts – it’s not a tremendously varied game so I shan’t be mainlining it like I would The New Colossus, if I had that. But it’s a tremendously pretty game with good shooting and so it will suffice.
I’d also like to do some Stranger Things watching and try and catch up on likely story-based year-end award contenders like Nier Automata (which I badly need to get back to), One Shot, Pyre and so on, so as to avoid spoilers. I’ve already polished off What Remains of Edith Finch and Tacoma, so at least there’s those.
28/10/2017 at 15:55 CartonofMilk says:
Got into Black Desert Online in early September and have not played anything else since….
28/10/2017 at 15:55 AutonomyLost says:
I’m actually stunned at how much I am entirely enamored by Origins. It’s positively breathtaking in its rendition of Egypt and the scale is something else. I enjoy the new combat style as well, and at this point can’t imagine going back to another Assassin’s Creed game. This is undoubtedly a step forward for their approach to the series and it shows, while just oozing with minute detail.
So, uh, I’ll be playing it all weekend. Exclusively! Hope others are having a good time.
28/10/2017 at 16:20 Talahar says:
WAWAPTW, now with even less Pip. *sadface*
Thanks to Star Citizen Con this last friday and a computer that can’t even run the blasted thing, I’ve dug out Freelancer again, and I’m futzing around in that wonderful yet very much unfinished universe. Also, I’ve never finished most of the Telltale games I’ve bought, so two of them, Minecraft Story Mode and The Wolf Among Us, are currently residing on my harddisk in various states of “played”.
And as always: Marvel Heroes Omega. Blasted game won’t leave me alone. :p
28/10/2017 at 16:59 BewareTheJabberwock says:
Got Torchlight (the first one) for $3, so, that — in between rock and roll shows and World Series baseball matches.