What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice is on holiday and she’s taken all the games with her. Luckily some developers released new games after she’d left, so the rest of us still have something to play. Our choices are below, but we want to know from you: what are you playing in this weekend of plenty?

Adam: I’m playing the Football Manager 2018 beta. I’ve spent a fair bit of time this week knee-deep in the gore of Wolfenstein and I’m enjoying being back where I really belong. In among the stats.



Alec: On my hard drive I currently have Wolfenstein and Assassin's Creed and Destiny, and on a small box near my PC I have something involving a baby-faced plumber. My plan is to sit in front of my various devices, absolutely paralysed by choice. And then maybe go back to Metroid on 3DS.

Alice: Having cured all manner of strange and horrifying illnesses in 'Papers, Please meets Tramua Center meets magical steampunk' game Wunderdoktor this week (ooh there's some wonderfully nasty stuff under the sea), I fancy returning to polish off unlocks and poke around for secret hidden bits I might've missed. Speaking of unlocks, yes, I have used my holiday week to finally knock off those last two Isaac achievements. PRODUCTIVE RELAXATION.

Brendan: I'm going to make more alchemical weaponry for my employer in Opus Magnum. Last night I made a machine that was brutally ugly, an asymmetrical contortion of metal arms and spinning wheels. But it was also wickedly fast, every single moving part had its role, endlessly pumping Quicksilver and Tin into all the correct spaces. It was the definition of a "well-oiled machine". I'm loving this game and if you don't play it then you have lost a fraction of my respect.

Graham: Like Alec, my computer hard drive is riddled with new games. In all likelihood? I will try the Football Manager Touch 2018 beta and either bounce off it by the end of the weekend or lose months-possibly-years to it. I don't know which I hope for more.

John: [Fired! -ed.] [Fired! -ed.]

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?