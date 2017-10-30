Clickuorice Allsorts: the bugged humanoid animals of Assassin’s Creed Origins

Several Ancient Egyptian gods had the heads of animals but a bug in Assassin’s Creed Origins turns beasts humanoid in a wonderful and terrifying other way. While we’ve already reported players bumping into bugs and crashes in Origins, none were nearly as exciting as the creatures photographed and tweeted by Tom Phillips of our corporate sibling Eurogamer. A bug can make animals appear standing on their hind legs, twisted in the human ‘T pose’ (a sort of ‘blank slate’ animation) with their necks mangled. Reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption’s human/animal glitches like the donkey lady and flapping bird woman, they replace Unity’s missing faces as my favourite Ass Creed bug. Sure, bugs can be nuisances, but we can also enjoy their absurdity; I myself was delighted by a light show in XCOM 2’s final mission.
30/10/2017 at 18:23 Drib says:
What, no comments? Well I appreciate the weird looking crocodile.
30/10/2017 at 21:00 TechnicalBen says:
I’m amazed no one said that Alligators are harder to animate, and it would include extra budget. So they just used their models…
#Crocodilesarepeopletoo
30/10/2017 at 18:37 Swordfishtrombone says:
Good lord that water looks good.
30/10/2017 at 19:33 cbn says:
Came to the comments to say that too. Wow.
30/10/2017 at 21:57 Tim James says:
I just want to state for the record, knowing that it will change nothing, that this feature name is godawful and I cringe every time I see it.
30/10/2017 at 22:44 GurtTractor says:
It’s perfect.
30/10/2017 at 23:31 April March says:
Red Dead Redemption may not have come to PC, but at least one of its best features did!
31/10/2017 at 00:10 racccoon says:
That’s so friggin cool ;) maybe they made it that way. lol
31/10/2017 at 05:41 llamatron says:
What an e-reptile dysfunction.