EVE developers CCP pulling out of VR

CCP, creators of one of our favourite VR games, EVE Valkyrie, are ceasing all VR development, according to a report on Icelandic business site mbl.is. The Reykjavík-based studio is best-known for its fantastically complex MMO EVE Online but has invested heavily in VR games. Sci-fi dogfighting sim Valkyrie is its flagship goggle-game, but one-on-one ball-lobbing sport Sparc (currently PSVR only) is a bit of a cracker as well. I see this as a blow to the viability of VR as a major gaming platform not only because Valkyrie is one of the few games that makes the tech tempting to me, despite being available in non-VR form as well, but also because CCP have sounded so bullish about the field in the past.
The halting of VR production has led to layoffs in the Icelandic offices, with around thirty staff due to depart, but two overseas studios will feel the biggest impact. An office in Atlanta is closing and the UK studio responsible for Valkyrie will be sold. EVE Community Manager CCP Falcon says EVE Online development will not be affected and that moving away from VR might actually benefit the company:
With regards to EVE, it’s kind of bittersweet that this puts us in a more solid position going forward, as a lot more focus is back on EVE Online, its services and all the technology and support around it.
The EVE Online development team was not impacted at all by these changes, and remains the same size, working toward the same goals and features that have already been announced.
CEO Hilmar Pétursson is a believer in the tech, and has been for much longer than the most recent wave of commercial VR. Earlier this year, during a presentation at EVE Fanfest, he said that the initial period of hype had overinflated expectations but that the future of VR was bright. You can read much more about his thoughts, as well as those of VR Brand Director Ryan Geddes in the interview I conducted at the event.
It wasn’t hard to find the VR doubters at EVE Fanfest. One high profile EVE Online player told me he had no interest in CCP’s VR games but would “rather they have new teams working on VR than moving people from EVE to something like World of Darkness, which was left in the corner like a rotten apple.”
Another said he was “glad that the VR side of the business will be there to support EVE Online financially.” For a while at least, I figure it’ll be the other way around. It might seem strange to see a free-to-play MMO as the financial foundation that a studio relies on, but then CCP are a strange company and to some people their dedication to VR might seem like their strangest move yet.
Perhaps it was too strange a move. We wish the best to those affected.
30/10/2017 at 18:16 Meat Circus says:
Sooner or later CCP abandons everything that isn’t EVE. It’s their sole source of steady income and they’re terrified of trying anything that might incur the antipathy of their legions of loyal space bastards.
White Wolf
World of Darkness
Walking in Stations
Dust 514
Valkyrie
Sparc
…
Notice a trend? Classic innovator’s dilemma has left them a prisoner of EVE.
30/10/2017 at 19:27 LewdPenguin says:
Incarna (as Walking in Stations was called when it eventually released) was a shame as I feel it could have been salvaged when looked at on its own, despite releasing as a horribly janky failure to meet any of the promised features a great deal of the underlying work was probably there to be built on. Sadly the whole thing was wrapped up in their calamitous introduction of microtransactions and with the resulting fallout from the Incarna release anything related to it was considered utterly toxic for the longest time, when they did eventually seem willing to put a little more effort back into it it’d been sat in the corner being kicked for a couple of years and a resurrection would have required pretty much a ground-up rebuild.
Dust was simply the wrong game on the wrong system at the wrong time, I mean I get wanting to reach a new audience with their flagship IP, but releasing a (again somewhat janky) Battlefield clone fps onto (1) console only, not only when BF3 was still a going thing (and a vastly better game outright) but right at the end of that consoles life cycle to boot was just a hilariously bad idea. Sure that wasn’t the plan to begin with as it slipped and slipped and slipped before shuffling out in the PS3’s dying days, but to have never planned or then decided to bring the game to PC albeit at a later date was just plain stupid.
With regards to those projects I don’t see it so much as being unwilling to risk upsetting us loyal space bastards, because they certainly pumped considerable sums of cash and time into both, more that they suck at PR (the entire Incarna affair should be a case study for anyone going into PR of how not to deal with a shitstorm) and are a little too stuck being that different company that has to do something other than the expected so they can be cool and edgy.
In some ways Valkyrie and vrPong are exhibits of that once again, they wanted to go hard into vr because it was this cool new thing that nobody was really making ‘proper’ games for, and to be fair they pulled off a pair of decent titles only to dicover the same thing as pretty much everyone else: nobody makes money on vr games. Even if they learnt little else from Incarna they certainly learnt about needing to balance the books, and if their vr team(s) weren’t haemorrhaging cash I’m sure they would be continuing with them. I certainly haven’t detected any malice towards the effort amoung most players in EVE, all most care about is CCP not overstretching to the point where one of these other projects kills them outright, and a sizable portion have no idea this other stuff exists at all.
What this means for the wider vr market has to be concerning however, Valkyrie seemed to often be held up as a something of a flagship “See, you can do a dedicated full vr game that works, not just minigames or add-ons to existing titles” kind of thing, but now that CCP are confirming they can’t make money either, after iirc various other people already dropped dedicated vr development for the same reasons, who the hell is going to pitch large scale dedicated vr projects now, or more to the point fund them?
31/10/2017 at 02:50 Enko says:
It just means none of them had the success of EvE.
I’ve sunk years into EvE. Some of the best experiences of my life.
30/10/2017 at 18:21 Drib says:
While I’d like to have more stuff to do with my Oculus Rift, I agree that VR is probably a pretty shaky foundation to try to build a profit on.
30/10/2017 at 18:37 Brian Rubin says:
Huh, I wonder what this means for EVE Valkyrie – Warzone, which I’ve been enjoying.
30/10/2017 at 18:42 Tikigod says:
Not all that surprising.
CCP have an established history at this point of such things…. there are working EVE concept prototypes over a decade old of things they brought people on-board to develop and present to players as near future additions before laying off the people involved and the prototypes going no further.
Then there’s how they acquired White Wolf during developing a World Of Darkness MMO and then dropped that project and laid off loads of people involved.
It’s just part of their cycle…. they make a bit of money from existing projects, throw it into some new team within the company and then spontaneously drop it all and lay off all involved until they store up the funds to repeat the cycle.
30/10/2017 at 19:01 smg77 says:
Good. VR is a dumb gimmick and their resources are better spent on Eve itself.
30/10/2017 at 19:37 Hans says:
Mom and dad wouldn’t buy you one eh? Awww.
30/10/2017 at 22:09 Budikah says:
You make it as a smarmy joke – which is telling as I see more of your comments. You seem like the smarmy type.
Either way, point being – if people can’t afford them then it isn’t going to make companies money, and they aren’t going to do it.
So while being able to afford a VR setup might make you feel high and mighty – I hope you enjoy your new investment being tied to other peoples lack of financial success and freedom because it isn’t going to truly take off until people can afford it.
Until then, consider cutting down on the snark.
31/10/2017 at 07:49 Vastial says:
What an immature response, especially considering the evidence in support of OP’s statement. VR in its current iteration at-least is a failure. Lower than forecast sales, poor developer support and a non-existent release calendar are all serious threats to platform viability.
30/10/2017 at 19:05 MrPig says:
Further illustrating that VR is nowhere near viable, and remains a novelty. Given the failure of ease-of-use, it continues to be a vanity project rather than something players and consumers actually want.
30/10/2017 at 19:45 Hans says:
Literally millions of people own VR rigs of various types these days and their year to year sales have actually been rising, but no, clearly there’s just no audience for these things because you don’t have one.
30/10/2017 at 19:56 GrumpyCatFace says:
pssst… don’t look now..
|
|
|
V
30/10/2017 at 20:02 Orchids says:
Yar, you done VRpwned ‘im righteously thar’!
30/10/2017 at 22:52 Kasjer says:
Problem is different. Most of VR devices out there are not top of the class Vive or Oculus Rift, not even technically inferior PS VR, but headsets that use mobile devices like Gear VR. These are not up to the task of delivering high-fidelity VR gaming experience. So high-budget games are way to lose money for now. It won’t change until technology will allow for convenient, decent quality and affordable setup – not only headgear with good resolution and high refresh rate screens, but also main unit, a PC from entry-level range or console (or mobile device?) that will allowto run these fancy games at high fps and native screen resolution.
Pushing two viewpoints at 1080×1200 and 90fps even in not so graphics intense games takes some horsepower, which is not exactly cheap yet. In theory, old GTX970 is enough – but it is bare minimum to provide lowest fidelity experience.
And then, there is a problem of controls – for some gametypes like driving/flight sims the illusion is already great, but for any games where you need to teleport between places to avoid nausea, it can be quickly broken. One solution to this problem would be to use brainwaves to control game avatar – it is certainly already possible, but current EEG scanning devices are just too imprecise and require a lot of training (and I mean months, not days) for user to be able provide inputs with enough efficiency.
Imo while tech is certainly ready to gain enough momentum and should stick around, it is nowhere near being a mainstream thing when it comes to upper class experience now. There is market for VR games of some kind, but for big budget, complex ones? Not yet.
30/10/2017 at 23:18 CMvan46 says:
According to Steam survey 0.19% of users have a VR headset. That’s a minuscule install base and companies aren’t going to throw the money they do into developing games for that small of a user base. Why do that when you simply make something not VR and have a massive user base?
I’m sorry but making fun of others for not affording one is ridiculous. They are far too overpriced for what’s available for them right now. Yes adults and people with families have priorities on where their money is spent and right now VR is a pretty terrible value.
30/10/2017 at 23:30 GrumpyCatFace says:
Not only that, but what parent has the time to block off their hearing and vision for hours at a time? And who wants to see little Timmy moving his head around like a zombie, with a box over his eyes?
This stuff is for kids and loners. And, despite the image of gamers, that’s not a huge chunk of us.
31/10/2017 at 08:09 Vastial says:
Buyers remorse is strong with those who invested in VR early. The platform needs another 5 years in the oven before being considered to be viable.
30/10/2017 at 19:29 Alpha1Dash1 says:
I imagine its about the install base – the latest Steam hardware survey reveal that only 0.19% of users have a vr headset. Thats a pretty niche market to cater for, although on the plus side those vr headset users are likly to buy any half decent titles available.
30/10/2017 at 19:34 Puppaz says:
They’re also getting rid of some of their community team, CCP Logibro and CCP Manifest have been booted out. The whole “EVE won’t be affected” line is a bit of a nonsense tbh.
30/10/2017 at 20:59 Tikigod says:
It’s just a throw away statement they make each time they repeat the cycle of investing in a new concept and then throwing it all away before it’s finished and laying off loads of staff.
If memory serves they used pretty much the exact same words when they laid off over 150 people in the span of a year, canceled any in-progress projects and for all intents and purposes shit canned the more ambitious plans for EVE that CCP had showcased as working and upcoming…. I think back then they called it a “Restructuring in order to focus fully on the EVE universe”, which somehow involved focusing on EVE by never finishing various in-progress content additions for the game. (Any one still remember in the late 2000’s when CCP showcased WIP Gas giant atmospheric environments planned to be coming to the game during an EVEFest? heh)
Though it’s only obvious that the cycle of hiring -> Prototype Plans -> Cancelling & layoffs impacts EVE in hindsight when all the various things covered never actually happen.
30/10/2017 at 21:00 Someoldguy says:
Toxic psycho space bastards probably don’t need happy cosmic community bunnies to hold their hands? It only takes one guy to wear the cuddly community team hat for an hour or two to permaban anyone who oversteps the line into real life threats ;)
31/10/2017 at 00:07 buzzmong says:
CCP Logibro and CCP Manifest? Those guys have been around for yonks.
CCP never learn that smashing their good community reps doesn’t do them any good.
30/10/2017 at 20:51 po says:
Can’t speak for anyone else, but I might have had more interest in Valkyrie, and a better reason to invest in expensive VR hardware, if CCP A. Hadn’t taken a AAA priced game, and then added pay-to-win microtransactions to it, and B. Hadn’t focused almost entirely on PvP.
I can’t see VR going anywhere so long as it doesn’t get flagship titles actually worthy of that description, to justify buying into what is essentially a new platform.
Titles that are little more than tech-demos, or which pull the usual greedy publisher nonsense aren’t doing the platform any favors.
Instead what’s needed is a game along the lines of Horizon Zero Dawn, a title that got me to buy a PS4, despite being a PC only gamer since the 8086. That’s single player, with a decent story, and a big world to explore and experience. That would be something to show off VR, much better than PvP you’re going to get bored with, after you’ve got good equipment and then played a few rounds with it.
Or to put it another way, VR needs a Skyrim or a Witcher as it’s biggest title, and preferably with modding capability, so that players can really get into working with it themselves.
30/10/2017 at 21:03 Someoldguy says:
True. For many people it’s not just “can I afford the headset?” but “can I afford to upgrade the PC to be able to handle a headset? Why would I want to when none of my favourite game genres have big titles on VR? There’s at least one new title a month clamouring for my time and money that doesn’t use VR anyway, and shedloads more older titles being offered at deep discount. My Steam library already has years of gaming goodness sitting there unplayed.”
30/10/2017 at 22:07 Faxanadu says:
Word.
“Hey, what’s the hottest next thing on VR?”
“SKYRIM a 6 year old game and that’s not all! You’ll move by TELEPORTING because we have to cater to everybody! Oh boy aren’t you excited!?”
I want VR. I like HTC Vive. But I NEED a GAME to PLAY on it. There’s no point in buying one to play crappy tech demos.
30/10/2017 at 23:35 K_Sezegedin says:
As a Vive owner I’m neutral about AAA’s coming into the market as the best titles I’ve seen are rapidly iterated offerings from small developers who’re nimble enough to experiment and hash out the grammar of what the tech can do, and there are *tons* of these titles in the wild.
Even if VR remains a niche product its got legs, folks’re gonna be developing on openvr whether the big studios can make it profitable or not.
30/10/2017 at 22:13 Budikah says:
I don’t see VR taking off anytime soon.
– Prices of graphics cards are bungled due to mining.
– In that same vein, other PC components are also experiencing a price hike currently.
– Most people need to upgrade – tie this in with the above two issues and you’ve got people who simply won’t/can’t upgrade until prices stabilize.
– A limited market of VR games in itself is sort of a cyclical monster where people aren’t going to buy into it if there is no “killer app” that actually draws people in.
– The setups seem janky with movement controls. I’m never going to be content playing a videogame where I need to teleport everywhere because there is no natural movement.
– It takes up more space that people may or may not have available, and likely requires a bit more technical setup.
There is likely more, but as somebody who is interested in it, I can neither afford it at the moment nor does it seem like a good investment for entertainment either. For now, leave it for the techies with enough curiosity and disposable income and maybe someday something will come of it.
31/10/2017 at 02:19 dragonfliet says:
Look, there are a lot of reasons not to buy VR, but I did want to address some of your points to address:
-GPU prices. Sure, but also 25% of Steam users already have a VR ready GPU.
-Most people need to upgrade. Yeah, though this is a thing that just happens over time. That a solid quarter of them DON’T need to upgrade was actually more of a surprise to me.
– Janky controls. First, you would be surprised how easy it is to reconcile teleporting. In most games it actually feels quite natural to the game. Even though VR feels immersive, it’s still a game, and games have always heavily abstracted things. Abstracting movement isn’t nearly the dealbreaker I thought it would be (in some games it does suck). Further, I should note that the majority of the games I have played include “natural motion” movement options. This can make some people feel sick, though games like Onward seem to have perfected it. Also, any 3rd person game doesn’t have these problems at all, and are great in VR, surprisingly.
– Space. This is actually the biggest problem. You can get away with a very small space for many/most games, but the most incredible experiences require at least a few meters of space to avoid you punching a wall with your controller. This is one I don’t see every being surmounted. Some people have the space, some don’t.
30/10/2017 at 22:28 JarinArenos says:
CCP abandons another side-project, shocking nobody? They have a perfect zero record for any non-EVE projects. Even the related spin-offs like Dust become distractions that get abandoned and then shut down.
31/10/2017 at 00:13 buzzmong says:
Problem with CCP is they get a bee in their bonnet about something gamey on another tech stack, be it PS4 or VR, or an idea that doesn’t fit too well with EvE (Incarna / WiS), plow resources in to deliver it (mostly) and realise that it’s a deadend.
They’re essentially vanity projects.
Honestly, if they’d have brought Dust to the PC from the get go, it would probably still be going.
31/10/2017 at 00:04 racccoon says:
VR is ‘THE’ biggest waste of money of our time, its outrageous just how much money has been plundered into VR.
We could of made massive amounts of great triple A’ games with this lost cash in gaming. VR has been a un monitored experiment with players health & their money, no laws, no warnings, your just guinea pigs.
VR is not healthy in gaming, as we play games for long periods of time.
VR is very useful for Robots, Space & Military use.
31/10/2017 at 02:20 dragonfliet says:
What? Gaming where you get up and move is unhealthy somehow?
31/10/2017 at 00:18 milligna says:
Makes sense, EVE Valkyrie is awful.
31/10/2017 at 00:20 MrEvilGuy says:
Man there’s some weirdos (or crackpots in the case of the above comment) in this thread here: it’s a waste of money to invest heavily in VR? Should use that money on cookie cutter AAA games instead?
The best and most original games are often those that cater to a small audience and in turn won’t make a huge amount of profit. It would be nice to see VR develop in this way, and down the road hopefully having more potential for AAA marketing, so that the technology can develop further.
Also, PC gaming itself requires a bit of extra cash on hand – I’m not convinced that VR is really that much more of a class issue than PC gaming in general. And since when has class ever been a serious point of discussion for determining the availability of entertainment? I’m more concerned with the disparity of wealth in society than who can afford VR or not. Stop recycling trash arguments about VR.
31/10/2017 at 01:27 Sin Vega says:
This hasn’t been true for the better part of a decade. If anything, you can get a basic PC with access to thousands of free or very cheap games for much less than any other platform now.
I wouldn’t even contemplate buying a VR set even if I could afford it.
31/10/2017 at 02:49 King_Rocket says:
I’m not surprised, critics might have loved it but it wasn’t a very good VR game. Elite Dangerous wasn’t designed for VR but does such a better job of VR in space the Valkyrie ever did.
Plus Valkyrie being multiplayer only is also a huge turn-off.
31/10/2017 at 03:15 drewski says:
I have access to all the VR sets through my partner’s work. Never touched them. Zero interest. Her colleagues bring their kids in though and they can’t believe it. They love it.
The tech’s legit, I really believe that. But the market and product don’t match. When parents can drop $500 as a treat for little Karen and Phillip at Christmas for the full VR experience, you’ll have a product. If your system or your game doesn’t fit that model, you’re wasting your money.
31/10/2017 at 06:19 dragonfliet says:
It’s almost there. The PS4 + PSVR is around $600, which is still pricey, but it’s also what a PS3 cost at launch. The price still needs to come down a bit though before people are willing to buy in.
31/10/2017 at 03:38 TrenchFoot says:
VR pops up intermittently then disappears again. Same old.
31/10/2017 at 04:29 bill says:
Tokyo Motor Show had a huge numbers of VR exhibits.
I’ve heard anecdotally that several other big trade shows have had a lot of VR experiences as well. (Gaming or non-gaming events)
I don’t have a VR headset and I’m somewhat skeptical about the current price, hardware requirements, movement systems, etc…
but I don’t think VR is going to go away anytime soon as a technology… It’s just too useful in too many fields.
The question is when/how it’ll become mainstream-ish for games.
31/10/2017 at 08:17 Hyena Grin says:
CCP scrapping something is hardly a sign of problems for VR (at least, not problems that weren’t already obvious in a fledgling technology). It’s a sign of CCP doing what CCP does; mismanaging their funds and resources on failed projects and bad investments.
They will always fall back to EVE. Always.
No, I don’t own a VR headset. I would like one, but not until the price goes down and the technology improves a little. My opinion has a lot less to do with optimism for a new technology and a lot more to do with frustration with CCP abandoning everything that isn’t EVE. And gobbling up a perfectly good company like White Wolf and then letting it rot.
Seriously, forget CCP. They are not the future of anything, they are not a weather vane for development or market trends, they are a stagnant MMO developer with big dreams that never pan out.