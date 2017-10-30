Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion announced

Gather round, Destineers, and take a look at the trailer for Destiny 2‘s first expansion. The new stuff doesn’t start until around 20 seconds in, where we see everyone’s favourite Guardian stroll up to Ikora for a chat about “an ancient gate” that’s opened on Mercury, where “an army of past and future machines amasses”. Looks like The Curse of Osiris will be a… Vex-pansion!
Sorry. You can watch the trailer for yourself after the jump.
Those time-travelling robots haven’t gotten up to much since their defeat in the Vault of Glass raid in the first game, so I’m pleased to see them step back into the spotlight. Throwing in machines from the past and future is a great excuse to introduce new enemy types into the mix too, though it’s a shame we’re not getting an entirely new faction to shoot at just yet.
Here are some specifics from Activision:
“Curse of Osiris adds a new chapter to the world of Destiny 2, expanding the universe by adding an all-new cinematic story with new and returning characters, a new destination to explore, Mercury and its Infinite Forest, a new social space to visit called the Lighthouse, new missions, new strikes, new raid content, new free roam activities, a world quest to complete, and more.”
If you’re wondering who that Osiris fellow is, he’s an old Guardian who was exiled for becoming too obsessed with the Vex. He’s been built up a fair amount by this point, having been mentioned multiple times in the lore and getting a whole Crucible event named after him in Destiny the first. You can find out more about him on his Destinypedia page, if that’s your thing. Don’t worry, it’s mine too.
The Curse of Osiris releases on December 5th, and will be available through the Battle.net client.
30/10/2017 at 17:59 ahac says:
The game was just released and they already want us to buy an expansion…
30/10/2017 at 18:04 SecondSince says:
I’m digging the fact that Destiny 2 really made me appreciate Warframe again.
30/10/2017 at 18:13 Heavenfall says:
Destiny 2 released october 24th on PC. 6 weeks between release and an expansion is insanity.
30/10/2017 at 18:47 motoryogurt says:
4 months since initial (console) release. You can always just delay your purchase by a couple months if it makes you feel better. Shallow game anyway, greatly in need of expansions.
30/10/2017 at 19:10 Hoot says:
Your grasp on time is thin, my friend. Destiny 2 only came out on September 6th, so…it’s been out for under 2 months, and less than a week on PC.
This type of news smacks of corporate cash grab. Glad I gave the game a miss. Borderlands 2 is better (and funnier) anyway.
30/10/2017 at 19:50 Janichsan says:
It’s exactly the same release schedule they followed for Destiny 1 and its expansions: main game in September, first DLC in December, second one in spring (May in the case of D1).
30/10/2017 at 20:57 dog2 says:
Borderlands is really, really not.
But, you’re right. This is a mean move. Game has been out a week for us and they already want us to buy DLC. There isn’t any endgame to speak of, really, anyway. So buying this is necessary to experience the high-level high-intensity MMO stuff the game implicitly promised. Wish Warframe or Borderlands scratched that same itch.
31/10/2017 at 00:06 malkav11 says:
They were selling the first two pieces of DLC before the game even came out, in the season pass/deluxe edition.
31/10/2017 at 12:42 fish99 says:
Honestly Borderlands isn’t better IMO. I couldn’t play Borderlands solo, I’ve only ever enjoyed it co-op, it’s just such a dull solo experience IMO, whereas Destiny I can enjoy solo just for the satisfying combat. Also I’d pick Cayde’s humour over Claptraps.
Also let’s not forget Borderlands (2 esp.) has a crap-ton of DLC too. Admittedly though Borderlands 2 has a very substantial sized base game, so the DLC is less necessary.
30/10/2017 at 20:07 Freud says:
Shouldn’t come as a surprise. These days most AAA games are a steady stream of playing and paying. You might ‘only’ have to pay $60 on release but easily twice that to just keep the game feature complete in the first year.
30/10/2017 at 20:29 aliksy says:
So I should just wait for the GOTY bundle on sale in 8 months? Or will they just make a Destiny3?
31/10/2017 at 02:52 welverin says:
There will be a Destiny 3, there will likely be bundled versions as well (there were for the first game).
If you’re not one to replay the same bits over and over again and are just looking to play through the solo stuff once, I’d suggest waiting.
31/10/2017 at 03:21 drewski says:
Like any MP game, you need it now if your friends are playing it now, or you want to join the zeitgeist. Otherwise you can wait, although if D1 is any indication don’t expect a complete GOTY until mid-2019.
31/10/2017 at 00:06 racccoon says:
Awesome :)
31/10/2017 at 03:31 shagen454 says:
I’m excited to see where this game goes. Sure, it’s pretty shallow, but it’s got that Blizz like polish, and the graphics on ultra make me want to turn into Fraggle and gobble up all those -[dozer] landscapes.
It’s hard to justify a $60 price tag after the Witcher 3 and it’s awesome $30 expansions and Divinity Original Sin 2 not too long ago for only $45… but call me superficial, I feel like I got my $60 worth just playing the campaign running through beautifully lit corridors and observing particles of mother^&%&#^*% glory! Wow, the game is beautiful and runs so damn smooth. The sound is DAMN good too – but why the hell are there not separate volume controls?
I never played Halo or Destiny so I don’t understand the hate.