A guide to Destiny 2’s endgame

So you’re done with Destiny 2’s story – which you either loved or hated – and are ready to enter the endgame. Luckily, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about how to minimise the grind and get yourself raid ready as quickly as possible.
In this guide, I’ll run you through how Power Levels work, what activities you can get up to and some specifics on how Engrams, Mods and Infusions work. Let’s get cracking!
Power Levels explained
The first thing you need to know is that once you’ve unlocked every ability for each subclass, XP becomes irrelevant. You probably won’t have gotten all of these by the time you finish the campaign, but the activities you’ll be doing to increase your Power Level will give you enough XP to do so within a (relatively) short time.
So, your Power Level is a measure of, surprise surprise, how powerful you are. It combines the stats from all your weapons and armour to generate that final number, and certain activities are only unlocked once your Power Level is high enough. That currently includes the Vanguard Strike Playlist at 140, and at 260 you can play The Leviathan raid and competitive multiplayer in Trials of the Nine. You can technically do everything else no matter what your Power Level is, though the game (and I) don’t recommend it. The current level cap is 305.
Here’s the important bit: after you reach Power Level 265, only some activities will continue to provide loot that increases it any further. The next section covers what you might want to avoid doing before you reach that cap.
What activities to do
Firstly, whatever you choose to do it’s worth buying some fireteam medallions from Eververse in the social hub. They slightly increase XP and loot drops for everyone in your fireteam, though note that the effects from multiple medallions don’t stack. You can buy them for 50 Bright Dust and each one lasts for four hours of real world time. You’ll also want to join a clan, seeing as you’ll get one piece of gear a week as long as at least one person completes the clan objectives, as well as a load of other benefits as you level up your clan banner. The lovely RPS Clan live here.
The fastest way to level up to 265 is to take part in the ‘heroic’ versions of public events, which you can find out in the patrol zones. The heroic version of each public event triggers after you fulfil a certain hidden objective. The most obvious of these is the one for the Arsenal Walker. Every time you do enough damage to make the Walker expose its core, it will also drop Arc Charges. If you grab those and use them to unlock the 3 nearby scorch cannons, the heroic event will trigger and a second Walker will drop down. You can pop over to Eurogamer for a full list of how to trigger the heroic version of each public event.
Repeatedly doing heroic events might be optimal in regards to speed, but probably not to fun. You can mix things up by exploring lost sectors and doing adventure missions between the events, and cash in the vendor tokens you get from all of those with the NPC on each planet. It can be worth waiting until level 260 or so before you cash in those tokens, and then using the rewards you get from them to hopefully boost up to level 265. That makes sense because the higher your level, the less frequently you’ll find gear that levels you up further – the vendor tokens are a shortcut, but won’t give you anything that’ll take you past level 265.
If you’re bored with patrol zone activities, there are alternatives: playing strike missions and normal PVP in the crucible will both net you gear up until level 265. You’ll also want to do the additional quest on each planet, marked by a blue flag on the map. Chances are your Power Level won’t quite be at the recommended level for all of them straight away, so you’ll have to spend some of your time elsewhere first. You might want to hold off from completing the last stage of the exotic weapon quests until after you reach 265 though, because once you’re past that point ways of earning levels get much more limited.
It’s worth making a decision as to how much you actually care about reaching the highest power levels. On the one hand, once you’re tough enough to face the raid there’s little point in making yourself more powerful, other than to make the activities you’ve already done easier. On the other hand, that cycle of continually upgrading your gear is one of the main draws of Destiny.
If you decide you don’t care about the end-endgame, then go ahead and hand those weapon quests in the moment you’re done with them. You can also complete all of the milestone challenges that show up in the top left of the map screen, and collect your rewards from those straight away. Otherwise, wait until you hit 265.
Those milestones are one of the main ways you’ll gain levels from now on – just look for any reward that’s labelled as ‘powerful gear’. You can also do the raid and the weekly Nightfall strikes, which are much more punishing than the normal ones. Once you reach 300, you can try their ‘Prestige’ versions. All of those activities are designed to be done once a week, so there’s a limit to how much grinding you’ll be doing every evening.
If you’ve got three competitively minded friends, Trials of the Nine is another potential source of endgame loot. The gear that drops after each match is capped at 265, but that doesn’t apply to the rewards you can get for redeeming any tokens you earn.
Lastly, there are treasure maps. You can get five of them from Cayde 6 each week for 4,800 glimmer a pop, which you should consider peanuts by the time you reach the point where you ought to be buying them. Cayde will give you a clue for the location of each crate, and they can contain anything from cosmetics to exotic engrams that can take you all the way up to the level cap.
Engrams, Mods and Infusions
That’s all the activities, but you should know a few more specifics about how gear works. We’re nearly there, promise! Every piece of gear above the ‘rare’ loot tier will drop as an Engram, which you need to take back to the Cryptarch in the social space for him to decrypt. Engrams have their level determined when you pick them up rather than when you get them decrypted, so it’s worth checking back in on the regs to make sure nothing goes to waste. Remember that faction rewards work differently however, and will keep gaining levels (up to the 265 cap) until you accept them.
When you do decrypt Engrams, there’s no need to make sure you have your best gear equipped – unlike in Destiny 1, the game will automatically work out you maximum possible Power Level and determine the stats of your new gear based on that.
All that’s left for me to explain are Infusions and Mods. You can infuse gear (as long as it’s at least legendary tier) of the same kind – for weapons that means the specific weapon type, like ‘hand cannons’ – with more powerful gear to match the new item’s power level. That means that if you have, say, a level 270 rocket launcher that you really like and then later on find a level 280 rocket launcher, you can infuse your old launcher with the new one to bump its level up to 280.
That gets slightly more complicated when Mods are thrown into the mix. Legendary Mods add +5 to a weapon’s power level, but that number isn’t taken into account for Infusions. So if a helmet is level 275 with a legendary mod attached, infusing it into a lower level helmet will only increase that helmet’s level to 270. Incidentally, this is also why the level cap is 305 rather than 300.
And we’re done! I hope all of that speeds up and smooths out your endgame grind. It’s not as harsh as in the first Destiny, though reaching max level still requires a substantial week on week commitment. As a parting piece of advice, remember that journey is far more enjoyable with friends along for the ride – or at least a podcast or two.
31/10/2017 at 05:22 Zhiroc says:
XP is not completely irrelevant after you've leveled all your subclasses--each level (and XP is boosted for the 1st 3 levels per week) earns you a Bright Engram, which is the same thing that Eververse sells for silver (the real-money currency). So, this is how you get the cosmetics, sparrows, and ships for free.
Also, up until around 260-265 max power(I forget specifically), gear (blue and purple engrams) drops are higher than your max power, but afterwards, they start dropping around 10 below your max power (except for "powerful gear" awards from milestones, and with a minimum of that 260-265). So, once you get to 270-275, you'll start to see dropped gear loot start to rise in power alongside your max power increases again. While you might ask what good is that, it can be useful as you get some high power gear from your "powerful gear" awards that boost your max power. You can often use these to boost up whatever gear is lagging. So, say your max power is 280, and you're getting some 270 blues and purples. Any purple gear you have that's below a 270 base power can get infused up.
And along with that, you'll want to have a set of gear that you maintain for "max power" calculations with those +5 purple mods, so that your max power is as high as possible--leading to the best power drops particularly from the powerful gear, which is what you depend on to really progress.
BTW, the infusion system requires legendary shard, which you can only get by dismantling purples (3 per) and exotics (4 per). Unlike D1, the cost of infusion depends on the quality of the gear to be infused. It costs 4 to infuse a purple (or exotic) with a blue, but only 1 if you use a purple. I'm not sure about exotic with exotic, but I have noticed that infusing a legendary with an exotic costs no shards.
Infusion of weapons only considers the weapon type irregardless of the kinetic vs. energy distinction. So, if you have a solar hand cannon, you can infuse that into a kinetic hand cannon.
Unlike D1, you cannot infuse armor from a different character class--you used to be able to infuse a Warlock chest into a Titan chest, but no longer.
There are YouTubers who have produced more detailed guides on how to gear up if progressing to higher power as fast as possible is a goal of yours. Personally, I don't stress over it, but I also look to progress regardless, so knowing the strategies is useful to make efficient use of your effort.
30/10/2017 at 22:42 SIDD says:
“The lovely RPS Clan live here.” … which is already full up.
The alternative RPS clan lives here:
link to bungie.net
30/10/2017 at 23:43 racccoon says:
Fair enough.
31/10/2017 at 03:41 mrevilboj says:
If Engram levels are set when you pick them up, is that based on your equipped power level at time of pick up? Or your maximum possible power level at time of pick up?
31/10/2017 at 04:22 drewski says:
The game calculates your highest hypothetical power level for drops, even if you have lower power gear actually equipped.
31/10/2017 at 05:22 Zhiroc says:
There’s a lot of details the above leaves out.
XP is not completely irrelevant after you’ve leveled all your subclasses–each level (and XP is boosted for the 1st 3 levels per week) earns you a Bright Engram, which is the same thing that Eververse sells for silver (the real-money currency). So, this is how you get the cosmetics, sparrows, and ships for free.
Also, up until around 260-265 max power(I forget specifically), gear (blue and purple engrams) drops are higher than your max power, but afterwards, they start dropping around 10 below your max power (except for “powerful gear” awards from milestones, and with a minimum of that 260-265). So, once you get to 270-275, you’ll start to see dropped gear loot start to rise in power alongside your max power increases again. While you might ask what good is that, it can be useful as you get some high power gear from your “powerful gear” awards that boost your max power. You can often use these to boost up whatever gear is lagging. So, say your max power is 280, and you’re getting some 270 blues and purples. Any purple gear you have that’s below a 270 base power can get infused up.
And along with that, you’ll want to have a set of gear that you maintain for “max power” calculations with those +5 purple mods, so that your max power is as high as possible–leading to the best power drops particularly from the powerful gear, which is what you depend on to really progress.
BTW, the infusion system requires legendary shard, which you can only get by dismantling purples (3 per) and exotics (4 per). Unlike D1, the cost of infusion depends on the quality of the gear to be infused. It costs 4 to infuse a purple (or exotic) with a blue, but only 1 if you use a purple. I’m not sure about exotic with exotic, but I have noticed that infusing a legendary with an exotic costs no shards.
Infusion of weapons only considers the weapon type irregardless of the kinetic vs. energy distinction. So, if you have a solar hand cannon, you can infuse that into a kinetic hand cannon.
Unlike D1, you cannot infuse armor from a different character class–you used to be able to infuse a Warlock chest into a Titan chest, but no longer.
There are YouTubers who have produced more detailed guides on how to gear up if progressing to higher power as fast as possible is a goal of yours. Personally, I don’t stress over it, but I also look to progress regardless, so knowing the strategies is useful to make efficient use of your effort.
31/10/2017 at 07:31 Chalky says:
Thanks for that additional write up, this game can be a bit daunting and all this information is very useful!
31/10/2017 at 08:25 Kollega says:
Potentially interesting talking point: does anyone here prefer the Borderlands model of grinding for loot (especially in Borderlands 1) over the Destiny model of grinding for loot?
To explain the difference in a very easy fashion: unlike Destiny’s MMO-style grinding model, Borderlands functions on a more ARPG-style grinding model. Most of the questing/storyline time in the game is spent actively leveling up (though the game cheats on that by featuring two playthroughs per each character), and the “endgame” stage features max-level enemies and ordinary bosses who you can farm for good drops. For example, in BL1 any of the ordinary enemies can (with some luck) drop a purple-quality, or orange-quality “Legendary” gun (two top tiers of loot in the base game), and the rarer “Super-Badass” versions of normal enemies who sometimes show up can drop super-duper-awesome Pearlescent guns. And there are also “proper” raid bosses with increased drop rates that you can fight however many times you’d like, instead of once a week. All of that basically combines – at least for me – to create a game where I can do loot-grinding in bursts, however briefly or extensively I’d like. And that attracts me far better than “play every day” model; I’m not always in the mood for shoot-and-loot gameplay, and I think having to play every day to get the best gear would quickly get tiring.
However, that’s my take on the issue. What do other commenters here think? Who prefers the Borderlands’ ARPG-style grind, and who can bring up the good points of Destiny’s MMO-style grind?
31/10/2017 at 09:30 RuySan says:
For me nothing good comes from MMO/F2P grind. It’s a cancer on gaming.
I liked Borderlands, even though i preferred it much more in single player, so i’m not the best person to give my opinion. Enemies in MP were bullet sponges.
31/10/2017 at 09:39 Kollega says:
I also like playing Borderlands in SP – because you see, its ARPG gameplay and progression model is actually very, very allowing for take-your-time enjoyment of solo play. The game never hurries you much to meet any requirements, keep up with other players, or get somewhere on time. That’s why I decided to pass on Destiny 2 and just wait for Borderlands 3.