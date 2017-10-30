Guacamelee! 2 bringing more luchador action to 2018

Rowdy luchadors will return for more metroidvania action with Guacamelee! 2 next year, developers DrinkBox Studios have announced. Bad things are happening again, so we’ll need to fight them again. This is good news, as our John declared the first game “a cut above the rest, a shining example of the form” as a Metroidvania – but a game blighted by bad boss battles. That was then and this is now. Have a peek at Guacamelee! 2 in today’s announcement trailer:

New features in the sequel include new abilities such as “Eagle Boost, Chicken Glide, and many more non-bird-themed powers!”, extra technobits driving the graphics (normal-mapped characters and environments, if you must know), and, y’know, new levels and things to fight and whatnot. Sequel stuff. If it could improve the boss battles too, that would be magic.

As John said in his Guacamelee! review in 2013:

“I have had such a fantastic time with this enormous game. I’ve been playing it in work hours, then in evenings, the weekend, any spare moment I can find. It’s a wonderful thing. Play it, if you haven’t already. It has so much going for it. I’ve had such a lot of fun for the vast majority of the time. I can’t think of a better example of why there should be a ‘skip’ button for the utterly irrelevant moments that interrupt the fun, and have hung this one out because of it. But despite the stain, it’s still a superb creation.”

Guacamelee! 2 is coming to PC in 2018, due in either spring or summer. Hit the game’s site for more.