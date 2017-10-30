Guacamelee! 2 bringing more luchador action to 2018

Rowdy luchadors will return for more metroidvania action with Guacamelee! 2 next year, developers DrinkBox Studios have announced. Bad things are happening again, so we’ll need to fight them again. This is good news, as our John declared the first game “a cut above the rest, a shining example of the form” as a Metroidvania – but a game blighted by bad boss battles. That was then and this is now. Have a peek at Guacamelee! 2 in today’s announcement trailer:
New features in the sequel include new abilities such as “Eagle Boost, Chicken Glide, and many more non-bird-themed powers!”, extra technobits driving the graphics (normal-mapped characters and environments, if you must know), and, y’know, new levels and things to fight and whatnot. Sequel stuff. If it could improve the boss battles too, that would be magic.
As John said in his Guacamelee! review in 2013:
“I have had such a fantastic time with this enormous game. I’ve been playing it in work hours, then in evenings, the weekend, any spare moment I can find. It’s a wonderful thing. Play it, if you haven’t already. It has so much going for it. I’ve had such a lot of fun for the vast majority of the time. I can’t think of a better example of why there should be a ‘skip’ button for the utterly irrelevant moments that interrupt the fun, and have hung this one out because of it. But despite the stain, it’s still a superb creation.”
Guacamelee! 2 is coming to PC in 2018, due in either spring or summer. Hit the game’s site for more.
30/10/2017 at 17:43 Turkey says:
Awesome. Does this mean Mark of the Ninja 2 is just around the corner as well?
30/10/2017 at 18:25 kament says:
I hear it’s due for release some time after Half Life 3.
30/10/2017 at 18:29 Ryos says:
As klei and drinkbox are different studios, i dont see why it would
01/11/2017 at 16:50 Nelsormensch says:
<3
30/10/2017 at 17:49 Lars Westergren says:
Nice. I loved the first one, it was a joy.
30/10/2017 at 18:31 Ryos says:
Hey there were only 2 bad boss fights in guacamelee, the one from stce and the mirror match against jaguar, the rest were fine-to-good
30/10/2017 at 18:43 Crafter says:
Guacamelee left a sour taste for me.
It relies heavily on colors, and as a colorblind person I am just stuck at a specific boss where you need to read its colors quickly.
Almost all games prevent you from being stuck like this, for exemple by using patterns in addition to colors.. and guacamelee did so after a fashion, in its new paid edition.
30/10/2017 at 19:11 Ninja Dodo says:
>in its new paid edition.
Um, hey, so I have a leftover humble key for the Super Turbo Championship Edition… Do you want it?
31/10/2017 at 02:57 Crafter says:
wow, that’s very nice ! Thank you !
Why not, I am currently having a blast with Hollow Knight so I will wait a while before playing Guacamelee again but I would love to finally finish it (IIRC I was stuck at the skeleton gal boss fight).
I have just mailed you
31/10/2017 at 10:42 Ninja Dodo says:
Replied with the key. (François, right?)
31/10/2017 at 12:49 hommesansclef says:
I wish the rest of the internet was as nice as you two seem to be.
31/10/2017 at 13:00 Stragman says:
I am also enjoying a lot Hollow Knight. I don´t like a game like this one since Super Metroid.
30/10/2017 at 22:00 Shadrach says:
While I did love the world, art-style, and music of the first one, I got burned bad on the difficulty. From the looks of the trailer there’s even more like catering to the hardcore elements – bosses, tricky combos, wall-jumping, lava, and (ugh) spikes…
I really love the exploration aspects of Metroidvanias, but they are always too focused on the harder aspects of the genre for my liking, with a few exceptions.
30/10/2017 at 22:51 Merus says:
I found the map design of Guacamelee a little boring. Colour-coded obstacles undermine the key pleasure of these games, discovery. If you can anticipate what you’re about to find, you don’t get the surprise of finding it.
You don’t even need new abilities for this to work: Hollow Knight only has a handful of unique abilities, but its environments are so varied and unexpected and it’s careful to not tease movement upgrades too heavily.
31/10/2017 at 02:49 welverin says:
No mention of four player co-op?
Anyway, I’m in. Loved the first one, I actually played through both versions and I rarely replay anything.
31/10/2017 at 10:47 Ninja Dodo says:
I never finished the first one (got sidetracked with other games, still aim to return), but I really enjoyed playing this. Fun movement, gorgeous art direction and the music is glorious.
The only thing I didn’t care for as much were the internet memes, because they kind of diminished the fictional integrity of the world a bit.
31/10/2017 at 11:19 cheesysmell says:
I despise difficult games, especially if I’m playing with someone. If I remember correctly, though, the first one was actually not that difficult in co-op. I think you got basically infinite lives, and you didn’t have to survive alone for long before being able to revive the other player. It was probably our favorite co-op game after Resident Evil. So, uh, find a friend!
31/10/2017 at 12:40 JigglyNaga says:
Of the difficulty spikes I remember, only one was a boss fight. The most controller-flingingly vicious part was a platform acrobatics section: climb to top of chamber, perform a series of mid-air moves, just miss the exit, fall, restart. At least with the Jaguar fight, you could occasionally catch a break when the randomly-selected attacks were the easily dodged ones.
So that was a suitable level of enjoyment for something I found in a Humble Bundle. I’ll probably buy the second one sooner than that if there’s a PC release, but it doesn’t make my “reasons to get a PS4” list.
31/10/2017 at 18:41 DanMan says:
They didn’t announce a PC version, and your fanzine PC Gamer reported that the dev is fully focused on the PS4 version right now, with no other platforms to announce.
Get your facts straight, RPS.