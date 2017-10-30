Have You Played… Line Rider?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.

Line Rider is a thing of beauty. A simple draw-your-own-sledding-slope game that became a phenomenon among the right kind of internet denizen. As simple to learn as doodling in MS Paint and yet difficult to manipulate with true mastery. What do you do, it asked the time-wealthy citizens of the information superhighway, when your canvas is beholden to a tiny, adorable boy with a sled? Well, answered the internet, you create a god damn masterpiece.

It has been responsible for some fascinating stuff, including a full 54 minute “feature film” (not really) and one track that dispenses with the sled altogether and uses small bumps to control the body of the boy, making make him dance to Black Betty. There’s a reason it is one of our 50 best free games.

Most recently, someone did a perfectly-timed rendition of The Hall of the Mountain King, rehabilitating a piece of classical music that in many gamer minds was sadly associated with trailers for never-to-be-finished early access management sims. Thank you, Line Rider and its many disciples.You have delivered us from a great darkness.

For as long as flash lives, you can play it here.