Humble’s Haunted Halloween sale ends this week, surprisingly

With tonight being Devil’s Night – an event that The Crow taught us all occurs the night before Halloween itself and usually involves revenge murders – it’s a pretty good time to stock up on some horror games in order to make the most of the season of spooks.

Over at Humble right now, you can get a bunch of particularly good games with a horror bent, with up to 90% off the range on offer. This sale range is set to finish in a matter of days, so you’ve got a little bit of time to make a decision but if you’d prefer to spend Halloween night scaring yourself stupid, you may want to grab something sooner rather than later.

In any case, here are some of the titles on offer:

Doom for £13.39 / $20.09

Outlast 2 for £13.79 / $17.99

Observer for £21.24 / $25.49

Dead by Daylight for £7.49 / $9.99

Prey for £22.49 / $29.99

SOMA for £5.74 / $7.49

Slender: The Arrival for £1.99 / $2.49

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition for £4.24 / $5.74

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove for £15.99 / $19.99

Amnesia: The Dark Descent for £1.49 / $1.99

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for £1.49 / $1.99

The Evil Within for £7.49 / $9.99

I’m not entirely sure why Shovel Knight is in there – I can only assume Spectre Knight’s presence is reason enough – but it’s a stellar game that’s worth a look regardless.