Humble’s Haunted Halloween sale ends this week, surprisingly

With tonight being Devil’s Night – an event that The Crow taught us all occurs the night before Halloween itself and usually involves revenge murders – it’s a pretty good time to stock up on some horror games in order to make the most of the season of spooks.
Over at Humble right now, you can get a bunch of particularly good games with a horror bent, with up to 90% off the range on offer. This sale range is set to finish in a matter of days, so you’ve got a little bit of time to make a decision but if you’d prefer to spend Halloween night scaring yourself stupid, you may want to grab something sooner rather than later.
In any case, here are some of the titles on offer:
Doom for £13.39 / $20.09
Outlast 2 for £13.79 / $17.99
Observer for £21.24 / $25.49
Dead by Daylight for £7.49 / $9.99
Prey for £22.49 / $29.99
SOMA for £5.74 / $7.49
Slender: The Arrival for £1.99 / $2.49
Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition for £4.24 / $5.74
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove for £15.99 / $19.99
Amnesia: The Dark Descent for £1.49 / $1.99
Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for £1.49 / $1.99
The Evil Within for £7.49 / $9.99
I’m not entirely sure why Shovel Knight is in there – I can only assume Spectre Knight’s presence is reason enough – but it’s a stellar game that’s worth a look regardless.
30/10/2017 at 21:50 Mezelf says:
And maybe you’d like to hop on over to IGN to check out some (totally not sponsored) reviews for these fantastic games they’re selling on the Humble (Mega-Corporate) Indie Store!
Be sure to click that link so that RPS can also get a juicy piece nomnomnomnom
31/10/2017 at 00:21 NarrowCentury says:
C’mon, man. RPS runs these brief alerts about sales, they do it for everything. There’s nothing to suggest there’s anything any more untoward about this than any other similar alert, and even if it is sponsored, what the hey, I don’t begrudge RPS making a couple bucks.
31/10/2017 at 10:34 Jason Moyer says:
A Eurogamer site promoting an IGN site, must be some sort of conspiracy!