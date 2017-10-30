Minecraft Winton gets Stranger Things skin pack

Nostalgic horrorshow Stranger Things returned for a second season on Friday, you might have heard, and Minecraft celebrated its return with a Stranger Things DLC skin pack for the Windows 10 edition. I’m not normally jazzed about licensed skins but I was surprised by: 1) How well-done and recognisable characters are; 2) Quite how many secondary characters were Minecraftised. Also, I want to use this space to declare that Steve is the best character on Stranger Things. Anyway! The pack contains 52 skins for players to wear, including a variety of outfits for the main characters.

Have a look in this here trailer, though you might not want to if you’re avoiding even minor spoilers until you’ve finished watching season 2.

Not bad, eh? And you can see all the skins in this Minecraft blog post. Spoilers, obvs.

The skin pack costs 490 Minecoins, which comes out at about £2.50. The irritations of microtransaction currencies of course mean you can’t just buy 490 Minecoins, instead needing to overspend and have a few left over. If you missed the news, the Winton version of Minecraft also uses Minecoins to buy premium mods, worlds, and bits.

This is for the Winton version, I must stress, not Minecraft’s original Java version which continues as before.

I watched Stranger Things season 2 over the weekend to cap off an intense staycation of sleeping, reading, and watching stuff. It’s pretty fun, innit? I don’t dig the nostalgia overload, think it’s too keen to pastiche The Classics, and largely dislike the tweenagers, but it’s a merry old horror romp.