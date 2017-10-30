Spelunky 2 is happening

Keep an eye on the Sony announcements during Paris Games Week, I said. Maybe From Software would pull off a remarkable double-whammy by revealing Bloodborne 2 and saying it’d be coming to PC and that a special edition of the first would be arriving on Steam tomorrow. Maybe Naughty Dog would stroll onto a stage and declare that they’d accidentally made The Last Of Us 2 in such a way that it’d only work on Linux. Anything seemed possible.
Except for an outta nowhere announcement that Spelunky 2 is in development. This is the best possible news because Spelunky is one of the greatest games ever made.
For those not in the know, Spelunky was originally released in 2008. It was free and open source, but it has since been re-released in a fancified edition, on PC as well as many a console. Essentially, it’s a game about finding treasure in caves while various things attack you and bombs smash up the scenery. It’s controlled chaos in procedurally generated levels that are packed with cleverly placed nooks, crannies, traps and treasures. It’s brilliant.
The only things I know about the sequel are that it appears you’ll be playing as the child of the adventurer from the first game, and that it probably doesn’t take place on the moon despite the moon appearing prominently in the logo shot.
Oh, also that I really really really really want to play it right now. Of course, the worst possible news might follow – maybe it’ll be PS4 only. But surely not. SURELY not. [Heck yes it’s coming to PC too, creator Derek Yu has since confirmed -ed.]
30/10/2017 at 16:44 shinkshank says:
They’d have to be literally insane to not bring it to other systems.
But I doubt it. The trailer explicitly ends with “Coming to PS4”. The word “exclusively” isn’t anywhere in there, and you better believe that this is the type of thing they’d be rubbing into everyone’s faces. No worries, it’s coming.
30/10/2017 at 16:56 Yachmenev says:
It’s confirmed for Steam at launch, by Derek Yu on twitter.
30/10/2017 at 17:03 wonboodoo says:
It is not just “one of the greatest games ever made”, it is THE greatest game ever made. It’s perfect.
Spelunky 2?! What a great time to be alive!
30/10/2017 at 17:15 Godwhacker says:
Close- the greatest game ever made is One Finger Death Punch. Spelunky is a close second though.
30/10/2017 at 17:37 joey4track says:
Agree. Spelunky is literally the greatest video game ever made. OFDP doesn’t even hold a candle, lol
30/10/2017 at 17:21 Phasma Felis says:
I 100%ed the free version, which requires you to beat the game in less than 10 minutes, rescue 8 damsels in one game, kill 120 enemies in one game, and collect $200k in one game. I played around with the Xbox version when it came out, but it didn’t have the same magic, I guess. I preferred the aesthetic and music of the original. I’ll be keeping an eye on this one nonetheless.
tl;dr I LIKED SPELUNKY BEFORE IT WAS COOL
30/10/2017 at 17:35 joey4track says:
I too love Spelunky Classic but HD really is the stronger game. I too also liked the look and music from the original over the HD version so I made the Metroid Mod which replaces pretty much all the graphics and music so maybe you should check it out! HD is really the superior version
30/10/2017 at 17:23 Phasma Felis says:
I wouldn’t count the Moon out entirely, Adam. The last caption says “Looking to the skies…”
30/10/2017 at 17:25 JB says:
I was just logging in to say EXACTLY the same thing. Lunar pyramids? Could be!
30/10/2017 at 17:27 tour86rocker says:
When they re-released it with different music and co-op, it seemed like they changed too much. I didn’t feel like co-op was a great addition, I’ve tried playing it with local co-op and it was just too difficult for people who aren’t used to it.
Why did they bother adding story to the announcement? As if “oh, I wouldn’t have comprehended that a sequel was justified until they decided that the main guy has a daughter now”. This isn’t a game that is heavy on story, why try to force that?
30/10/2017 at 17:27 Turkey says:
Oh, hell yeah! So many hours sunk into the first one. Can’t wait.
30/10/2017 at 17:30 Neurotic says:
This is the single best piece of gaming news ever. Less whinge, whine and moan please, people.
30/10/2017 at 18:16 NewSeasons says:
I somehow didn’t realize how many people lost their mind over this as I did! Spelunky is definitely my favorite game ever, and I never would’ve expected a sequel.
I’ll trade Bloodborne II and Last of Us II for this any day.
30/10/2017 at 18:27 Suits says:
Spelunky is 1.50€ right now on steam if you still haven’t played it.
30/10/2017 at 18:42 NailBombed says:
I look forward to yet more infuriating death by bats (read – death that I inflicted upon myself by idiotically running into said bats). Also -YYYYEEEEESSSS!. Spelunky was/is awesome – I would happily have more of the same.
30/10/2017 at 18:51 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
I mean, I love Spelunky. I still play it a hell of a lot, it’s a wonderful way to spend 15-20 minutes (especially when whatever sport’s on the radio is a bit dull, and I want to skip a bit and see if a wicket/goal/try has happened when I get back). But this is not good news for my free time.
30/10/2017 at 20:34 fish99 says:
Wow, I actually have 34 hours played in Spelunky, which is a lot given that I’m terrible at it.
30/10/2017 at 21:07 Banks says:
The pug is in!
30/10/2017 at 22:56 April March says:
This is great news, although I personally don’t need a Spelunky 2. I’m doing fine on 1. Mostly because a good run for me is when I make it to the jungle.
Although I’m happy that the trailer implies the pug is the canon damsel.
31/10/2017 at 03:29 drewski says:
This is *excellent* news.
31/10/2017 at 07:20 Big Murray says:
Am I the only one who never figured out how to beat Spelunky? I remember coming up against bosses deep in the game which I just couldn’t figure out how to hurt. Could’ve Googled it, but that felt like a disservice to the game.
So yeah … wonderful game that I never figured out how to beat.