To compile a list of the 25 best horror games on PC is to look into the void for so long that the void not only starts to look back, but shakes you by the hand and takes you out for coffee. It is to fight with monsters until you become a monster and then go on a European railtrip with the other monsters, and really bond over cocktails in Saint-Tropez.
It is also a great way to explore the wide range of possible experiences within horror fiction. Here, there is something for everyone, even the squeamish and the easily-startled. Yes, there are jumpscares, but there are also slow-burn psychological dramas and tongue-in-cheek splatterfests. There are uncanny things and real terrors, but there are smiles and smirks among the shocks.
31/10/2017 at 17:32 Godwhacker says:
Does Prey (the new one) count as horror? If it doesn’t then this list is fine but if it does then this list is wrong.
31/10/2017 at 17:44 Catterbatter says:
Was Horse Master on this list before? Maybe it’s number 26.
31/10/2017 at 17:49 Dominic Tarason says:
Official reboots may have fallen through, but Blood has a source-port now!
link to m210.duke4.net – it has some rough edges yet (still WIP) but it’s a huge improvement over DOS.
Also, the biggest and best Blood mod was just updated. Death Wish, a full-length campaign.
link to moddb.com
Apparently one map in episode 2 is a bit glitchy in BloodGDX but it’s otherwise great there.
31/10/2017 at 17:50 Pogs says:
I thought it was a while since we had a list!
31/10/2017 at 17:51 Kefren says:
Stories Untold is also on GOG. link to gog.com
31/10/2017 at 17:58 Zaraf says:
Nice list. I would say SOMA deserves an entry, even if there are already some words about it in Amnesia description.
Glad to see Darkwood made the list.
01/11/2017 at 03:48 HSuke says:
Agreed. SOMA should’ve been on the list right next to Amnesia.
FWIW, it’s a much better game with a coherent story and one of the best sensible sci-fi plots of this decade. It’s just as scary as Amnesia and better in every other way. (We can pretend that “A Machine for Pigs” never existed)
31/10/2017 at 18:08 briangw says:
Surprised that I don’t see Clive Barker’s Undying in here. I remember not getting very far in the game because it was that terrifying.
31/10/2017 at 18:10 Martijn says:
I really like Layers of Fear. Most complaints are about the story and voice acting, but I think you have to see it like Suspiria: never mind that, it’s a visual masterpiece. My main problem with Layers of Fear is this: too many drawers.
Stories Untold on the other hand has probably the best writing I’ve seen in a video game (but I have to admit I haven’t played that many). The way the story slowly develops and all pieces of the puzzle fall into place is simply brilliant.
31/10/2017 at 18:13 Lobotomist says:
Amnesia is not No1 ? Are you kidding ?
Of all these games that one I simply could not play past first area.
31/10/2017 at 18:31 dagnamit says:
Gotta agree with you here. I could not play that game for more than 30 minutes at a time. I would usually blow through a 10 hour game in a weekend, but it took me a month to get through A:TDD. Great game.
31/10/2017 at 21:52 Flavorfish says:
%100 agree Amnesia should have been #1.
I absolutely love Stalker, but the only thing on this list that has really inspired fear in me was the incredible sense of vulnerability I had playing Amnesia. My fear of Bloodsuckers and Chimeras was mitigated by the military hardware I was packing taking them down. Armed with only a flickering lantern and my degrading sanity, Amnesia was really horrifying.
31/10/2017 at 18:21 caff says:
Really like this list, especially the #1. And anyone who hasn’t tried Stories Untold needs a slap.
31/10/2017 at 18:22 Cropduster says:
Nice to see to the STALKER series getting some love for it’s horror, but Shadow of Chernobyl is the more scary game imo. It’s the one where that feeling of the Zone being a strange alien place is most pronounced, and you the player are for the most part some faceless zeeb who doesn’t know wtf is happening while exploring underground labs and eating Pepperami.
Still the most atmospheric thing I’ve played. Especially that final push on the scorcher, when your brain’s fully dripping out your ear, or the path through the reactor core on the way to the wish granter, soo good.
Sequel would be nice but I’m just glad the current 3 exist in their inimitable janky stylings. I don’t know if a dev/publisher could/would recreate it today without hitscan guns, collectable snork nests or racing minigames.
31/10/2017 at 19:17 GernauMorat says:
I completely agree. CoP is the better game imo, but SoC is even more atmospheric, and I still have to take breaks when playing the underground segments. The fact that you are so enormously vulnerable despite often being quite well equipped makes for excellent tension.
31/10/2017 at 18:37 Saarlaender39 says:
Games also available on GOG.com:
-Observer
-Lone Survivor (DC)
-Inside
-Darkwood
-Stories Untold
-Call Of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
-Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines
Just saying.
31/10/2017 at 18:41 mcnostril says:
It’s good to see Darkwood on the list.
One of my favorite horror games in a long time, it’s amazing that it manages to be so unsettling without resorting to jump-scares or LOUD NOISES (ok to be fair it does have a couple of those, but they are heavily telegraphed and the telegraphing makes them so much more incredibly creepy instead of startling).
It also seems to have been forgotten when it comes to press coverage, which is quite a shame. Even RPS only has a feature from way back in 2014 (and the one article about putting up a torrent on piratebay). For such a horror gem, it’s a little puzzling that most publications seem to have passed it by – understandable I guess given the volume of games released on steam these days, but a lot of outlets have mentioned the whole piratebay thing without actually looking at the excellent game behind the story, which is a little odd.
01/11/2017 at 00:53 soulis6 says:
Totally agree. I picked up several games on the Halloween sales, and Darkwood was far and away the winner out of them for me.
I’m only 5-6 hours in so far, but i’m pretty sure it’s going to end up being my favorite horror game in the last several years. It has such an amazing sense of dread and tension, and the atmosphere and world building is excellent.
31/10/2017 at 18:44 DanMan says:
I like horror movies, but I don’t like horror games. I don’t really know why that is. Maybe it’s because a movie is over after 90min. and games go on for hours. Maybe I’ve been exposed to too many, cheap jump scares – the worst kind of “horror”.
31/10/2017 at 19:22 brucethemoose says:
It’s the opposite for me. Good (and that’s a big qualifier) horror games feel more immersive, while even my favorite horror movies feels like I’m just watching a group of people.
31/10/2017 at 18:53 Mungrul says:
Thief 3 should be here for The Cradle alone.
Even that Karen Gillen reckons so.
31/10/2017 at 21:31 the_anderthal says:
Screw you for reminding me. Maybe because the game wasn’t scary in general so I wasn’t prepared for the spooks, but that was a harrowing experience. I literally crouched and walked with a snail’s pace throughout the whole thing.
31/10/2017 at 22:29 Mungrul says:
I think the thing I “loved” most about ShaleBridge Cradle was how it neatly flipped the gameplay of Thief on its head. Where shadows had been your security blanket up until that point, all of a sudden you craved the light. A deft turn.
With all the remakes being made, I’d love to see this get the makeover treatment and have the two-stage levels like The Cradle merged into one. Not likely to happen though.
31/10/2017 at 23:37 Paradukes says:
Hell. Freaking. Yes.
This is a level that scared a friend of mine who wasn’t even playing it! I was part way through the level when the friend phoned, and I was describing it to him as I went. Right about the point where I found the ‘examination room’, well…
“Wait, what the hell is that?! Oh god, when they say ‘procedures’, I guess they mean-” *Reads a note from the surgeon* “Yup. This place is pretty messed up.”
*Silence on the other end of the line*
“And the surgical equipment is… Wait, are you still there, dude?”
*Silence*
“H- hello?”
*Click*
‘I’m sorry, there’s been a fault with your call. Please try again later. I’m sorry, there’s been a fault with your call. Please try again later.’
*Dial-tone*
And then something jumps out at me.
So once I change my trousers, I call my friend back, and the first words out of his mouth are “DON’T DO THAT!” Apparently the last words he’d heard were, ‘Wait, what the hell is that?!” Right before the line went dead.
Unrelated, but later on in the level, I came across a series of cells where the inmates were kept. I started picking them one at a time and going inside to check for the contents. After the second one, I decided to just pick all the locks and then double back to the first one and loot the rooms. Just as I was picking the last lock though, I heard a distinctive creaking noise from one side. I look around and realise one of the doors I just unlocked was now wide open.
Sometimes it’s the unscripted moments that are the most terrifying.
31/10/2017 at 18:56 Flaf9090 says:
Oxenfree?
31/10/2017 at 19:09 Unclepauly says:
STALKER 2. What a golden egg waiting to be laid. Is nobody up to the challenge?
31/10/2017 at 23:36 MattM says:
I just found out that GSC Game World reformed, so there is hope.
31/10/2017 at 19:12 Maritz says:
Realms of the Haunting used to properly shit me up. Played it recently though, and it was more irritating than scary.
31/10/2017 at 19:20 wcq says:
System Shock is better than System Shock 2.
Yes, I’m serious.
31/10/2017 at 19:35 duns4t says:
great list! my only other comment is not horror-specific – the only game I can think of that reproduces a film experience/locale as faithfully (or perhaps even more faithfully) than alien: isolation is star wars battlefront (2015). unfortunately, as has been observed in many places, not nearly enough was done with/in that environment.
31/10/2017 at 19:36 brucethemoose says:
Some of my best horror experiences were actually in Barotrauma (aka SS13 underwater).
In one particular mission I was a engineer. Heard a thump, scrambled to a pressure suit, and managed to survive a crash. Power went out. Crew radios were dead because the mission was so long and batteries were bugged I think (so no global chat), so I had no idea who was alive or what the heck happened. Had to poke through the huge submarine and open airlocks to find out what lurked on the other side… A wall of water, fire, a giant tentacle, zombies, a living crewmate that might be a griefer and so on. Being kinda new, it was legitimately terrifying.
Other games with “emergent” gameplay don’t belong on this list, but have alot of potential for good horror IMHO. Barotrauma, SS13, some Minecraft mods, a few source mods and so on.
31/10/2017 at 20:35 Vastial says:
No Clive Barkers Undying?! WHY RPS!? I trusted you!
31/10/2017 at 20:57 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
Outlast…. Ooouuuttllaassstt…….. Outlast.
31/10/2017 at 21:43 Nauallis says:
Dying Light in singleplayer! (playing at night, in the dark, wearing headphones, with your back to the room)
Maybe I’ll just comment that on every best list from now on, even if it makes zero sense. Best RTS game for the PC? Dying Light. Best free to play game? Dying Light. 2017 GOTY? Dying Light. I probably should play it again.
31/10/2017 at 22:08 MattM says:
I tried Dying Light but got steam refund. I liked the presentation but I can’t stand the level scaling system that Techland likes to use. It just feels so artificial when my leveling causes all the loot and enemies to level.
If I ever pick it up in a bundle I might give it another go since, other than that, it seems good.
31/10/2017 at 22:29 Nauallis says:
Maybe you’re thinking of Dead Island? No level scaling in Dying Light. The weapons, both craftable and found gradually get more powerful from their stats while the starter weapons stay the same. This also makes the various zombies easier to kill, 1-2 hits on most with end-game melee weapons. What I remember happening is that you gradually encounter more difficult zombie forms, especially at night, and as you progress through Haran.
31/10/2017 at 22:36 Nauallis says:
Yep, definitely Dead Island that you’re remembering.
31/10/2017 at 23:11 MattM says:
It ruined Dead Island (and Oblivion) for me so I was touchy about it being in Dying Light. Threads like
link to steamcommunity.com
indicated that there was some kind of level scaling of drops going on and I was at the end of the 2h period and had paid full price so I returned it.
31/10/2017 at 23:20 revan says:
Still remember the first time night fell and all the creepy crawlies came out to play. Never have I been happier to wade into the river and just stay there, watching all those things crowding the shore.
Wasn’t a fan of Dead Island or zombie games in general, but Dying Light is a great experience.
31/10/2017 at 21:59 the_anderthal says:
Never tried CoP, but I still remember a bunch of stuff from Shadow of Chernobyl after 10 years. One time I kept dying at the same place, killed by a group of soldiers in some tunnel. Every time I loaded that save, it would start the same: me walking down the stairs, hearing a monstrous shriek and walking cautiously, hugging the wall in fear till I reached a doorway, where the said solders were waiting in ambush. After a couple of times I got impatient, I ran to the doorway, not exactly along the wall as I used to. The same shriek followed, which I barely registered, but all of a sudden a pair of glowing eyes came speeding towards me and a tentacle-faced bloodsucker materialized in front of me, gaping mouth covering the screen. Never before seen that creature, naturally I was launched out of my chair. Still one of my favorite games of all time. Gotta give CoP a shot.
31/10/2017 at 22:04 MattM says:
I just got done with a series run on Dead Space where I replayed 1 and 2 and played 3 for the first time. Dead Space 2 isn’t particularly scary but it makes me incredibly tense. After my first play-through on zealot (very-hard) I did a new game+ on normal and it still kept me on edge. I think it was Dead Space 2’s confining environments, disturbing sounds, and methodical shooting where you had to place your shots under time pressure that gave it this feel.
Dead Space 3 was alright but it didn’t have this same feeling. They toned down the atmosphere to match the more conventional take on combat.
31/10/2017 at 22:18 kuertee says:
*cough* SOMA *cough*
31/10/2017 at 22:52 malkav11 says:
Definitely don’t skip FEAR’s sequels. While neither has quite as satisfying gunplay or convincing AI tricks, they both have much more interesting, varied environments (FEAR takes place mainly in offices and warehouses) and honestly, I think the second game is as creepy or more so at points. The third game is a definite step down (I don’t think it’s even by Monolith, as I recall) but the asymmetric coop between slow-time soldier man and psychic ghost is quite fun.
31/10/2017 at 22:57 CaidKean says:
A really old horror-game that I wish more people would experience is The Legacy: Realm of Terror, a dungeon crawler inspired, at least partly, by Lovecraft’s stories.
If anyone here is a fan of dungeon crawlers and horror games I really recommend them to check it out, despite the title being a quarter century old now.
31/10/2017 at 23:14 revan says:
Found that one about a month ago. Great game. Very hard but good. Not hard to get running either with DosBox.
31/10/2017 at 23:13 revan says:
Great list. Snagged Stories Untold and Resi 7 on your recommendation. I know everyone only talks about Call of Pripyat, but Shadow of Chernobyl is definitely worth a try too.
And let’s not forget Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines. Just get a fan patch by Wesp5 and enjoy one of the best cRPGs all polished and fixed up.
31/10/2017 at 23:32 MattM says:
RPS, before you update this list in the future you should checkout
“The Moon Sliver” and its pseudo sequel “The Music Machine” by the one man band of David Szymanski. They are on the walking-sim end of horror but are some of my favorite games of all time.
01/11/2017 at 02:20 shagen454 says:
I agree with a few people on here. I’m not a horror fan so much, but when I think of “horror” games I think of games specifically going for traditional horror. Pathologic almost seemed more of an abstract art game created by some underground film director… Stalker to me was more about open-world dystopia than horror as well System Shock 2 while SCARY as hell sometimes was more about Sci-fi/survival.
I think my top 3 would have been Amnesia – definitely #1, no doubt in my mins. #2 Undying a fantastic, classic horror setting with many innovations for it’s time & widely overlooked. #3 as someone else mentioned Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines all patched up, great first person story driven RPG.
I mean the way this list is set up – you might as well have Ultima: Underworld as the #1 horror game….
01/11/2017 at 02:24 Gordon Shock says:
“The Suffering” anyone?
01/11/2017 at 03:13 malkav11 says:
Absolutely. I never got very far in it (running theme with really actually creepy games, TBH) but those first minutes were legitimately quite scary.
01/11/2017 at 03:35 HSuke says:
Oh come on. Just add SOMA already. Even if it’s an amazing sci-fi game, it is absolutely frightening and deserves more than a footnote under Amnesia.
01/11/2017 at 04:04 MattM says:
The next door neighbors pounded on my wall when I was playing SOMA.
01/11/2017 at 04:15 BaronKreight says:
Is that Nosferatu on the pciture? It looks like it but that movie was black and white.