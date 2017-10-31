Night In The Woods getting director’s cut in December

The wonderful Night In The Woods will receive “a whole bunch of new content” later this year with its ‘Weird Autumn Edition’ update, developers Infinite Fall have announced. Promising “new weird”, “new crimes”, and “old tales”, they say to “think of it as the Night In The Woods director’s cut.” I’ve just about come to terms with the initial coming-of-age crisis so sure, I should be up for more when the free update hits on December 13th.

What exactly the update will bring is something of a mystery for now. New and improved things? A good game getting better? Okay!

The Weird Autumn Edition will also give folks the two little side games Longest Night and Lost Constellation. Those two are currently pay-what-you-want from Itch, with no minimum price, so you can play them right now anyway. But I guess they’ll be bundled together tidily.

Night In The Woods is very slightly on sale on Steam, down to £12.59/€16.79/$16.66. People in the USA get to rock out with a pure kvlt price for Halloween, see. 1259 is, I’m told, a highly cototient number – which sounds pretty spooky to me. Apparently 1259 is also the year when Japan’s Shōka era ended, which is a right shocker. We’re having some good clean spooky fun here today, aren’t we gang?