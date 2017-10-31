Scream Fortress IX brings back every Halloween TF2 event

As if the hordes of pyros weren’t scary enough, Team Fortress 2‘s Halloween event launched on Friday. Instead of doing something new, they’ve chosen to make every previous Scream Fortress – going back to 2009 – playable once again. Get your spooks in while you can, because the event ends on November the 8th.

They’ve also added 17 free Halloween based contracts, which can be completed by fulfilling goals on each of the old maps. Killing the Headless Horsemann Boss will instantly complete one of the contracts for instance, while reviving teammates during the bumper cars section of the Carnival of Carnage will complete another. TF2 is weird in its normal state, and I’d forgotten just how crazy it goes every October. Here’s a list of every new contract.

You can also hop on over to the official TF2 wiki for a list of the previous Halloween events. I’ll confess I can only remember a couple of them. The one where you had to defeat the Demoman’s eye, in its monstrous ‘Monocolus’ form stands out. Both that one and the ‘Merasmus’ event play like normal Red vs. Blu games at first, but then the monster shows up and unites both teams in an attempt to destroy it. It’s gimmicky as hell, sure, and the novelty wears off after one or two games – but being able to dip in and out of the different modes from yesteryears should provide a few hours of fun.

I don’t know how I feel about extending that into the first week of November though – for me, this is my one and only night of Halloween indulgences. Keep playing until November 8th if you like, though watch out for the ghost police.