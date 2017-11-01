A Mortician’s Tale shows how businesses exploit our fear of death

Did you know that the process of cremation doesn’t turn your body to ash? It’s actually the cremulator, another machine, which mills the bone down into a fine dust. It’s details like this that you’ll encounter while playing A Mortician’s Tale, a point-and-click job simulator inspired by the work of mortician and author Caitlin Doughty and the death positive movement she helped found.
In the game you play as Charlie, a newly hired mortician at the independently owned Rose and Daughters Funeral Home. Your duties include preparing bodies of the deceased and attending funerals to pay respects to their loved ones. A Mortician’s Tale gives us a new way to look at corpses in video games. Instead of killing a person, we’re asked to take care of them after they’ve died. Rarely do we get the opportunity in games to approach a dead body and interact with it respectfully.
The bodies you prepare in A Mortician’s Tale are low-poly models, with heads that are slightly larger than the rest of their figure. The abstraction of the corpses serves to underline how differently the game treats death. As opposed to being rendered as hyper-realistic, there are no open wounds or blood. Instead of doing the killing, you’re encouraged to spend time with the body as its caretaker. It’s part of the death positive movement which strives to normalize the discussion and fear of no longer being alive, and the game depicts dying as a normal part of the human experience.
The bulk of A Mortician’s Tale’s narrative is contained within the conversations between Charlie, her colleagues, and friends through a simulated desktop. The funeral director assigns you to a corpse paired with a short description of what services you are to provide per the family’s request. You can choose to ignore the conversations held with the hearse driver or fellow death-enthusiast friend, but that would be a great disservice to the game.
Relayed through these personal messages are the real-life complications that come with running a small, family-owned funeral home, which in reality are often swallowed by larger companies who in turn overcharge for their services. This happens in the game, and its through the story that A Mortician’s Tale depicts the ways in which the western death industry feeds on grieving families by being forceful or adding unnecessary fees to turn a profit.
These larger companies are able to do this arguably because of society’s fear of death and the ways in which the industry of dying is shrouded in mystery and misinformation. Before Rose and Daughters is bought out, players can click a separate tab on their desktop to see how much the funeral home charges for their services. Email exchanges between Charlie and her boss encourage you to be as accommodating as possible to the grieving family members. Your boss is kind, fussing over you to make sure you wear the right gear when embalming and offers praise after a job well done. This is repeated after Big Corporation takes over, and the difference in price and attitude is glaring. Services are more expensive and the messages from your new boss uses are steeped in the language of business. He pushes you to oversell and follow a sales guide, completely erasing the foundation previously set up for you. Do yourself a favor and take the time to read the contents of every exchange, and your experience will be richer for it.
Then comes the task of preparing the body. Depending on the service, you’ll either be cremating or embalming the deceased. You’re presented with an inventory, where you click and drag items to the appropriate part of the deceased. Step-by-step instructions guide you in explaining what each tool is and how it’s used to prepare the corpse. For example cotton is dragged and dropped inside the mouth to give it shape, and if the deceased is being embalmed, the fluid must be guided through every appendage to evenly distribute the chemicals by following an outline with your mouse that covers the length of a limb.
After preparing the body comes attending the funeral. You walk throughout the room and listen to the tales recounted by loved ones of the deceased. You provide a polite bow to pay your respects. And then back to work you go, repeating the process.
In a world where of videogames where dying is central to the playing experience, A Mortician’s Tale is a rare breed which explains to us how our bodies will be treated after our demise and asks us not to be afraid of the process.
A Mortician’s Tale is out now on Windows and MacOSX via Steam, Humble and Itch for £11.39/$15/€15.
01/11/2017 at 20:59 The K says:
Death positive movement? Hm…i guess we need also a new word to describe the backwards thinking people who in this day and age still dont want to die! How about thanatophobic? Equal rights for dead people! Down with the focus on the living!
Bad jokes aside, that looks interesting, i read that book and liked it. My descendants should just stuff my remains in a fuel drum and light it up, though. So much cheaper.
01/11/2017 at 23:05 Eightball says:
A “death positive movement” seems to be poorly timed when suicide rates are ticking up, at least in much of the western world (including the UK).
Skimming through some of the stuff Doughty has online it looks like she’s reacting to the destruction of organic and traditional western cultures as it became absorbed into national and then global capitalism. This interview is instructive:
link to jezebel.com
However instead of arguing for a return to traditional burial practices (presumably Irish and then Irish-American in Doughty’s case) she fetishizes foreign burial customs.
Interesting to me is the obvious but unspoken truth that the alienation of westerners from death (followed by exploitation by capitalists) coincides with the death of Christianity in the West. A quick search of that interview and another piece about the death positive movement came up with no results for Christianity. Seems like they’re sleeping (perhaps eternally) on a huge aspect of this cultural change.
01/11/2017 at 23:57 Seafoam says:
I’m 100% sure the death positive attitude doesn’t correlate to suicide.
Not fearing death is worlds apart from not wanting to be alive.
If one does not fear death and understands the way it is, they will inevitably understand the value of life too. The thought of death as “a big sleep” or “just a different place you go” leads to people seeking solace in it, which is not the way it goes.
But anyway, the dead wont give a damn how theyre buried. Their relatives do, since there is the concept of “the big sleep”. Businessmen in the usual capitalist fashion use this opportunity to manipulate them into paying huge amounts for these overcomplicated and excessive rituals that pollute the earth.
People will always grieve, regadless of religion. But it would be better that the way we show our respect wouldnt need titanium caskets, liters of carsinogenic chemicals and huge amounts of cash to the companies that keep up these frivolous practises.
02/11/2017 at 01:45 Mezelf says:
“normalize the discussion and fear of no longer being alive, and the game depicts dying as a normal part of the human experience.”
The writer is somehow treating the fear of NOT BEING ALIVE as if it’s some kind of irrational phobia.
I understand that people who work in the burial industry need some kind of cooky way of normalizing the reality of their job, but this whole ‘death positive movement’ is just… Fucking insane.
Everything about this game triggers me to no end. Death is not cute, it’s not peaceful, it’s not a fucking flowery final chapter in your embroidered diary. Death is fucking gross, it’s traumatic, it’s suffering and it’s a lifelong scar on the ones that get left behind.
You don’t experience death. You experience dying, sure, but the state of death is literally not a part of your life.
So no, I don’t think your cutesy flash game is in good taste.
Frankly, I think the creator of this game is out of his/her goddamned mind. It’s childish and deranged. I think it’s time to ponder your own philosophy and ask yourself “…is this fucked up?”.
I hope the game fails. Is what I’m saying. Yeah, I’m mad.