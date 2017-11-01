Have you played… Portal?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Is there any greater testament to the power of writing in games than all the fandom that spilled forth from Portal? Valve’s first-person puzzler recently turned ten years old, and when I think back on it, so much of what I remember is otherwise plain and functional.
Portal was made by a small team and runs for about three hours. Its test chambers were mostly small, grey, with boxy architecture. That serves the game well, when players need to focus on mind-bending physics puzzles, but it still makes the experience of playing moment-to-moment less memorable.
Example: do you remember test chamber 14? No, probably not. You remember the general fun of flinging yourself about with the portal gun, and you remember the moment with the plot twist, and you remember the ending.
In between though, there’s the writing. More specifically, the jokes. GladOS’s insults, the turret’s sad lamentations, the visual gags. I’m not saying anything that hasn’t been said a thousand times before, but it bears repeating a thousand and one times. Portal is a great puzzle game, but it’s a best-of-all-time comedy game.
01/11/2017 at 15:35 Grizzly says:
It’s a meme.
01/11/2017 at 15:37 Drib says:
Man, at this point, who HASN’T played Portal?
For that one poor sod, go play it, damn.
01/11/2017 at 15:50 Qazinsky says:
*Raises hand* I just really don’t find puzzle games interesting.
(I also own Portal from back when they gave it away for free, I really have no excuse, I am sorry.)
01/11/2017 at 16:12 alphager says:
It’s not just a puzzle game; it has a very strong narrative. I recommend you try it for half an hour.
01/11/2017 at 17:06 Don Reba says:
Play it for the cake at the end, if nothing else! It’s delicious!
01/11/2017 at 17:45 Saarlaender39 says:
@Qazinsky:
I also got it when they gave it away for free.
In fact, it was THE game, that made me create a Steam account.
I started playing it the moment, it was fully downloaded – and didn’t stop, until I was through.
Really – give it a go.
It isn’t so much a puzzle game – but a really enjoyable journey.
02/11/2017 at 01:46 Spuzzell says:
Don’t worry about it, just play. Honestly, dive in.
It’s not puzzelly puzzelly, they’re just there to make you feel clever.
01/11/2017 at 15:53 Ninja Dodo says:
It’s also a masterclass in teaching the player mechanics through play, building on what they have learned, then applying that knowledge in unexpected ways.
01/11/2017 at 15:55 Turkey says:
“The cake is alive.”
Heh, yeah, you might say I’ve played Portal.
01/11/2017 at 16:32 GrumpyCatFace says:
This was a triumph.
01/11/2017 at 19:09 Replikant says:
I am making a note here: Huge success.
The part of the game I replay the most.
01/11/2017 at 19:12 GrumpyCatFace says:
It’s hard to overstate my satisfaction.
This is one of the great video game experiences of all time – up there with Super Mario.
01/11/2017 at 19:54 Sarfrin says:
Aperture Science
I have this song as my ringtone.
01/11/2017 at 20:07 gunny1993 says:
We do what we must
because we can
Hum this to myself in the lab sometimes
01/11/2017 at 16:42 Mecha_Rocky says:
This, the Orange Box… what a magical time to be a PC gamer.
01/11/2017 at 17:11 tehfish says:
Wierdly, the most notable thing about portal i remember now is the epic long wait before i could talk to any of my local gaming friends about the gameplay/story at all…
They all got fed up of the memes and refused to even try it, it took me 2-3 YEARS before i got any of them to actually play it so i could chat to them about it in the pub X.X
(They all thought it as awesome as i did when they did *finally* play it too)
01/11/2017 at 17:21 phuzz says:
It was the first (and still pretty much only) game I played that had a specifically recorded song for the end credits, complete with vocals.
(Apparently hiring a trained opera singer for voiceover work pays off), but for that one person that hasn’t played it, I’ll leave that wholly unexpected joy for you.
01/11/2017 at 17:28 Ben says:
“wholly unexpected” – not anymore.
01/11/2017 at 17:42 hoho0482 says:
If not done so, immediately go and play the original original (as i think the updated original is now micro transaction riddled) plants vs zombies….
01/11/2017 at 22:15 Phasma Felis says:
The other one that comes to mind for me is Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, with Time Only Knows over the end credits. I probably can’t judge it objectively, but basking in that after the game’s bittersweet ending was so very very satisfying.
Sands of Time was great.
01/11/2017 at 22:46 Top Hat Zebra says:
You’ve yet to experience the pure awe of the end of Broforce clearly.
01/11/2017 at 23:51 April March says:
01/11/2017 at 19:17 particlese says:
Yep, and I let it keep me up way later than I should have (3am-ish?) the day it was released, thanks to that large transition partway through. Totally worth it!
01/11/2017 at 19:29 Laurentius says:
Wow, it is really has been 10 years since this gem came out? Yup, it’s fantastic game and I repaly it from time to time to feel that magic again.
01/11/2017 at 19:29 E_FD says:
I played it fresh, before the memes became so prevalent that everyone already knows the best lines, only knowing that it was apparently a very good puzzle game and had some witty dialogue. In fact, I got the Orange Box for my birthday. Decided to try Portal briefly before heading to bed, ended up finishing it at 3-4 AM completely hooked. Ironically, I’d just had a black forest cake before that.
Portal still comes to mind whenever I see another “Are games art?” discussion. I don’t know if it’s art, but Portal’s a creative work every bit as effective and worthy of praise as a solid Hollywood movie, and that’s good enough for me.
01/11/2017 at 22:22 PseudoKnight says:
I definitely remember chamber 14. It was part of the challenges that I completed (and I missed in Portal 2). With a little trick you can bypass the whole chamber in about 4-5 seconds.
01/11/2017 at 22:47 Sin Vega says:
I found it weird how almost all the most famously regurgitated lines from it were also its least funny and clever. But fortunately even hearing them all parroted to death long before I played it didn’t seriously undermine the experience.
I mean, you need only compare it to, say, Monkey Island, which was extremely mildly funny at best.