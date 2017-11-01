Digital discounts abound this week at Humble, GOG, Fanatical, and more

As an assortment of Halloween sale events grind to a halt now that we’re officially in November (the month of Black Friday deals), a few more rise up to bridge the gap. So here’s a handy-dandy look at a bunch of them. Are you sitting comfortably?
First up, Humble’s got another bundle – not a shocker, but this time its the 10th iteration of the Humble Jumbo Bundle. This version includes Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Grey Goo, Kingdom: New Lands, Wasteland 2 and the promise of a few more added in a week’s time. If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber, you’ll also get a couple of shekels thrown into your Humble Store wallet, too.
Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10
Also at Humble, the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle is live, featuring Guacamelee, Kingsway, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 and a truly ludicrous amount of Pathfinder digital books.
Pay what you want for the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle
Over at GOG, you’ve got just about a day left to pick up some of the site’s Halloween discounts – the range features over 300 games with up to 90% off, by the way. If you spend $15 (about £12) or more, you’ll get a free copy of Tales From The Borderlands for your troubles.
Some highlights:
Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.29
Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.29
SOMA for £5.69 / $7.49 / €6.29
Hollow Knight for £7.59 / $9.89 / €8.39
Quake 2 Quad Damage for £2.59 / $3.39 / €2.89
Sunless Sea for £4.79 / $6.29 / €5.39
Hotline Miami 2 for £3.09 / $3.79 / €3.79
Dead Space for £2.99 / $3.99 / €3.99
Grim Fandango Remastered for £2.49 / $3.79 / €3.49
Outlast 2 for £13.89 / $17.99 / €16.89
Kingsway for £4.99 / $6.99 / €7.09
The 11th Hour for 99p / $1.19 / €1.09
GOG’s Halloween Sale – ending soon
Similarly, the Halloween offerings from Green Man Gaming are still available but not for long. Highlights from that range include Doom for £13.39, Overcooked for £6.50, Stories Untold for £2.38, Noct for £1.75, Gods Will Be Watching for £1.40 and more.
Up to 80% off in the Day of the Dead sale from Green Man Gaming
Meanwhile, at GamersGate, there’s the last chance to get a discounted game from the site’s – you guessed it – Halloween sale. You can get Resident Evil 7 for £16, Observer for £16.10, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier for £8.20, the Metro Redux bundle for £5, and a bunch more.
Halloween sale from GamersGate
Finally, Bundle Stars is no more – the site has rebranded as Fanatical, presumably to no longer be chained by the oppressors of the Bundle gods. To celebrate, the site has a massive site launch sale on right now, featuring all kinds of games and discounts. You can get an extra 10% off your purchases by entering the code FANATICAL10 during checkout, too.
Right, that’s all for now, I’m off to play more Wolfenstein 2 in my absolutely obsessive attempt to eke out every last drop of gameplay possible from that one.
01/11/2017 at 16:39 RaunakS says:
Can anyone confirm that Dead Space 1/2 work well from within Steam? I’ve heard tales of woe in syncing with Origin, but I want to give it a shot cause ₹215 (£2.5) for both games is honestly pretty attractive.
01/11/2017 at 16:48 Jalan says:
I only ever saw problems with Dead Space 2, and the problems were mostly that the game never properly closed due to some weird conflict between Origin considering it properly shut down and Steam not considering it to be so. It’s how I managed to rack up over 100 hours in the game according to Steam’s own tracking, despite playing the game (on a rough personal estimate) for perhaps less than 20 from start to finish.
This was a significant number of years ago, however, so maybe this issue doesn’t occur anymore.
01/11/2017 at 17:09 RaunakS says:
Thankee sai!
01/11/2017 at 18:54 MattM says:
I played Dead Space last month on steam/windows 10. Make sure you visit link to pcgamingwiki.com to get the mouse control fix and for info on vsync issues.
01/11/2017 at 22:38 ggggggggggg says:
dead space 2 works great if you turn off vsync. the only annoying thing thats popped up since release is the gigantic pile of free overpowered DLC weapons the game gives you at the start almost out of spite that you have to manually buy and then store if you don’t want to spend the entire game scrolling past them
01/11/2017 at 16:55 Drib says:
I always feel a bit bad for GamersGate when I see their site name. They couldn’t have known what was coming, could they?
01/11/2017 at 20:50 Unclepauly says:
I would wager most purchasing gamers don’t care about the name.
01/11/2017 at 17:37 DEspresso says:
What is Pathfinder online? The short vid on humble looks like an MMO (graphics not from this decade though), yet I never heard of it.
01/11/2017 at 21:24 welverin says:
It is, just not done yet. At least I’m pretty sure it isn’t.
01/11/2017 at 17:56 Ghostwise says:
I’m still firmly convinced that “Fanatical” is a joke.
01/11/2017 at 22:25 Darth Gangrel says:
I got the Humble Bundle just to get Prototype 2 cheap. It never goes down to my maximum price level of 5 euros, due to it costing 30 euros at full price and never being more than 75 % discounted. Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty might also be good, even Epistory sounds nice.