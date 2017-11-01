Digital discounts abound this week at Humble, GOG, Fanatical, and more

As an assortment of Halloween sale events grind to a halt now that we’re officially in November (the month of Black Friday deals), a few more rise up to bridge the gap. So here’s a handy-dandy look at a bunch of them. Are you sitting comfortably?

First up, Humble’s got another bundle – not a shocker, but this time its the 10th iteration of the Humble Jumbo Bundle. This version includes Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Grey Goo, Kingdom: New Lands, Wasteland 2 and the promise of a few more added in a week’s time. If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber, you’ll also get a couple of shekels thrown into your Humble Store wallet, too.

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10

Also at Humble, the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle is live, featuring Guacamelee, Kingsway, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 and a truly ludicrous amount of Pathfinder digital books.

Pay what you want for the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle

Over at GOG, you’ve got just about a day left to pick up some of the site’s Halloween discounts – the range features over 300 games with up to 90% off, by the way. If you spend $15 (about £12) or more, you’ll get a free copy of Tales From The Borderlands for your troubles.

Some highlights:

Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.29

Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.29

SOMA for £5.69 / $7.49 / €6.29

Hollow Knight for £7.59 / $9.89 / €8.39

Quake 2 Quad Damage for £2.59 / $3.39 / €2.89

Sunless Sea for £4.79 / $6.29 / €5.39

Hotline Miami 2 for £3.09 / $3.79 / €3.79

Dead Space for £2.99 / $3.99 / €3.99

Grim Fandango Remastered for £2.49 / $3.79 / €3.49

Outlast 2 for £13.89 / $17.99 / €16.89

Kingsway for £4.99 / $6.99 / €7.09

The 11th Hour for 99p / $1.19 / €1.09

GOG’s Halloween Sale – ending soon

Similarly, the Halloween offerings from Green Man Gaming are still available but not for long. Highlights from that range include Doom for £13.39, Overcooked for £6.50, Stories Untold for £2.38, Noct for £1.75, Gods Will Be Watching for £1.40 and more.

Up to 80% off in the Day of the Dead sale from Green Man Gaming

Meanwhile, at GamersGate, there’s the last chance to get a discounted game from the site’s – you guessed it – Halloween sale. You can get Resident Evil 7 for £16, Observer for £16.10, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier for £8.20, the Metro Redux bundle for £5, and a bunch more.

Halloween sale from GamersGate

Finally, Bundle Stars is no more – the site has rebranded as Fanatical, presumably to no longer be chained by the oppressors of the Bundle gods. To celebrate, the site has a massive site launch sale on right now, featuring all kinds of games and discounts. You can get an extra 10% off your purchases by entering the code FANATICAL10 during checkout, too.

Fanatical site launch sale

Right, that’s all for now, I’m off to play more Wolfenstein 2 in my absolutely obsessive attempt to eke out every last drop of gameplay possible from that one.