Kick off: Mutant Football League leaves early access

Mutant Football League, which released yesterday, has a pretty liberal definition of the word ‘mutant’. The launch trailer features skeletons, robots, aliens and orcs having at it on the hallowed turf, but there’s not a mutant in sight. Not that I’m complaining: the more varied the MFL competitors the better, I say. Ohhh, ‘MFL’. I see what they did there now.
You can click through to see the trailer for yourself, which features a copious amount of skeleton slaying, orc obliterating and alien annihilating for what I’m sure is supposed to be a non-violent sport.
Mutant Football League takes normal american football and swaps out the humans for monsters – along with all the rules about ‘not summoning a demonic basilisk to tear apart the enemy team’. If there’s one thing the original sport lacked, it’s the ability to electrocute a horde of skeletons while charging down the straight for a touchdown. Am I using the football words right? I’ve just watched 10 minutes of game footage, so I’m going to answer my own question with an authoritative ‘yes’. You can’t stop me, this is my news post. I know exactly what the commentator means when he says “The quarterback threads the needle for a first down” and you can’t prove otherwise.
Aside from the teams, the pitches themselves sound like the stars of the show. Digital Dreams Entertainment boast that there are 18 unique playfields, each filled with “diabolical and dangerous traps and hazards — including explosive landmines, buzz saws, toxic moats, lava flows, and crazed fans cheering on their favorite murderous squad”. Now you’re talking my language.
The game’s been in the pipes for the past three years, after a Kickstarter campaign that saw it shoot past it’s $60,000 target and stretch goals to reach $138,000. Digital Dreams are pumping that money into post-launch features, and say the’ll focus on “adding competitive play features and tools to allow players to create their own content” in the months to come.
Mutant Football League is available on Steam for £18.99/€22.99/$24.99.
01/11/2017 at 17:22 Drib says:
I really liked Mutant League Football for the Genesis, or ‘Megadrive’ for you weirdo non-US folks.
Here’s hoping this game stacks up well to it!
01/11/2017 at 17:56 SebfromMTL says:
I hope they do Mutant League Hockey next!
01/11/2017 at 19:52 Dilladoof says:
Mike said a while ago that if this game got enough support that they would make a mutant league hockey. I spent hours and hours playing it on sega back in the day.
01/11/2017 at 18:45 Someoldguy says:
Games Workshop aren’t normally reticent about unleashing the legal team. How is this different enough from Blood Bowl to avoid their predatory glare?
01/11/2017 at 19:44 Rituro says:
Unlike Chaos League, which was a BB ripoff right down to the lines on the pitch, Mutant Football League (née Mutant League Football) is more a parody of EA’s Madden series.
AFAIK, GW didn’t go after the game back during the Sega Genesis days and I doubt they can claim anything here.
01/11/2017 at 20:12 Baines says:
Nothing will protect you from Games Workshop’s predatory glare, not even reality.
Beyond that point, Mutant Football League is a spiritual sequel to Mutant League Football, a 24-year old Sega Genesis game. (MFL’s head is the creator of MLF. I believe EA still owns the MLF license though.) Mutant League Football itself was released in a period where it seemed everyone was releasing future and/or fantasy versions of major league sports. We had baseball games with robots and super powers, we almost had Mike Tyson boxing aliens (which became not-Tyson when the game was released as Power Punch 2,) the Kunio series was practicing ultra violence across multiple sports, NBA Jam saw real players performing superhuman dunks and literally catching fire, Shaq got a fighting game, … Heck, the industry was looking so hard for gimmicks for their titles that some company actually licensed former Sleestak Bill Laimbeer’s name for a futuristic no-rules (and no good) basketball game.
As for Mutant League itself, it was popular enough to briefly start a franchise. It saw a sequel in the form of Mutant League Hockey, and had a cartoon series that lasted two years. The franchise was shelved before the third game, Mutant League Basketball, was created though.
01/11/2017 at 21:51 lordcooper says:
Because they’re not infringing on anything? BB is turn based, only vaguely based on handegg and features WHF races/teamms. MLF is real time, looks far more closely based on actual handegg, and has fairly generic fantasy/sci-fi races/teams.
GW would have had better luck suing Gollop for xcom. That’s actually turn based :P
01/11/2017 at 19:57 aircool says:
Memories of my Sega Megadrive… and Herzog Zwei.