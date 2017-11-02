Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 launches free Tuning DLC

The relaxing fix ’em up Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 has added options to fancy-up cars with custom cosmetic doodads as well as fancier mechanoparts, coming in the free ‘Tuning’ DLC on Tuesday. I’ve not played a load of Car Mechanic Sim but in all my time playing Viscera Cleanup Detail, which has that similar ‘follow a physical process until something ruined becomes good’ vibe, it had never occurred to me that I might want to actually improve things too. A new career awaits as a mechanic helpfully adding undercar lighting, turbochargers, wheel spikes, and harpoons.*

The Tuning DLC is out free on Steam. Yes, it’s basically a content update, but it’s classified as DLC.

On the cosmetic side, Tuning lets mechanics customise vehicles with loads of different bumpers, bonnets, lights, and such. No, sadly harpoons are not included. On the zoomier side, players get to whack in high-performance parts. Red Dot Games plan to add more cosmetic and performance parts over time.

To test your snazzed-up cars, Tuning also adds a dynamometer to measure performance. Graphs!

Car Mechanic Simulator was proper wonky when it launched in August but Red Dot quickly got it roadworthy and said launching when it wasn’t ready “was our great mistake..” They’ve kept patching since then – my Steam seems to download a new update or two every week.

This new DLC makes me want to helpfully improve things in Viscera Cleanup Detail too. Polish floors for a nice shine and hey, if it becomes so slick someone slips and lands on the button which opens a portal to hell, hey, more cleanup for me.

* And in the game???