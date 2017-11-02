Path Out tells the autobiographical story of a Syrian refugee

The first instalment of Path Out launches for free today, and the developers describe it as “an autobiographical adventure game that allows the players to replay the journey of Abdullah Karam, a young Syrian artist that escaped the civil war in 2014”. If the subject matter sounds off-puttingly serious, Causa Creations don’t describe Path Out as a relentlessly harrowing experience. They’ve sprinkled vlogs throughout the game, where Karam teases the player’s preconceptions and provides further insight into his story.
This first instalment begins with Karam’s decision to leave Syria when he turned 18, as staying would have meant being conscripted into the civil war and being forced to fight his own relatives. It then follows Karam’s trail from his hometown of Hama to the Turkish border, crossing through the war-torn Aleppo province. In a piece that’s worth reading in full, Eurogamer spoke to Karam and took a look at a previous demo version of the game.
“Being Syrian in the last seven years has been an unbearable burden,” he says, speaking to me by email. “People acknowledge the war, but we felt pretty much left alone for a long time, with so many nations closing their borders. ‘What have we done to this world?’ was always a question that came up. I feel like people don’t know enough about us, who we are, why we had to leave Syria, and that’s why I decided to to make something where I can speak for my people and let everyone knows how it feels to be Syrian.”
It’s clear that Karam sees his game as part of the fight against the anti-refugee narrative that pervades much of the western world. It makes sense: the interactive nature of gaming makes it a powerful medium for placing yourself in the shoes of another person. It’s a shame that the people who most need to play Path Out are the ones who will most likely never touch it. Karam continues:
“There is a lot of fear and paranoia going around [in Europe], portraying us as a vile, orthodox-religious and uncivilised bunch that just can’t decide which terrorist outlet to join. In reality, Syria is much closer to the west. Yes, it was never a real democracy, but our daily lives don’t differ much from the average westerner. Yes, we might follow different religions, but in the end, we are faced with the same urgent existential questions: PC or console?”
Future instalments of Path Out aren’t confirmed, but the devs suggest that they could “take the player on Abdullah’s journey through Turkey, Greece and the Balkans until he finally arrives at his destination and current whereabouts in Central Europe.”
Path Out is out now for free on Itch.io, and will hit Steam later today.
02/11/2017 at 17:24 MercuryLegba says:
Hey folks, thanks for the article, I’m one of the developers. Just a quick heads up concerning Steam: We are currently experience a really odd bug in the Steam store, since the game is out, but there is no download button … I highly recommend just to get the game from the good folks on itch.io for now, while we await what Valve does about their server problem. link to causacreations.itch.io
02/11/2017 at 17:38 Kollega says:
I have to say… I do wonder about the authenticity of this game/story. Specifically, the part that touches on consumer electronics :P
See, I live in Kazakhstan – it’s doing much better than Syria so far, thank goodness, but it’s still a stereotypical third-world country these days. And I’m lucky enough to have had a computer in my home since I was a kid. And the thing is… here, the answer to the harrowing existential question of “console or PC?” is “PC all time, every time, except where Ratchet & Clank is concerned and maybe not even then”. The PC as a gaming device is just so much more versatile, can be used for so many other tasks, and has so much free or easily-pirated content, that consoles look somewhat unappealing; even if you get a modded console that can play pirate discs, you still have to buy one. Often for an outrageous price. Or even import the damn thing yourself. Meanwhile, a shabby PC is cheap enough to build and can run the less-demanding games. That’s why it seems to be the better pick in a developing country/third-world gaming situation. At least from what I saw.
So I guess what I’m asking is… was it really that easy to buy a console, and console games, in Syria before this whole mess happened?
02/11/2017 at 17:43 MercuryLegba says:
The answer is: yes! The “console or PC” saying is also a metaphor that emphasizes that some Syrians are as busy with such questions as Danish, Germans, Polish, Russian, Mexican or Swiss kids. But I can put you in touch with Abdullah, if you want to hear the details.
02/11/2017 at 19:32 Kollega says:
I did in fact understand the primary/metaphorical intention of pointing out that Syria isn’t merely a “desert dictatorship” or “bombed-out wasteland” that people stereotype it as, and that many people there would have the proverbial “first-world problems” like picking what to play video games on. But I felt like inanely questioning the literal side of this statement fits well with the established RPS traditions – so go figure :P
02/11/2017 at 19:25 parsley says:
Oh, this sounds awesome. I’ll definitely check it out on itch.io!
02/11/2017 at 23:00 Eightball says:
>It’s clear that Karam sees his game as part of the fight against the anti-refugee narrative that pervades much of the western world.
Why doesn’t Karam go to the non-western world? Surely they could use bright lads like him, right? Surely China, or Vietnam, or South Korea, or Botswana, or Guyana, or any number of non-racist countries would love to have GDP-boosting innovators like Syrian refugees, right?
02/11/2017 at 23:42 Ghostbird says:
Because, like many other people, he thinks fighting prejudice makes a better world for everybody?
My mother was a refugee, so I find it a bit sad watching the “legitimate concerns” crawl out of the woodwork at the first mention of the word, but I take comfort from the thought that it’s mainly driven by ignorance. And that, after all, is one of the things the game is trying to address.
03/11/2017 at 06:17 kulik says:
Relevant: link to youtube.com