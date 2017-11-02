Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds delays climbing & vaulting test

Well, heck. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has delayed the first public test its new climbing and vaulting system, which was due to start this week. I had even ordered new headphones especially for intense nights of parkour around Pochinki. Plunkbat’s developers don’t say when we’ll get to flip out, only that the test servers aren’t quite stable enough for long stretches of testing (and presumably they’ll be in high demand too). This is a shame, as I’ve been so eager for more agility in this wonderful (and wonderfully daft) game. But hey, the devs did say the other day that Plunkbat is still on course to leave early access in late December. Fingers crossed this doesn’t delay that.
“When the test servers are deployed, we will be running them for a long time and it’s crucial that they operate in a stable environment,” the Plunkgang tweeted today. “Therefore we feel that we have to delay the first test schedule for PC 1.0 to allow for a smooth testing of the new features and content,” they continued.
Updates usually hit the test servers on Wednesdays so I suppose I should’ve known by now that something was up, but heck. How long is the delay? When will be get to start leaping around? They don’t say.
“We are doing our best to resolve the issue quickly and we will announce the schedules once it’s resolved,” they conclude. “Thank you for your understanding.”
Along with the new desert map, the climbing & vaulting system is one of the final big features due to be added before the game launches. Performance optimisations and stability fixes are promised too, mind.
Dang, I want this. Plunkbat’s crouch-jumping trick can achieve similar results as vaulting, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it, but this feels a little too exploit-y to me when many players evidently don’t even know it’s possible. Official vaulting will level the playing field and I’ll be happier scoring my acrobatic murders with good old-fashioned guile and face-shooting. And it looks way cool. Here’s that old video again:
02/11/2017 at 15:03 Massenstein says:
Glad you’re back, Alice! The Plunkbat news didn’t make any sense while you were gone.
02/11/2017 at 15:48 Viral Frog says:
“Plunkbat’s crouch-jumping trick can achieve similar results as vaulting, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it, but this feels a little too exploit-y to me when many players evidently don’t even know it’s possible”
It kind of blows my mind how many people don’t know about crouch jumping. Crouch jumping has been in so many FPS games I can’t even remember all of them anymore. Anyone that’s ever played CS should know the first thing you should test in an online FPS is crouch jumping.
02/11/2017 at 15:58 CMaster says:
If you “test” it, like you would for any HL series game, you’ll conclude that Plunkbat doesn’t have crouch jumping.
It turns out that actually it does, but in a way that feels like a bug. In HL and similar games, you jump, then crouch to pull your feet up. In PUBG, you have to crouch and jump at exactly the same time, and the animation and body position gui will glitch a bit, and you’ll miraculously get over things.
02/11/2017 at 16:04 Viral Frog says:
I’ve always crouch jumped the way I do in Plunkbat in other games and gotten the same results. I was under the assumption that you had to do both at the same time in all the other games as well. I didn’t realize crouch jumping in source games could be done another way (as you mentioned).
02/11/2017 at 16:42 CMaster says:
Even if you were always trying to do it at the same time (you can’t get away with just any time in Source etc games, it has to be fairly early in the jump) the point is there is much, much more margin for error. Even trying to do at the exact same time in pung, you’re gonna screw it up fairly often. Timing window seems to be milliseconds – maybe within the same frame?
02/11/2017 at 16:25 Alice O'Connor says:
Mm, especially as you can walk through windows without breaking them. It just feels not-right.
02/11/2017 at 16:32 eldragon0 says:
I see this topic brought up so much and this page on the front so often, that I feel this is a good place to bring it up. You know we’re getting a completely revamped and re-made ballistics system with this patch too right? No one seems to bring it up, but that’s kind of huge.
02/11/2017 at 16:43 CMaster says:
Bullet pen of things other than doors could be huge. Like, in principle, fences, window bars, etc etc might make much less of a difference, and you could sometimes get people who you know where they are by firing through. Would also (maybe?) give higher cal weapons more of a use.
02/11/2017 at 16:44 Viral Frog says:
I noticed that with the windows and I agree 100%. It doesn’t feel right that you can crouch jump yourself through unbroken windows.
As for eldragon0’s comment, I had no idea there was a new ballistics system coming. I did some digging and found that it’s confirmed they will be changing ballistics to improve projectile travel time, penetration on different textures, and fix bulletproof water.
And the crouch jump is actually a bug. It seemed deliberate to me, but they (Plunkbat Corp) specifically called it out for allowing you to crouch jump through windows being completely unintended. Huh.
link to segmentnext.com
They linked to a reddit thread as source for these. I wonder how something as major as ballistics revamp seemed to fly under the radar, as this is the first time I’ve heard of it.
PS: Welcome back, Alice! All these other authors were writing about some weird Plunkbat ripoff called PUBG. It was strange and frightening.
02/11/2017 at 15:53 Splyce says:
Real question: What’s going to be the big deal between now and the game ‘leaving’ early access? Is there thoughts that the player base will expand even more, or that the game will have all its bugs ironed out or something? The Early Access distinction is getting blurrier and blurrier the more profitable they become before being finished.