Podcast: The Sick Day ‘Special’

Don’t come any closer. Brendan has some sort of illness. Because of this, there’s no Electronic Wireless Show this week. However, we didn’t want to leave your earphones completely unsullied, so went down to the audio archives and requisitioned an older recording. It involved talking to Hollow Janice, our beastial archivist with dense wiry hair who lacks both eyes and a soul. She told us to fill out some forms.

Today’s episode is an old Ridealong by Brendan, in which he boarded a helicopter and flew through Arma 3’s Altis Life mod with an outlaw called Hank.

We recorded this as an audio special back in the day, but are replaying here in case you missed it, and to plaster over the hole in our podcasting regimen. We’ll be back to our usual podcasting services next week.

