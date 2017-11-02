The Joy of eavesdropping in Grand Theft Auto V

I hear her before I see her. The young brunette sporting head-to-toe white Vinewood chic, her voice high as she seethes over the phone at a man I assume is her husband. He can barely get a word in through her accusations; he’s been sleeping with the nanny (again), she has proof this time, she’ll take his ass to court. Finally, something he says stuns her quiet.
“Who the hell told you about Raul?” she screeches.
But Raul will have to wait, because a flock of maître ds has started swapping stories in the alley to my left and their dirt peaked my curiosity. Seems like spit isn’t the only body fluid Los Santos patrons have to worry about in their minestrone.
Hold up, did that guy just say he stuffed a little person full of coke and hit him like a piñata?
It’s in these moments I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of Los Santos, despite offloading dozens of hours into Grand Theft Auto V’s story mode, and nearly twice that in GTA Online.
GTA V contains just under 160,000 lines of dialogue according to developer Rockstar Games. And much of it can only be heard by playing in a very non-GTA fashion. Even in Los Santos, pedestrians get spooked when they see others shoving past and causing mayhem. An accidental tap can throw them off their rhythm, their stories retreating into the game’s algorithm with a slim chance to be repeated. The successful voyeur must walk calmly, keep to themselves, obey traffic signals – easy enough in the real world, but when surrounded by GTA’s trademark sandbox free-for-all, it feels like a stealth mission a la Assassin’s Creed.
Occasionally NPCs break their own believability by talking over each other or providing canned responses. But when these vignettes play out in their entirety, it feels like you’ve snuck a glance at the real Los Santos.
So much work went into writing these incidental dialogues in case a player overhears a snippet of them as they race down the street, en route to a heist or fleeing from police. It’d be easy for players to never notice them, or at least to never give them much thought. But those who take a break from GTA’s chaos to stop and listen are in for some of the funniest dialogue in the game.
Back in Los Santos, I see a man in a pressed suit walk by me, phone in hand.
“I’m just saying, I don’t want to end up peeing in my coffee cup again.”
And just like that, I’m off.
02/11/2017 at 17:24 Drib says:
Every time I see something about GTA V it makes me want to actually buy the game. Maybe next sale.
02/11/2017 at 17:50 OscarWilde1854 says:
So it’s you! You’re the one that still hasn’t bought it!
Just for the singleplayer, you absolutely should. It’s a brilliant game built into a brilliant world. I own it on Xbox 360, then I bought it on Xbox One, then I bought it on PC… all for full price at their respective launch dates. I have 100% completion on all 3 versions lol.
Buying one version now, at a heavily discounted price? I can’t think of a single reason not to.
02/11/2017 at 18:12 Leemstradamus says:
I’ve yet to finish the main story and don’t have much desire to play online, but it is still one of my favorite games ever. The detail is just so superb!
02/11/2017 at 18:33 senae says:
I bought it during one of the sales on PS4 a few months ago, got about 2 hours in, and put it down forever because I hated everything about it. It controlled bad, none of the jokes were funny, some of them were so bad that I had to put the game down. They carefully handcrafted this beautiful world, and then filled it exclusively with trash people.
I hated GTA5 and you don’t even know how much I regret not getting it on steam (so I could have gotten my money back)
02/11/2017 at 18:49 Unclepauly says:
People hating an entertainment item makes me wonder about how well their personal lives are going. Hope things aren’t too bad for ya.
02/11/2017 at 19:08 kament says:
People defending entertainment items with snide personal remarks are much more puzzling… ok, kidding. Nothing puzzling about them. They’re just human. “These fucking humans, Archidi.”
02/11/2017 at 19:48 Urthman says:
YES I ALSO AM A HUMAN BEING PUZZLED TO HEAR HUMANS CRITICIZE AN ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCT. IS THIS NORMAL HUMAN BEHAVIOR (Y/N)?
02/11/2017 at 20:49 fish99 says:
I can understand people not liking the story/characters/humour, but the game plays beautifully.
02/11/2017 at 20:51 Red_Fox says:
“RAAAAAUUUUUUULLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
~DrDisrespect
03/11/2017 at 04:10 heavyweather says:
The two-time! Comecomecomecomecomecomecomecome.
02/11/2017 at 22:55 Sin Vega says:
One day, just maybe, Rockstar will finally make a GTA city and not spoil it with a GTA game.
03/11/2017 at 01:11 fish99 says:
Why would they do that though when it’s not what fans of the series want, and when the latest installment has just sold 80M copies? Without the missions there really isn’t that much to do.
02/11/2017 at 23:12 Artiforg says:
I think the word you’re looking for is “piqued” not “peaked”.
02/11/2017 at 23:47 Catterbatter says:
I saw that but wasn’t phased by it.