Assassin’s Creed Origins patch improves Photo Mode

Good news: a new Assassin’s Creed Origins patch yesterday expanded and improved the open-world murder simulator’s Photo Mode, which is one of John’s favourite parts of the game. It also fixes a number of bugs and crashes, and supposedly improves performance a bit too – things I suppose you might be interested in. Me, I’m poring over the update with concern, trying to figure out if Ubi have fixed those wonderful glitched-out humanoid animals. Please no.

What’s new with photo mode? The patch notes explain:

Implemented camera roll

Implement multiple effect types (depth of field, exposure, vignette, temperature, tint, saturation, noise)

Improved visual grid to follow ‘Rule of Thirds’ principle

Improved M&K controls

Disabled Photo Mode when in Stone Circles

Disabled critical messages when in Photo Mode

Disabled filter selection during composition mode

Fixed issue where placing a waypoint on a photo thumbnail would display an infinite loading symbol

That sounds great for happy snappers. And I suppose some would be interested in changes like improved mount controls, characters being better at navigation, balance changes, and bug fixes. Me, I’m fixated on this change:

Improved multiple spawned positions for NPCs and animals in quests

Does that mean their physical position in the world, i.e. making them spawn in better places, or the pose they spawn in? Because if this is a SNEAKY way of covering the removal the game’s best feature, I’ll be appalled.

On a side note: did you see the fantastic Halloween costume of someone at Ubisoft Montreal recreating Ass Creed Unity’s no-face bug?

This made me laugh. Best costume for Ubi Montreal. Well played, QA analyst. Well played. May you survive the day employed and unmolested. pic.twitter.com/mGCEHQ3at7 — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) October 31, 2017

I suppose you have now.

I believe John is still playing Asscreedo so I’ll have to send him out on safari in search of twisted upright animals. Oh, and as for what the game is actually like, do check out our Assassin’s Creed Origins review.