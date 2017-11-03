Assassin’s Creed Origins patch improves Photo Mode

Good news: a new Assassin’s Creed Origins patch yesterday expanded and improved the open-world murder simulator’s Photo Mode, which is one of John’s favourite parts of the game. It also fixes a number of bugs and crashes, and supposedly improves performance a bit too – things I suppose you might be interested in. Me, I’m poring over the update with concern, trying to figure out if Ubi have fixed those wonderful glitched-out humanoid animals. Please no.
What’s new with photo mode? The patch notes explain:
- Implemented camera roll
- Implement multiple effect types (depth of field, exposure, vignette, temperature, tint, saturation, noise)
- Improved visual grid to follow ‘Rule of Thirds’ principle
- Improved M&K controls
- Disabled Photo Mode when in Stone Circles
- Disabled critical messages when in Photo Mode
- Disabled filter selection during composition mode
- Fixed issue where placing a waypoint on a photo thumbnail would display an infinite loading symbol
That sounds great for happy snappers. And I suppose some would be interested in changes like improved mount controls, characters being better at navigation, balance changes, and bug fixes. Me, I’m fixated on this change:
- Improved multiple spawned positions for NPCs and animals in quests
Does that mean their physical position in the world, i.e. making them spawn in better places, or the pose they spawn in? Because if this is a SNEAKY way of covering the removal the game’s best feature, I’ll be appalled.
On a side note: did you see the fantastic Halloween costume of someone at Ubisoft Montreal recreating Ass Creed Unity’s no-face bug?
I suppose you have now.
I believe John is still playing Asscreedo so I’ll have to send him out on safari in search of twisted upright animals. Oh, and as for what the game is actually like, do check out our Assassin’s Creed Origins review.
03/11/2017 at 11:40 unraveler says:
