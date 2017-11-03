Best PC gaming deals of the week

Despite the impending cavalcade of PC gaming Black Friday deals heading our way at the end of the month, there’s absolutely no shortage of price cuts happening this early in the month. This week, there are digital downloads, Steam Link deals, even a tiny Commodore 64. Let’s go ahead and take a look at the very best deals of the week, shall we?

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Kicking things off this week, we’ve got a couple of Humble Bundles for your perusal. Firstly, the tenth iteration of the Humble Jumbo Bundle is up for grabs right now, featuring Grey Goo, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Kingdom New Lands, Prototype 2 and Wasteland 2, among a few others. You can get the whole lot for $10.

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10

Elsewhere on the site, you’ll find the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle, which offers up to $473 of stuff for $15. That range includes Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Guacamelee, Kingsway, Rain World and a truly absurd amount of Pathfinder digital books.

Pay what you want for the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle

The site you once knew as Bundle Stars is no more and from its ashes, Fanatical has risen. The folks over there are celebrating the launch of the rebranded site with a big ol’ sale and an extra 10% off your purchase if you enter the code FANATICAL10 during checkout.

Fanatical Launch sale (use code FANATICAL10 for an extra 10% off)

Over at GamersGate, you’ll find a whole batch of discounts on Stardock titles this weekend – up to 75% off titles like Offworld Trading Company, Ashes of the Singularity, Galactic Civilizations 3 and more.

Stardock Publisher Weekend from GamersGate

UK Deals

If you like your consoles kitschy, tiny and full of old games but you have a desire for something other than Nintendo titles, you can head over to Amazon UK today and put a pre-order down on a miniature Commodore 64. There are, appropriately enough, 64 games packed into this thing, which emulates the look of a C64 in tiny form.

The C64 Mini for £64.99 from Amazon UK

Steam stuff sale alert! Yet again, the Steam Link and Steam Controller are seeing discounts. If you missed out the last time these two were cut in price, you can grab a Steam Link for £11.99 or a Steam Controller for £27.99 for a limited time, with free delivery at GAME.

Steam Link for £11.99 from GAME

Steam Controller for £27.99 from GAME

Razer’s gone and made a phone. This is an Android-based device with a 5.7-inch screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos speakers, two 12MP cameras and 8GB of RAM. Admittedly, you probably don’t need all that but if you’re the type of person that likes your fancy gadgets, you can pick this thing up from Razer or Three in the UK.

Razer Phone from £49 upfront from Three

Razer Phone for around £600 from Razer Store

