Best PC gaming deals of the week

Despite the impending cavalcade of PC gaming Black Friday deals heading our way at the end of the month, there’s absolutely no shortage of price cuts happening this early in the month. This week, there are digital downloads, Steam Link deals, even a tiny Commodore 64. Let’s go ahead and take a look at the very best deals of the week, shall we?
As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.
UK & US Deals
Kicking things off this week, we’ve got a couple of Humble Bundles for your perusal. Firstly, the tenth iteration of the Humble Jumbo Bundle is up for grabs right now, featuring Grey Goo, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Kingdom New Lands, Prototype 2 and Wasteland 2, among a few others. You can get the whole lot for $10.
Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10
Elsewhere on the site, you’ll find the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle, which offers up to $473 of stuff for $15. That range includes Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Guacamelee, Kingsway, Rain World and a truly absurd amount of Pathfinder digital books.
Pay what you want for the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle
The site you once knew as Bundle Stars is no more and from its ashes, Fanatical has risen. The folks over there are celebrating the launch of the rebranded site with a big ol’ sale and an extra 10% off your purchase if you enter the code FANATICAL10 during checkout.
Fanatical Launch sale (use code FANATICAL10 for an extra 10% off)
Over at GamersGate, you’ll find a whole batch of discounts on Stardock titles this weekend – up to 75% off titles like Offworld Trading Company, Ashes of the Singularity, Galactic Civilizations 3 and more.
Stardock Publisher Weekend from GamersGate
UK Deals
If you like your consoles kitschy, tiny and full of old games but you have a desire for something other than Nintendo titles, you can head over to Amazon UK today and put a pre-order down on a miniature Commodore 64. There are, appropriately enough, 64 games packed into this thing, which emulates the look of a C64 in tiny form.
The C64 Mini for £64.99 from Amazon UK
Steam stuff sale alert! Yet again, the Steam Link and Steam Controller are seeing discounts. If you missed out the last time these two were cut in price, you can grab a Steam Link for £11.99 or a Steam Controller for £27.99 for a limited time, with free delivery at GAME.
Steam Link for £11.99 from GAME
Steam Controller for £27.99 from GAME
Razer’s gone and made a phone. This is an Android-based device with a 5.7-inch screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos speakers, two 12MP cameras and 8GB of RAM. Admittedly, you probably don’t need all that but if you’re the type of person that likes your fancy gadgets, you can pick this thing up from Razer or Three in the UK.
Razer Phone from £49 upfront from Three
Razer Phone for around £600 from Razer Store
Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.
Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.
03/11/2017 at 15:10 zulnam says:
How is pre-ordering a retro console a deal? It’s even at full price.
So are we only anti-pre-order when we don’t get paid for the publicity?
03/11/2017 at 19:49 Beefsurgeon says:
Hmmm…yeah there’s definitely a referral code in the link for this one, so RPS presumably gets a cut.
03/11/2017 at 15:15 contractcooker says:
I think the general consensus is that pre-ordering DIGITAL GOODS doesn’t make any sense. For hardware it may make sense since supply can be an issue. That being said I don’t see the C64 being supply constrained and it’s obviously not a deal if it’s full price. So…… yeah I still don’t see it as a deal but pre-ordering does make slightly more sense for a physical good.
03/11/2017 at 15:46 Sp4rkR4t says:
What the fuck with the c64 mini advert?
Everyone who has looked at the thing says it’s a piece of shit and YOU ADVERT IS ITS LIST PRICE!
03/11/2017 at 18:44 geldonyetich says:
I can’t seem to find any reviews on it. I wonder if you might be confusing it for a similar, past product.
03/11/2017 at 15:52 Maxheadroom says:
I’ve a ton of fond memories of my C64 growing up, and while its tempting to relive some of those 64 games seems a bit merger. I can see what they were going for, so why not 640 games?
03/11/2017 at 16:34 Urthman says:
The C64 mini has “Pixel Perfect graphics at 4:3 ratio” – what do you want to bet those are square pixels instead of the rectangular ones the original C64 had?
03/11/2017 at 16:50 Kefren says:
I love my C64 games. :-) I use Vice64 (I think the main site is link to vice-emu.sourceforge.net but I could be wrong – the version I have is probably an older one). Antiriad, Alleykat, Ghosts n Goblins, Green Beret, Uridium … often the music alone is enough to transport me back in time.
03/11/2017 at 17:34 geldonyetich says:
I couldn’t help but grin when I saw:
The C64 could pull 320×200 resolution, but only in a rarely-used hires mode.
Well, the game collection includes Impossible Mission, Temple of Apshi, and Winter Games, so there’s a goodly dose of nostalgia.
Unfortunately, looks like they had to avoid games with lots of disk swapping, so there’s over 90% of the best games gone. Too bad, for some reason I keep remembering Accolade’s Comics, not sure why.
03/11/2017 at 18:29 Chorltonwheelie says:
I have a big, beautiful PC so…https://www.c64forever.com
Obviously.
03/11/2017 at 19:02 Kefren says:
Do you know how that compares to Vice? And whether c64 loads all the main C64 formats? Just curious whether I should try C64 Forever as well. Thanks.
03/11/2017 at 20:17 GameOverMan says:
It uses the latest version of VICE (v3.1) as emulation. You can test the free version (Express Edition), downloadable from the official site. On a related note, it’s cool that some people are still releasing games for the C64, free and commercial. There are even versions of some retro-styled PC games like VVVVVV or the freeware platformer You Have to Win the Game, which is as good as the original.