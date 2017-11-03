Call Of Duty fights ’em on the beaches once again today

All of this has happened before, and all of this will happen again. You can take your modern wars and future wars and shove ’em where the Soap don’t shine, because Call of Duty has, of today, gone back to the one-time future of first-person shooters: World War II. Call of Duty: WW2 is out now, y’see.
But is this latter-day noisenik shoutyman CoD with a 1940s skin on top, or is it really a concerted return to the glory days of the mid-2000s and the series’ earliest days? Early word from our man in Normandy – i.e. Mister John Walker, who’s currently reviewing CoD WW2 for us – is that the campaign is thus far Quite Good. He’s not exactly been a fan of recent CoD singleplayers, so this might just be one to sit up and pay attention to.
It’s not all good news in CoDworld, however. Enormous day-one patches (for the console versions at least), multiplayer connectivity issues, and, as reported on Kotaku, players glitching out of levels, haven’t made for the smoothest launch, plus there’s some simmering discomfort around finding lootboxes on Omaha beach. Errors can be fixed, vogueish Skinner box features forcibly inserted into a historical game less so.
Nonetheless, my own sense from peers and internet-watching alike is that there’s a bit more buzz about this year’s CoD than the series has enjoyed for a short while. Hell, I’m even tempted to run’n’gun the singleplayer myself, as people I trust have told me it really does recapture some of those CoD 1&2 glory days. Obviously there’s multiplayer too, plus a dedicated Zombies mode, as is the CoD norm. Sledgehammer rather than Infinity Ward handled main dev duties this time around, for what it’s worth.
Call of Duty: WW2 is out now on Steam for £45/€60/$60.
Oh – if you are planning to play, don’t forget to upgrade ‘dem graphics drivers for the best performance. Here’s NVIDIA‘s CoD-friendly software, and here’s AMD‘s.
03/11/2017 at 17:45 zulnam says:
Just do a 20£ only-singleplayer version already, Activision. I have no interest in your lootbox infested average multiplayer experience.
03/11/2017 at 20:00 Creeping Death says:
If they could put out a single player campaign similar to CoD 2 in terms of length and structure (i.e. more of the war than just the Americhaps) I’d quite happily pay upto £25 for it.
The multiplayer holds absolutely no value to me.
03/11/2017 at 18:05 Antongranis says:
I just wanted to leave that i really enyoyed infinite warfares singleplayer. There is genuine effort there, and a lot of variety too.
03/11/2017 at 18:08 FurryLippedSquid says:
I’m not a huge fan of John’s work but I always look forward to his CoD reviews.
03/11/2017 at 18:15 Bull0 says:
Had a brief go last night. It’s fun! They took regenerating health out of campaign, you need to scab ammo and medical kits off your squad mates now which is a fun change. Nothing super mind blowing so far and already had one annoying QTE. Multiplayer is much of a muchness.
03/11/2017 at 18:52 Zenicetus says:
Er… ball turret gunner firing at ground targets, in a plane doing slow AC-130 style pylon turns to keep the target in view? Good to know they’re going for realism, this time!
03/11/2017 at 21:23 dahools says:
We’ll dropping bombs on empty maps miles away from where everyone was playing, because it’s dark or cloudy and your navigator is not very good with a map and compass wouldn’t be much fun either would it.
03/11/2017 at 19:05 lglethal says:
OK I can understand patches being needed for PC’s. There are thousands of configurations possible in chip, video cards, memory, etc. OK, more testing would be great, but its understandable when there are some necessary patches. But on a console? You have one configuration to design for. One. And you still need to patch it after release? Off to the corner with the Dunce hat for you!
03/11/2017 at 20:04 Creeping Death says:
“You have one configuration to design for. One.”
Bit out of date on the console side of things? With the Xbox alone they (as of next week) have 3 different SKUs to develop for.
03/11/2017 at 20:38 Synesthesia says:
Holy crap, this looks so dated. The animation is flat out terrible. How much did this cost to make again?