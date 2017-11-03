Have You Played… Madness Interactive?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Deep in the grey quagmire of my memory, there exists an immovable oval pebble, with a strange cross-like marking on it. I bend down to lift the pebble. It is a face. The face of a man, or perhaps a creature, who has never known an emotion other than bloodlust. What hellish land spawned this otherworldly avatar of destruction?
Ah yes, Newgrounds.
Madness Interactive is probably one of those “you had to be there” games. You played as a grey, simple-faced figure who could pick up all sorts of weapons and tools, for the purposes of murdering wave after wave of grey enemies that looked, more or less, just like you. Accompanied by its flash animations, it exists in my mind as a kind of janky, playable Matrix. There were guns, swords, lasers, zombies, eye patches, weird physics, god mode. You could throw things at people’s faces, that was fun. Now that I think of it, it was sort of a proto-Superhot.
But it’s also a reminder that flash games are a big part of gaming history. In the month that I discovered Madness, I honestly played more of it than anything on my PlayStation. Now that Flash is marching grimly towards its death in 2020 we should raise a glass to these games. Thanks for the bloodthirsty memories.
03/11/2017 at 15:49 Oakreef says:
Yes but I could never get past even just a couple of screens without cheats. It was ridiculously hard.
03/11/2017 at 17:01 RachelColes says:
03/11/2017 at 17:55 Relenzo says:
But did you do it without cheats?
03/11/2017 at 18:35 Darloth says:
Doubtful.
03/11/2017 at 15:57 Yorkiegbr says:
Can I play With Madness \m/
03/11/2017 at 16:07 BooleanBob says:
I certainly have. I probably even remember the spawn patterns, which was important if you wanted to last very long. It was fun to try that came suprisingly close to letting you replicate the weaponized ballet of the flash cartoons.
03/11/2017 at 16:08 Seafoam says:
No, I didn’t play it because at the time I was watching my friends play it on the school computer and I got nightmares from all the violence.
Sapped all desire to try it. Even today I got an instictive tiny jolt from seeing just the header image.
Well, thinking about it I started playing much more violent games like a year later, I think it was the “everyone has turned mad” thing that disturbed me. Before all the zombie games took the juice from that concept too.
03/11/2017 at 16:55 Gilmir says:
Yes!
I played it for a few weeks on my laptop at work. Once you got the rhythm of the first few screens, where you had to use melee weapons / throw knives, battons and whatnot, the midgame was actually pretty easy when you had assault guns. You just had to point them at headlevel and not really move the mouse anymore. Just L/R plus single taps to headshot everyone.
The endgame though – that was tough… After all, killing Jesus and all the zombies was a challenge ;)
03/11/2017 at 17:00 maxwell says:
I programmed this game, tickled to see it mentioned on RPS after all these years!
03/11/2017 at 17:26 Shazbut says:
Well done! May I ask – is the iconic cross-face representing the vertical nose and horizontal eye lines on a normal face or is it some other thing?
03/11/2017 at 18:24 maxwell says:
Thanks! You’d have to ask Krinkels about the cross face, he’s the artist, I was the programmer.
03/11/2017 at 19:45 Dan says:
Max is awesome.
I got to screen print a handful of shirts for the game in my basement and Max sent them out. Oh the internet of the time. When strangers would give one kid money for a shirt made by another kid.
This article made me register on RPS.
03/11/2017 at 17:08 anon459 says:
It’s one of those nostalgia-trip games that I wander back to for a minute once every few years.