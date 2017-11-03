Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs expansion coming in December

Blizzard, this isn’t right. Fighting dinosaurs, liches, crime syndicates, and old gods is fine, but now you’re going too far. Blizzard today announced Kobolds & Catacombs, a new Hearthstone expansion that send merciless card-collectors down to beat up on those lovely little creatures who only want a stub candle and maybe a little gold. Appalling. Coming in December, the expansion will bring 135 new cards and a new singleplayer dungeon crawl mode. But look at these sweethearts and tell me you’d kick ’em for a few measly gems:
Kobolds & Catacombs is going underground (going underground) to plunder. Expect nine new class legendary weapons, a new ‘Recruit’ keyword on cards that will pull minions out your deck and into play, Spell Stone cards that become more powerful if you can meet certain conditions while holding them in your hand, and ‘Unidentified’ cards which have random bonuses.
Blizzard are already showing off some of the new cards but most are still under wraps.
Dungeon Runs mode sounds neat too. Blizzard explain:
“Players start with a novice deck from their class of choice and face a series of progressively stronger foes, randomly selected from a huge pool of unique bosses. As they progress, they’ll bolster their decks with cards looted from defeated bosses, including some immensely powerful treasures exclusive to Dungeon Runs. Heroes should plunder with caution, however, because losing a single battle will spell the end of their Dungeon Run.”
December it is. But remember: a kobold is for life, not just for Christmas.
03/11/2017 at 23:15 Carra says:
Better start saving that precious gold so I can buy a few packs.
04/11/2017 at 01:03 AngoraFish says:
I’m, up to about 1k in gold already.
I stop buying packs of the current expansion when 3 out of 4 packs are dropping all dupes and I’m effectively just rolling for legendaries at that point.
03/11/2017 at 23:18 zulnam says:
Or, OR.
You could stop doing more card game crap and focus on vanilla Wow.
Lol jk. Milk that cow, baby! Hey, if i get vanilla wow after that i ain’t even mad.
04/11/2017 at 01:16 rargphlam says:
They also announced WoW Classic servers, essentially vanilla with certain QoL improvements.
03/11/2017 at 23:49 malkav11 says:
So far the singleplayer content for Hearthstone has basically been an expensive way to get some fixed cards for PvP, as far as I can tell. Particularly given that they’re rotating them out just because the cards won’t be legal in standard play anymore, nevermind whether someone might want to play them who didn’t happen to be playing at the time. So actual meaningful singleplayer content -would- be welcome. The biggest question I have is what the pricing model will look like. The fact that you get cards from it suggests to me it might be a pay-per-play thing like Arena, and since I’m not prepared to spend real money or grind PvP for gold, it would then be useless.
04/11/2017 at 00:35 mcgiants says:
Pretty sure the “cards from bosses” are just for that run, not for your collection.