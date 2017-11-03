Clickuorice Allsorts: behind the scenery of Silent Hill 2

In just under sixteen minutes, this video shows you more of Silent Hill 2 than you’ve probably ever seen before. I know the game back-to-front and still saw new things. In fact, this is very much aimed at people who know every detail of the game and if you don’t, it’s going to spoil everything.

Shesez’s Boundary Break series uses camera hacks and other tricks to look at all of those scenes and models that you were never supposed to see. Here, you’ll see what happens to Pyramid Head when he exits stage left, what James really has in his car, some dog secrets, and in a thematically fitting piece of technical short-hand, learn that there really are no roads leading out of Silent Hill.