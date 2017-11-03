Stellaris FTL changes are in the warp pipes

Paradox is packing everyone onto the space-highway, and reworking how FTL travel works in their galactic 4X game, Stellaris. While you can currently choose either Warp, Hyperdrive or Wormholes as your space empire’s means of travel, Paradox have decided that having asymmetrical movement methods – while “an interesting idea on paper” – creates too many problems for features they’d like to implement. Once the Cherryh update hits, every player will start with Hyperdrive technology only. That means every player will (with a few exceptions) be limited to travelling via pre-determined space lanes, which constitutes a major change to the game’s core systems. One of those X’s does stand for (shudder) Xploration, after all.
Paradox sound like they have solid reasons behind making the changes. In their weekly dev diary post, they highlight how Warp and Wormhole travel allow players to easily circumvent static defences. Once everyone is limited to hyperdrive lanes, empires should have the ability to ‘lock down’ their borders by placing defensive systems at the natural choke points that those lanes create.
The new system also allows Paradox to introduce ‘Galactic Terrain’: “systems with environmental effects and hazards that have profound tactical and strategic effects on ships and empires.” While they’re keen to stress that they’re only on the first iteration of the idea, some of the examples they give include black holes that increase emergency FTL drive spin-up time, pulsars that nullify shields and nebulas that block sensors from other systems. That last one will be a tasty way of setting up ambushes, or hiding the extent of your military power.
For people who still prefer the less limiting form of movement that Warp offers, Paradox are increasing the customisability of how those lanes are generated – so you can make a hyper-interconnected galaxy should you choose. The other forms of travel haven’t vanished from the game entirely, however. The mid-game technology ‘Psi Jump Drives’ will remain in a tweaked form, which will let you make occasional Warp style jumps – but those might leave you stranded and vulnerable. You’ll also come across natural wormholes, which might connect one side of the galaxy to another. In addition to those, I’m most excited by the introduction of Mass Effect style relays – each galaxy will start with an existing network of ‘Gateways’ built by ancient aliens, which can be used once you’ve researched the right mid-game technology.
On their next blog post, Paradox say, they’ll talk about the planned rework of the “wargoal” system that’s made possible by the FTL changes. There’s no release date for the Cherryh update yet, so there’s still time to get a few games in with the existing mechanics if you want to.
03/11/2017 at 12:40 SuicideKing says:
Of course such gateways predate ME, for example: link to wiki.hard-light.net
03/11/2017 at 12:52 biggergun says:
Ah, so they intend to fix core gameplay after all. And here I was thinking that buying all the DLC on release day was a gigantic waste of money. Sort of a pleasant surprise.
03/11/2017 at 12:55 Eightball says:
*Sword of the Stars looks on smugly*
03/11/2017 at 13:07 Arcanestomper says:
They actually specifically mention that it works in sword of the stars because there are relatively small maps with only a handful of players or npcs involved in any given war.
03/11/2017 at 12:59 Drib says:
Ugh, this sucks. There was already the option to play hyperlanes-only if you wanted chokepoints. Why are they forcing people to drop the more fun drives? Having variety is important, it’s core to the game’s design. Removing choices in race design is a terrible move.
0/10.
03/11/2017 at 13:16 EvilMonkeyPL says:
While wormholes were fun, and the whole idea of different drives was indeed great on paper, it broke combat to the point everyone just had to stomp around with doomstacks.
I for one am hopeful, if they’re willing to gut one of the core systems and re-do it, there may yet be hope that waging war will actually involve something more than just pitting your entire fleet against your opponents entire fleet in a single fight and than just tediously taking over their planets or trying to hurriedly rebuild your fleet.
03/11/2017 at 13:32 Drib says:
Yeah, but hyperlane-only doesn’t remove that requirement. If anything it just means you’ll have to focus your forces even more so, as defense will actually be possible.
03/11/2017 at 13:59 MiniMatt says:
So worst case scenario is that it’s still the same doomstack game but we do without the tedious Benny Hill chase around the galaxy that normally precedes it.
Best case is that by introducing, or forcing, geography to the map they can flesh out those systems so war has some of those tactical considerations EU4/CK2 have.
03/11/2017 at 13:12 RayEllis says:
Hyper-lanes….chokepoints.
In other words, Paradox can’t figure out how to make the game more interesting without artificially restricting the options. Got it.
I’m sure people who enjoy the freedom of unrestricted movement will be just fine with this.
03/11/2017 at 13:18 BTAxis says:
There’s just… so much drama over this. People are acting like it’s the death knell for Stellaris, which seems like a gross exaggeration to me. Okay, you don’t like hyperlanes. Fair enough. But if unrestricted movement is what makes or breaks the game for you, then maybe, I dunno, play an exploration game instead?
03/11/2017 at 13:31 Drib says:
Stellaris IS an exploration game. At least the first half or so. It’s the base of the entire game’s design, it’s why there’s anomalies everywhere and exploration ships.
Besides, removing more from the already limited differentiation between empires is just a bad idea in general.
03/11/2017 at 13:30 Laurentius says:
Hyperlanes are meh, I mean I don’t like them since MoO2 could do without them. Still as my problems with Stellaris it is a minor change. Game need whole slew of new events shaking up your empire in a vein of Horizon event chain, but not one but whole bunch of them. Paradox doesn’t care about SP though so it won’t ever happen.
03/11/2017 at 14:13 poliovaccine says:
