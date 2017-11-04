What are we all playing this weekend?

Remember, remember!
The fifth of November,
The day of the big Tesco shop;
I know of no reason
Why milk, bread, eggs, broccoli, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, spaghetti, halloumi, olive oil, mustard, tea, Horlicks, scourers, toothpaste, face wipes, and Riesen
Should ever be forgot!
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m hoping to play Nioh
on PC. I’ve already finished it on PS4 but haven’t tried the DLC yet, and I want to see if the port is up to scratch. If so, it’s likely to be one of my games of the year all over again.
Alec:
Mostly I’ll be continuing to very slowly crouch-sneak
my way through Wolfenstein 2, and at my current rate I’ll complete the game in Easter 2019. I also badly want to see the rest of gorgeous, nightmarish indie shooter Midnight Ultra, which was the clear highlight in this week’s Unknown Pleasures
.
Alice:
Having heard about Brendan’s weekend plans, I’ll be lurking in cemeteries dressed as Bloodborne’s bell-ringing woman
. As I do most weekends, to be honest. I’ll also find a good spot to watch the weekend explosions – and not just the red zone in Plunkbat! That’s a joke. See? Because it’s Bonfire Night, where fireworks are common, but also I play a lot of Plunkbat and it has lots of explosions too. Jokes.
Brendan:
I’ll be in Edinburgh, which is like a safe version of Bloodborne. Once there I’ll be unable to perfect my Opus Magnum machines
, and this is likely to cause me much distress. My tin-based stain remover won’t manufacture itself!
Graham:
I’m going to keep plugging away at Wolfenstein 2, though so far I’m not enjoying playing it very much. I am
enjoying watching it; the cutscenes are thus far the best thing about it. But stealth seems horribly unforgiving, I seem to go from Fine to Dead in half a second during combat with no opportunity to recover, and I’m struggling to work out how the game wants me to play it. I’ll put a couple more hours in and if I feel the same way divert to watching the cutscenes on YouTube or something.
John:
I truly hope to play nothing else but Mario Odyssey and Metroid Samus Returns until my fingers wear down to nubs. And maybe finish Zelda: BOTW.
Sorry, what are these “Pee Sea Games” you keep talking about?
Katharine:
I’ll be visiting the big smoke for the Final Fantasy Distant Worlds concert this weekend, so fitting in any gaming time is looking harder than FFVIII’s Omega Weapon. If I’m lucky, I might be able to squeeze in that last hour of Life is Strange: Before the Storm
‘s second episode when I get home, but only if I manage to tear myself away from that 30th anniversary FF pop-up shop first.
Matt:
I’m off visiting some friends in Lancaster this weekend, otherwise I’d keep chipping away at Assassin’s Creed: Origins. There are lots of little touches that I like about the new Ass Creed, but overall I have to agree with John that it’s nothing special. Instead, I’m excited to try out the new Jackbox Party Pack, as well as a couple of board games (Inis and Murder: Deception in Hong Kong) that I’ll be lugging up with me.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
04/11/2017 at 10:09 Grizzly says:
Mostly, I’ll be trying to steer France trough a very turmullious period of history via Europa Universalis 4, and learn to drive a 60s Ferrari GTO around Road America in Assetto Corsa.
Aditionally, after soundly eliminating me from galactic politics, I’ll be playing as the empire that destroyed me in the Stellaris Multiplayer campaign we’re running on the discord as that player can’t attend this week.
04/11/2017 at 10:13 wombat191 says:
France? I thought I dealt with them in the 13th century. Clearly you are mistaken, that is the greater Norwegian empire you are talking about.
As for myself a little bit of Warhammer 2 and a lot of Fallout 4
04/11/2017 at 10:24 Spacewalk says:
Serious Sam for the first time in years. I know it’s better in co-op but it’s still really fun in SP and I can still remember where most of the secret areas are which was a real surprise.
04/11/2017 at 10:28 Konservenknilch says:
I have very fond memories of that game, and I’m not even an FPS player. The large open maps, interesting hordes of enemies and weapons, lots of secrets, and just so much without a tedious story and endless cutscenes crammed in. I mean, I like story-driven games as much as the next guy, but not really in this genre.
04/11/2017 at 11:10 Spacewalk says:
It’s an easy game to like. It still has my favourite minigun oh boy do I love Sam’s minigun I wield it like a precision tool and it kills everything you point it at. Short wind-up and it stops as soon as you take your finger off the trigger and in all my years I haven’t wasted a single shot with it.
04/11/2017 at 10:37 Daymare says:
Finished “Wolfstone 2: Der Neue Koloss”.
Now I’ll check out what all those Destiny 2 shenanigans are about.
04/11/2017 at 10:45 dangermouse76 says:
Red Faction Armageddon.No idea what it’s like but. I have promised myself to buy no new games. So working through the rather large back catalogue.
04/11/2017 at 11:08 wombat191 says:
I used to think having a huge backlog on Steam was a bad thing, but with the crappy practices lately with the AAA companies I’m actually glad now I have years of untouched alternatives :)
04/11/2017 at 10:48 GornValim says:
I’ve just resurrected an old playthrough of Dead Island, and been sucked in again. I’m playing with a mod that changes the game into a survival one, where all the most gamey aspects are removed and where every fight (especially with a controller in “analog mode”) is a visceral struggle for survival. Very good, much more involving than the unmodded game without being insanely difficult so far.
The idea of mods is incredible, but you can sometimes go totally wrong. Like with The Witcher (the first one), which I stopped replaying after several hours in. I was using a mod that rebalanced the combat and which I realized I didn’t like. I restarted the game, currently in Chapter 3 and way better in the vanilla version. I love that game (only finished it once), it’s getting old but the world is much more vibrant and living than in more recent RPGs.
04/11/2017 at 10:58 Thulsa Hex says:
1.) Mario Odyssey. It’s just brilliant. I was unexpectedly ground-pounded right in the feels, yesterday, with the conclusion of New Donk City’s main quest. What an incredibly-deft and beautiful celebration of Mario’s heritage! The team on this game did Miyamoto and co. proud.
2.) Wolfenstein II: TNC. I haven’t played it half as much as Mario, but every time I do I have a blast(kowicz). The visual world-building is top notch, the dialog is strongly written and delivered, the gunplay is meaty, and the pacing is pretty incredible overall. Sehr gut!
3.) L.A. Noire. Coverage of the impending re-release has inspired my wife and I to go back to our hotseat play-through. We’ve about five homicide cases under our belts as of last night. The game is excellent in many ways, but the ambiguity (and subsequent penalisation) on the interrogation side has definitely tried our patience.
4.) Fire Emblem: Fates. Still poking at the Birthright campaign I started back in February(!). I’ll probably poke at it some more while digesting the new Converge and Bell Witch albums.
04/11/2017 at 12:30 Ninja Dodo says:
I wish LA Noire was more like Phoenix Wright, letting you try different approaches and proceeding based on reactions (instead of choose the single correct response from three options and never get another chance to ask or dig deeper).
04/11/2017 at 13:18 Thulsa Hex says:
Yeah! I wish it had more of a cat-and-mouse approach, instead of the almost binary system that currently exists–especially since the game’s logic can be so hard to read.
I’d love if it let you press the interviewees more, using a mixture of evidence, appeals, and/or intimidation. This could allow the player to inject some personality into the player character, and even open the door for a malleable ethics or reputation system. I’m sure this would be much more difficult to make, but it would be so much more satisfying to play.
04/11/2017 at 11:12 Tiger666 says:
My goto game when I’m at a loss as to what to play. Banished with the Colonial Charter mod.
04/11/2017 at 11:13 Ghostwise says:
I finished my main Grim Dawn playthrough, including the DLC.
I’d recommend the DLC, but some bits were lacking in polish – presumably due to insufficient manpower at Crate.
04/11/2017 at 11:39 EgoMaster says:
I completed Phase III of my The Dark Eye marathon a few days ago. It consisted of two Deadalic adventures: Chains of Satinav and Memoria. I loved them story-wise. “An ordinary man under extra-ordinary circumstances” protagonist was easily relatable. I also loved Nuri. Puzzles weren’t as good as the story itself though, with a few item puzzles suffering from absurditis.
I immediately started Phase IV, which consists of a single game: Demonicon. It’s painfully mediocre, but there’s no reason to skip it so I press on. After that I’ll take a break from The Dark Eye. The fifth and final phase will start next spring, with two games I’m looking forward to play: Blackguards I & II.
I’m also playing Red Faction: Guerilla at a much slower pace. That is, until I get EDF control to zero and guerilla morale to 100 in a region. Then I press on with the mission and liberate the sector. Then rinse and repeat. This “Socialist GTA on Mars” is pretty enjoyable.
And of course, Euro Truck Simulator 2. I can’t help it. It’s so Zen!
04/11/2017 at 13:28 YogSo says:
I played Chains of Satinav during last year’s summer, and Memoria earlier this year. I preferred the second one, both story and puzzle-wise. In Chains I constantly felt I was in the brink of getting stuck (in the end I had to resort to a walkthrough only in a couple spots) while I progressed in Memoria at a more smooth and constant pace. As a result, Memoria felt as a much shorter game than Chains, but to my surprise, when I compared both gaming times (as registered by GOG’s Galaxy) there was just a bit over a couple hours of difference between them. In any case, I think they are both very recommendable adventures in the “old-school” point-and-click style, and it’s a shame that they seem to have “flown under the radar”, so to speak, of the gaming community at large.
By the way, Phase II of your The Dark Eye marathon was the Drakensang games, right? What did you think of them? I’ve had them for the longest time (they are even installed in the computer) but I haven’t come around to them yet; maybe next time I have an RPG itch. I’m kind of envious of your capacity of playing through all these games in such a timely manner. :-D
04/11/2017 at 12:12 particlese says:
New faces (with bonus cat), hooray! John’s blood still hasn’t gone all brown and crusty, though…I’m afraid I’ve no other choice at this point but to conclude that it’s been corn syrup and food coloring all along. And to think I trusted you all as my videogames news source for so long. -_-
***
This weekend will once again host some Lawbreakers matches. For the curious, a generally good, fun community and the movement styles/options and pace of action are big reasons why I still manage to have fun when only 50-100 people are accounted for on SteamCharts, and when there are a bunch of unbalanced matches mixed in as a result. For those who don’t feel like clicking on videos: The first was of a Team Deathmatch round where we spent the warmup period kicking eachother with feet instead of bullets and explosives, and this foot-to-chest action spilled over into the match proper. The second video is most of the match immediately following that — good but not professional players largely carried over from the footmatch, a pretty even matchup besides the one leaver/disconnection partway through, and lots of fun.
Also on the playlist is Midnight Ultra, recommended by Alec as an Unknown Pleasure, as well as something decidedly less shooty, I think.
The grocery list in order of the strategic rampage path through the store is: bread, müesli, jam, olives, garlic, paprika, salsa, cheddar, gruyère, mozzarella, cream cheese, milk, eggs, and ground beef.
04/11/2017 at 12:31 Thulsa Hex says:
Quick thought re: Wolfenstein. There have been a fair few mentions on RPS this week about its not-so-good stealth play. I must admit that I’m finding it curious that this criticism keeps coming up, considering the series in question.
When games like Dishonored, Deus Ex, Hitman, and MGS V are discussed here, there’s not a lot of lamenting over how the non-stealth approach isn’t as fun. The understanding is that these are stealth games, first and foremost–no matter what the devs say about freedom of approach.
Wolfenstein is so obviously an action FPS, first and foremost. The stealth isn’t great*, but that’s just… to be expected, no? It’s not like the devs are claiming freedom of approach, either.
It’s just… a bit weird.
*Unless you’re Alec.
04/11/2017 at 12:37 FelipeCC says:
Overwatch, maybe some Dota 2 (the patch is kind of an offset because things tend to seem op due to not-knowing-what-to-do-against-it)
Furi speedrun? What else lays in the never ending shelf of shame?
04/11/2017 at 13:00 aircool says:
Just starting out on Shadow of War and I forgot how tight the FoV is. May just stream it downstairs via Nvidia Shield TV Box to play on the big screen.
Also, DOOM (2016). Just watching the end credits made me want to play again.
04/11/2017 at 13:03 StAUG says:
Realm Grinder. I’ll pay someone $100 to come and shoot me in the head. Just put me out of my misery please.
04/11/2017 at 13:18 Cyrus says:
I finished Witcher 3 yesterday for the first time. Hell of a game, 136 hours it took me. However that is not new to anyone here I guess :)
Unsure if I should count the re-run of the prequel games to the added time too..
I still have the expansions, thankfully, to venture through. But I’m saving them for a while and meanwhile have booted up Metro 2033, the redux version this time.
04/11/2017 at 13:22 zauberkraut says:
Holdfast – Nations At War is great and just picked up Osiris New Dawn from Steam sale. Also, slowly making my way through Echo. Incredibly atmospheric game, that.
04/11/2017 at 13:25 Iggy says:
I want to finish Observer. Last time I was playing it, I was inside of mind of dead woman and that was awesomly made part of the game.
Oh and Ghostory! I’m stuck in this cute puzzle game, so I hope I can get to the next level.
04/11/2017 at 13:37 clockworkrat says:
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and possibly Grey Goo.
Borderlands is comfort gaming. The P-S has a few more rougher edges than BL2, but is still enough fun. I’m only playing with Athena so far (mostly because she and Janey were cute in the Tell Tale game), but her power doesn’t seem quite as interesting as the ones from BL2.
Grey Goo I just picked up in the HB. For many years I couldn’t be bothered with RTSs, but giving Endless Legend a bash for the past few weeks has encouraged me to try again.