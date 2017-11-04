What are we all playing this weekend?

Remember, remember!

The fifth of November,

The day of the big Tesco shop;

I know of no reason

Why milk, bread, eggs, broccoli, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, spaghetti, halloumi, olive oil, mustard, tea, Horlicks, scourers, toothpaste, face wipes, and Riesen

Should ever be forgot!

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I'm hoping to play Nioh on PC. I've already finished it on PS4 but haven't tried the DLC yet, and I want to see if the port is up to scratch. If so, it's likely to be one of my games of the year all over again.

Alec: Mostly I'll be continuing to very slowly crouch-sneak my way through Wolfenstein 2, and at my current rate I'll complete the game in Easter 2019. I also badly want to see the rest of gorgeous, nightmarish indie shooter Midnight Ultra, which was the clear highlight in this week's Unknown Pleasures

Alice: Having heard about Brendan's weekend plans, I'll be lurking in cemeteries dressed as Bloodborne's bell-ringing woman. As I do most weekends, to be honest. I'll also find a good spot to watch the weekend explosions – and not just the red zone in Plunkbat! That's a joke. See? Because it's Bonfire Night, where fireworks are common, but also I play a lot of Plunkbat and it has lots of explosions too. Jokes.

Brendan: I'll be in Edinburgh, which is like a safe version of Bloodborne. Once there I'll be unable to perfect my Opus Magnum machines, and this is likely to cause me much distress. My tin-based stain remover won't manufacture itself!

Graham: I'm going to keep plugging away at Wolfenstein 2, though so far I'm not enjoying playing it very much. I am enjoying watching it; the cutscenes are thus far the best thing about it. But stealth seems horribly unforgiving, I seem to go from Fine to Dead in half a second during combat with no opportunity to recover, and I'm struggling to work out how the game wants me to play it. I'll put a couple more hours in and if I feel the same way divert to watching the cutscenes on YouTube or something.

John: I truly hope to play nothing else but Mario Odyssey and Metroid Samus Returns until my fingers wear down to nubs. And maybe finish Zelda: BOTW. Sorry, what are these "Pee Sea Games" you keep talking about?

Katharine: I'll be visiting the big smoke for the Final Fantasy Distant Worlds concert this weekend, so fitting in any gaming time is looking harder than FFVIII's Omega Weapon. If I'm lucky, I might be able to squeeze in that last hour of Life is Strange: Before the Storm's second episode when I get home, but only if I manage to tear myself away from that 30th anniversary FF pop-up shop first.

Matt: I'm off visiting some friends in Lancaster this weekend, otherwise I'd keep chipping away at Assassin's Creed: Origins. There are lots of little touches that I like about the new Ass Creed, but overall I have to agree with John that it's nothing special. Instead, I'm excited to try out the new Jackbox Party Pack, as well as a couple of board games (Inis and Murder: Deception in Hong Kong) that I'll be lugging up with me.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?