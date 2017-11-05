Nioh’s PC launch trailer is dense with demons & praise

While the release of Team Ninja’s samurai Souls-like Nioh is still a couple days off yet (due this Tuesday, November 7th), the PC launch trailer hopes to impress upon you that the game was very well received by the press on consoles, as dense with effusive praise as it is with angry demons.
It might read a little like that overly enthusiastic Batman: Arkham City GOTY box, but having played a fair chunk of it on PS4, I can’t can’t say they’re wrong.
Renting the original version of Nioh for PS4, I was more than pleasantly surprised with the half or so of the main story I played. While I was initially attracted by the Dark Souls’ish look of the game, it unfolded into something quite different. Once fully up to speed, Nioh plays like an aggressively paced hybrid of Souls, Ninja Gaiden and Capcom’s Onimusha series with a Borderlands-esque predilection for loot-hoarding and constantly growing stats. This is an action game first and foremost, with a brawler’s sense of energy and forward motion, and a practised player can barrel through demons by the dozens.
The Complete Edition of the game (and the only version on PC) comes bundled with the relatively substantial expansion, which I’ve been told wraps up the story (as well as the Sengoku Jidai period as a whole, for the history buffs) conclusively, as well as bulking out the amount of loot, bosses and playmodes you’ll have to chew through on any given playthrough. You’re looking at a good thirty hours of hacky-slashiness at bare minimum, and easily double that if you plan on doing all the side-quests, which often significantly remix enemy placements and objectives.
Beyond that, the PC version – being a Steam exclusive – comes with a silly samurai helmet with a steam-valve on it. If you find yourself attached to this, you’ll be happy to hear that the crafting system of the game allows you to easily transfer one item’s skin to another, so you can look like a weird steampunk samurai dork without sacrificing those all-important stats.
The system requirements as listed on Steam seem quite reasonable as well, with the recommended GPU for the game once again being the GTX 1060, which seems to have secured itself a place as the go-to card for 1080p/60fps console ports without breaking the bank. Although I do worry about that 80gb HDD requirement, if only for the time it’ll take to download. Here’s hoping they allow pre-loading.
Onimusha: Complete Edition is due out on November 7th, priced at £40. You can keep an eye on its release via its Steam page here.
05/11/2017 at 17:45 chaos4u says:
Surprised there is no mention of the lack of mouse support in this game . i would have thought RPS would have at least mentioned this in the article.
05/11/2017 at 18:29 LTK says:
You can’t use a mouse? Like, at all?
Wow. That’s an easy pass.
05/11/2017 at 18:40 Dominic Tarason says:
I can’t even imagine playing the game with a mouse. The combat engine is much more complex than the Souls games. You get more moves just for starters, and then each weapon has multiple stances on top of that.
I know it’s a third-person action game, but I honestly can’t see Nioh working any better with a mouse than I could Street Fighter.
I consider a 360 controller absolutely bare minimum if you want to play games on the PC nowadays. Personally, I use a PS4 pad and DS4Windows.
05/11/2017 at 18:38 Kohlrabi says:
Probably because playing console ARPG’s with M+K is like eating soup with a fork. You can do it, but it’s no fun and awkward. People who are seriously interested in the game will have a controller, anyway.
05/11/2017 at 18:02 klops says:
That’s a fine looking demon on that picture!
05/11/2017 at 18:48 Matys says:
Provided stable PC optimization this game looks like it was made for me. We’re pretty hard up for DMCish slashers with much longevity. Super hyped to see Bayonetta and more like it coming our way, took years! Gonna check some reviews but looks like a day one for me.