.hack//G.U. Last Recode slashes onto PC

If you like the idea of MMORPGs but not actual MMORPGs, hey, you can now jack into a fictional MMO with the newly-released PC versions of .hack//G.U. The PlayStation 2 action-RPG trilogy focuses is (mostly) set inside a malfunctioning MMORPG as we and our chums hunt down a player-killer whose virtuamurders have actually put someone into a coma in real life. Ten years after the trilogy wrapped up on PS2, it’s now on PC fancied up a little as .hack//G.U. Last Recode. I’ve not played ’em myself but have heard some good things from folks into PS2 JRPGs. Hey, here’s the launch trailer with some then/now graphics comparisons:

On the technical side, Last Recode brings redrawn textures, high-res cutscene movies, and support for running in 1080p at 60fps. The game is tweaked too, with changes like a faster running speed, an improved user interface, a few balance tweaks, bringing changes from the later games over to the first, and adding a cheat mode with mega-powerful characters to blow through the story. Oh, and it adds a new epilogue chapter. This fan wiki has more details on differences, if you’re curious.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is out now for £40/€50/$50 on Steam. If you’re a leet .hacker, do tell us what it’s like, won’t you?