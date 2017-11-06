.hack//G.U. Last Recode slashes onto PC

If you like the idea of MMORPGs but not actual MMORPGs, hey, you can now jack into a fictional MMO with the newly-released PC versions of .hack//G.U. The PlayStation 2 action-RPG trilogy focuses is (mostly) set inside a malfunctioning MMORPG as we and our chums hunt down a player-killer whose virtuamurders have actually put someone into a coma in real life. Ten years after the trilogy wrapped up on PS2, it’s now on PC fancied up a little as .hack//G.U. Last Recode. I’ve not played ’em myself but have heard some good things from folks into PS2 JRPGs. Hey, here’s the launch trailer with some then/now graphics comparisons:
On the technical side, Last Recode brings redrawn textures, high-res cutscene movies, and support for running in 1080p at 60fps. The game is tweaked too, with changes like a faster running speed, an improved user interface, a few balance tweaks, bringing changes from the later games over to the first, and adding a cheat mode with mega-powerful characters to blow through the story. Oh, and it adds a new epilogue chapter. This fan wiki has more details on differences, if you’re curious.
.hack//G.U. Last Recode is out now for £40/€50/$50 on Steam. If you’re a leet .hacker, do tell us what it’s like, won’t you?
06/11/2017 at 11:40 plebman182 says:
I never played this when it first came out. By the time I noticed the .Hack series, the very first one was impossible to get a hold of without seeing it in a preowned section somewhere and I didn’t have the money to order stuff online back then either so I also ignored this game.
So far it seems alright but it suffers a bit in some areas, I feel there are far too many interruptions with cutscenes, the way FFX is where cutscenes keep happening that have literally no relevance to anything other than to point out the mundane and very obvious (looking at questing with Atoli for the arena, fuck you Atoli).
During the cutscenes I wish they would either always animate their mouths opening or not at all, the constant switch in the same cutscene is jarring and annoying, especially at times where if you look away for a second and do not recognise the voice instantly, it can be difficult to actually tell who is talking.
MC is a complete unlikable asshole so far. Feel like he would spit in a grannies face just to try and prove what an edgelord he is.
So far though been enjoying the game plus it makes me laugh a lot. Like how seriously people take pvp’in…sorry PK’ing or being a PKK “You realise the thin line you walk, PKK’ing is one step away from just straight PK’ing” or the main character when he see’s someone playing that looks like a friend of his and he is so bewildered that someone in this mmo actually has a character that looks the same as someone else.
06/11/2017 at 13:02 plebman182 says:
Another annoyance is inside dungeons. Door will lock behind you, camera pans to show this, then camera pans to pipe in room and informs you that you need to instert chim spheres to open the door. Every. Single. Time. Takes about 10-20 seconds to gain control again which doesn’t sound like a lot but its frustrating when it happens numerous times in the same dungeon.
06/11/2017 at 15:35 malkav11 says:
I haven’t played the G.U. games being bundled here, and I have heard they are better, but man, the original .Hack games were everything that has ever been bad about MMOs (with the exception of getting randomly ganked by trollish PvPers) without a single redeeming value, gameplaywise. I could not fathom the idea that anyone would have voluntarily taken part in this fictional MMO, much less paid money on an ongoing basis for it.
So I’m extremely skeptical that this is a wise use of one’s currency, much less a game for people who like the idea of MMOs but not actual MMOs. I guess I may see when it finally hits a price I can live with.
Mind you, I quite enjoyed the associated anime (.hack//SIGN) and the story bits of the first game or two, I just found the gameplay incredibly dull, repetitive, and sloggy.