Steam Charts: Bunched Up Edition

Do you find solace through memetics? Which enormously popular game you like is also liked by lots of other people? What else might form the triangle of your desire? Cast aside your romantic delusions, and delve into the acquisitive mire that is the Steam Charts.
10. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Call off the search. Sorry everyone. We’ve found it. After two weeks of being missing from the charts, CSGO sheepishly crawls back in at #10. It had gone to a party, missed the last bus home, and slept on the floor of its mate’s house. We’ve been up all night worried sick, and the least it could have done is called.
9. Football Manager 2018
There are games where you get to be a bird, and fly freely in the sky, looping and twisting and swooping. There are other games where you get to control the armies of an alien nation, in impossibly exotic imaginary wars. Sometimes games let you experience entire other worlds, or vividly following the narratives of fascinating figures. And then there are games where you get to pretend to be at work.
8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTYE
One day science will discover what it is that makes one excellent single-player game have the ability to stay in the charts in perpetuity, and others see a brief sales spike, then retreat to a modest trickle in the background. (Name of your sex tape.) But it is not yet that day, and The Witcher 3 continues to sell infinite numbers of copies.
7 and 3. Assassin’s Creed Origins
Here is not the place to start listing all of Steam’s foibles, because the internet isn’t that big. But quite what on Earth is going on with their own sales tracking, where Origins for a second week manages to occupy multiple spaces, despite the listing pointing to the same sales page, remains a mystery. Indeed, CODWARS manages three places this week, rather dramatically decreasing the number of HILARIOUSLY pithy bon mots I must come up with for this column. It’s you, the reader, who loses out here.
I’ve played a lot of Origins, and I just cannot find anything to love about it, beyond how utterly splendid the sound effects are while swimming. I equally can’t find anything to hate about it. I could easily spend a week just playing the game, letting it eat up time, and come away with nothing but a peculiar sense of neutrality. It’s the fidget spinner of gaming.
6. Grand Theft Auto V
Gosh, there’s only one week to go before it’s too late for anyone to figure out what’s been going on with the GTAV entry in this column for the last thirteen weeks! In the meantime:
What Are Rockstar Spending All The GTA V Money On?
Thank you letters to Leslie Benzies
5, 4 and 2. Call Of Duty: WWII
Taking up an impressive three spots in this week’s charts, presumably due to a muddle of pre-orders, post-release purchases, and Satanic rituals, is the surprising quite goodness of Call Of Duty: World War Two. At least in single-player campaign form. When it comes to multiplayer I believe the required response is to hate everything that’s different about it when compared to the previous one, then play it for nine thousand hours.
1. PlayerunkNown’s Battlegrounds
How about some classic cLOUDDEAD?
06/11/2017 at 16:22 SuicideKing says:
Would it be possible to extend the list beyond 10 if one game occupies multiple positions? So this list would extend to the top 13, for example.
06/11/2017 at 17:39 napoleonic says:
That would imply that John cares enough about this column despite being visibly sick to death of it.
06/11/2017 at 18:56 John Walker says:
It’s not, I’m afraid. The data we use to keep this chart as accurate as possible comes directly from Steam, and only goes up to 10. Although this sort of anomaly will likely stop once the big pre-ordered releases are done this month.
06/11/2017 at 16:31 Faldrath says:
Why is there a screenshot of Spintires when it’s apparently not on the list? Or is that not Spintires? I’m confused. Somebody help.
06/11/2017 at 16:32 Nauallis says:
It’s the game we need, but not the game we deserve.
06/11/2017 at 16:38 Someoldguy says:
I would suggest that it is a visual allusion to the ‘acquisitive mire’
06/11/2017 at 17:29 phuzz says:
None of the screenshots line up, or at least I think they don’t, not played CODwobbles2, but that looks quite Battlefield 1-ish.
06/11/2017 at 17:54 and its man says:
Everything feels more acceptable and gratifying with mud.
06/11/2017 at 16:36 Someoldguy says:
I’m delighted there’s one good RPG in the charts, but it does seem a shame that it’s Witcher and not a new one like DOS2 – or Elex, in an alternative universe where it was good enough to get an RPS recommended sticker from John.
06/11/2017 at 17:53 LewdPenguin says:
DOS2 has at least spent a bit of time here immediately post-release, and will surely return come sale time as those like me that think it’s almost certainly right up our street but have such a rediculous backlog of stuff to play already that paying full price (even if it is full price at a pretty darn reasonable 30 beer tokens) for anything just seems silly, finally do jump in.
06/11/2017 at 18:41 tnzk says:
The thing with having a backlog is…
How does any of it get done when people constantly spend money on new, super cheap games?
Have gamers figured out they can actually hold off on buying a game until they actually will play it immediately? You can get rid of your backlog and find the new game you want to play is going to be on sale for the umpteenth time.
06/11/2017 at 16:39 Da5e says:
*gasp* I LOVE cLOUDDEAD.
Ever listen to any Dälek, John? Or clipping.? They’re my go-to for weird hip-hop since everyone involved in cLOUDDEAD I think hate each other now.
Weird music is better than computer games. You should have a weird music column.
06/11/2017 at 17:43 and its man says:
Please repeat “Strawberry in an ostrich throat” ten times very quickly.
That’s not weird music.
This, sir, is Rhinolalia Aperta Hipus-Hopus, also known as hypernasal hip-hop.
cLOUDDEAD always sounded to me like the Virgin Prunes gone MCs.
(now I’m open to any suggestions for a proper latin translation for “hip-hop”…)
06/11/2017 at 16:54 comic knight says:
The reason CSGO is always there is because kids are constantly being born and aging into being able to play it and buy it. Until it becomes unpopular this is going to happen unless we stop having children.
06/11/2017 at 17:13 Godwhacker says:
Wolfenstein: The New One out of the top ten already? Massive shame.
06/11/2017 at 17:24 rustybroomhandle says:
Blood Money – quite the poetic choice of screenshot there.
06/11/2017 at 17:30 particlese says:
What are you trying to accomplish here, man?! I nearly knocked over a fellow train passenger with my lungs this time…
06/11/2017 at 17:36 GrumpyCatFace says:
Looking forward to the day when a single game somehow occupies all 10 spots, and John’s head explodes.
06/11/2017 at 18:01 LewdPenguin says:
Sadly even though I’m sure Ubisoft, EA, Bethesda et al all have at least as many people working on ingenious ways to sell different versions of the same thing at ever higher price points, it’s all for nought as pLUnKbAT is scheduled to remain in the #1 spot until well after our sun expires.