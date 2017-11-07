90 people lose jobs at Telltale

Telltale Games have laid off 90 people today, shrinking the company’s workforce by around 25%. The company says it won’t affect any of their currently announced projects, which includes The Walking Dead’s fourth season, Batman: The Enemy Within, and a second season for Wolf Among Us.
As originally reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the layoffs are part of a company-wide restructuring. Telltale say that the changes are to “make the company more competitive as a developer and publisher of groundbreaking story-driven gaming experiences.” Which doesn’t really mean anything.
“Our industry has shifted in tremendous ways over the past few years. The realities of the environment we face moving forward demand we evolve, as well, reorienting our organization with a focus on delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team,” said Telltale Games CEO Pete Hawley in the statement released to GamesIndustry.
The company also say they’re planning on moving development of their games to “more proven technologies that will fast-track innovation in its core products as it works with new partners to bring its games to new audiences.”
Telltale’s games currently use Telltale Tool, a proprietary game engine, but it sounds as if they’ll be moving over to something more like Unity. That’s a potentially good thing. Their games – all episodic point-and-click adventures – have been criticised for years for running on old technology that undermines the attempts at storytelling.
That’s no comfort to those who have lost their jobs. If you worked at Telltale and have been affected by the layoffs, we’d love to talk to you – get in touch.
07/11/2017 at 21:16 Trodomir says:
07/11/2017 at 23:44 renner says:
“The company say” and “the company says” are both correct; it’s mostly a regional thing. The US goes with “says” as if the company is a single entity rather than a group of people.
07/11/2017 at 21:29 Risingson says:
“point n click adventure” is really devaluated as a definition, is it? It’s like Batman were the same game as Quest for Glory. Anyway.
07/11/2017 at 22:07 kament says:
I just gotta say: I love your choice of pic.
07/11/2017 at 22:38 Uberwolfe says:
Wow, if 90 people are only 25% of this company, this seems a massive amount of people for relatively simple productions. I know they produce a few different IPs in sync, but still…
07/11/2017 at 23:47 malkav11 says:
I was going to say – it sounded like a ton of people for what I had assumed was a pretty small operation, but if it’s only a quarter they’re way bigger than I thought.
07/11/2017 at 23:39 Baines says:
That’s not an industry shift. Telltale came to fame for limited, high(er) quality products. It was Telltale that then decided to release as many games as physically possible, as well as to cut corners and drop quality to boost that number. And now the company seems to be surprised that things have turned out the way that they turned out.
08/11/2017 at 00:12 joer says:
I like Telltale all right. But what was their quality era productions in your opinion? All their stuff, while good in some key ways, also seems to cut a lot of corners. I haven’t noticed a shift. I have played Walking Dead, Wolf Among Us, and am at the end of a playthrough of Game of Thrones. Once you realize you will end up at the same place regardless of your choices, it loses a lot of the magic.
08/11/2017 at 00:43 Hyena Grin says:
My impression of Telltale is that they had a lot of unexpected success in previous years, and grew their company exponentially in order to multiply their formula across new IPs.
But the Telltale novelty has kind of worn off, hasn’t it? Nobody’s really excited about Telltale games anymore. They’re fine, basically. But the magic of novelty is gone and there are some other studios doing more interesting things in that space.
So is that accurate? Are they scaling back from a growth spurt, or is this catastrophic? I assume that even with 25% of their employees gone they are still well ahead of where they were when The Walking Dead came out. But I could be wrong.
Anyway, in either case it’s still bad news for the people laid off. I hope they all land on their feet.